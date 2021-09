IMPEACH Joe Biden OVER WHAT HE DID IN AFGHANISTAN, UNFORTUNATELY HE CANNOT BE IMPEACHED OVER HIS SUPPORT FOR ABORTION

So When Does Life Begin, Mr. President?

September 7, 2021

Catholic League president Bill Donohue comments on President Biden’s latest remark on the beginning of life:

“Life begins at conception, that’s the Church’s judgment. I accept it in my personal life.” That is what Vice President Joe Biden said in 2012, echoing what he said in 2008.

“I respect those who believe life begins at the moment of conception. I don’t agree, but I respect that.” That is what President Biden said last week.

The science did not change, Mr. Biden, and neither has the Catholic Church’s teaching on this subject. So why did you?

If life does not begin at conception, Mr. Biden, then when does it begin?

Does life begin when the baby’s spinal cord, nervous system, gastrointestinal system, heart and lungs develop? That would be during the first four weeks from conception.

Does it begin when the heart begins to beat? That would be four weeks after conception.

Does it begin when the baby’s head develops? That would be five weeks after conception.

Does it begin when the baby’s nose forms and his or her fingers begin to develop? That would be six weeks after conception.

Does it begin when the baby’s toes appear? That would be seven weeks after conception.

Does it begin when the baby’s elbows bend? That would be eight weeks after conception.

Does it begin when the baby’s genitals develop? That would be nine weeks after conception.

Does it begin when the baby’s fingernails form? That would be ten weeks after conception.

Does it begin when the baby kicks, can hear, has a strong grip and a strong heartbeat? That would be during the second trimester.

Does it begin at birth?

Does it begin sometime after birth?

When, Mr. Biden, does life begin? And why is science, and the teachings of your religion, wrong on this subject? Where is your evidence, Mr. Biden, that they are wrong? We need to know as this is literally a matter of life and death.

