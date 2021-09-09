And that’s the context in which to understand the massive airlift for which the Joe Biden administration keeps congratulating itself. Never mind the thousands of Americans sent to their death for no strategic purpose and the trillions of U.S. taxpayer money wasted on the fantasy of turning Afghanistan into a democratic state. The message is: We’re good guys—we’re rescuing Afghans from the clutches of the Taliban.

The Demo/RINO “Habitual Losers… America’s Ruling Class,” Biden’s Afghanistan “Paedophile” Immigrants & the Chinese/Pakistan Victory?

September 09, 2021

Yesterday, veteran journalist Lee Smith in The Epoch Times gave the best overview of what happened and is happening in Afghanistan because of our Democrat/RINO “habitual losers… [the Never-Trump] ruling class”:

But as the leadership class foundered in Afghanistan—Osama Bin Laden had escaped, Afghan democracy proved to be a fantasy, neither its army nor national police force could stand on its own, and so on—it saw that the failures prolonging the war in fact created opportunities for personal advancement. They used Afghanistan as a financial instrument to launder their spoils and purchase the power and prestige that are naturally owed victors. Like all habitual losers, America’s ruling class escapes the shame and humiliation it merits by forcing others to bear responsibility for the crimes it alone committed.

And that’s the context in which to understand the massive airlift for which the Joe Biden administration keeps congratulating itself. Never mind the thousands of Americans sent to their death for no strategic purpose and the trillions of U.S. taxpayer money wasted on the fantasy of turning Afghanistan into a democratic state. The message is: We’re good guys—we’re rescuing Afghans from the clutches of the Taliban.

The ruling class’ phony atonement comes at the expense of the U.S. taxpayer. No one knows how many Afghans will be coming to the United States. Tens of thousands have been settled already, with others reportedly on their way, totaling according to some reports around 120,000. Government sources say that after refugees start bringing over family still in Afghanistan the final tally will likely reach a quarter of a million, maybe more.

The resettlement abuses the generosity of Americans, most of whom don’t understand that the Afghans sent to their communities are not the Afghans who helped Americans. The media, local political, social, and religious organizations have misled them to believe these are the interpreters and others who assisted US troops and other agencies. But according to reports, the Biden team left many of those Afghans behind. So, who are these people?

[…]

No one really knows. The problem is not that they are unvetted but that they are unvettable. The biometric information collected by U.S. authorities—and has now reportedly fallen into the hands of the Taliban—documented the Afghans who worked for them. . The people coming now are poor and illiterate. They support strict Islamic law. Some of the tribal elders brought child brides with them. That is normal in traditional Afghan culture. So is raping young boys, which the Afghans call “bacha bazi.” [https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/what-afghanistan-teaches-us-about-our-ruling-class_3988130.html?utm_source=Morningbrief&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-09-09&mktids=865235025e5aabe7045066850a53ad29&est=QbQEP6ZE587mzrnT3%2B0Pc5EsvwbpHbh8SFwEqXz0QPe%2B8ljlumyEB4qGi9ik]

The liberal Guardian explained who many of Joe Biden’s new immigrants possibly are in an article titled “The hypocrisy of child abuse in many Muslim countries”:

I recently saw the documentary on the Dancing Boys of Afghanistan. It exposed an ancient custom called “bacha bazi” (boy for play), where rich men buy boys as young as 11 from impoverished families for sexual slavery. The boys are dressed in women’s clothes and made to dance and sing at parties, before being carted away by the men for sex. Owning boys is considered a symbol of status and one former warlord boasted of having up to 3,000 boys over a 20-year period, even though he was married, with two sons. The involvement of the police and inaction of the government means this form of child prostitution is widespread.

The moral hypocrisy is outrageous in a country where homosexuality is not only strictly forbidden but savagely punished, even between two consenting adults. However, men who sodomise young boys are not considered homosexuals or paedophiles. The love of young boys is not a phenomenon restricted to Afghanistan; homosexual pederasty is common in neighbouring Pakistan, too. In my view, repression of sexuality and extreme gender apartheid is to blame.

And in the Middle East, it’s young girls who are considered desirable and men are able to satisfy their lusts legally through child marriages. In Yemen, more than a quarter of girls are married before the age of 15. Cases of girls dying during childbirth are not unusual, and recently, one 12-year-old child bride even died from internal bleeding following sexual intercourse. In another case, a 12-year-old girl was married to an 80-year-old man in Saudi Arabia.So why is the practice of child marriage sanctioned in Muslim countries? Unfortunately, ultra-conservative religious authorities justify this old tribal custom by citing the prophet Muhammad’s marriage to Aisha. They allege Aisha was nine years old when the prophet married her. [https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2010/apr/25/middle-east-child-abuse-pederasty]

Besides Biden’s Afghanistan Muslim and apparent “paedophile” immigrants, who are the winners in Afghanistan?

Which brings us to the next question, is the current Afghanistan Taliban military operation being run by Pakistan with the possible collaboration of China whom it is closely militarily and financially allied with? The Epoch Times reported that Afghanistan experts and “Rajiv Dogra, a former Indian diplomat and the author of ‘Durand’s Curse,’ a best-selling and critically acclaimed book” on Afghanistan stated the Taliban military operation may be run by non-Afghanistan “international terrorist[s]” who are controlled by Chinese ally Pakistan: The terror, Najafizada said, is partly due to the makeup of the Taliban, which is “a movement held by the foreign fighters from different international terrorist organizations, from neighboring countries. They don’t have a national agenda, local agenda, an Afghan agenda.” [… ]

Dogra said that the size of the Taliban’s forces and the military equipment they are using show that they’re supported and advised by an “organized state body,” and pointed to Pakistan.

“The strategy and quick change of tactics is another pointer of high professional input. A third indication is that the Taliban are using some of the tactics, like target killing, that groups like LeT [the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba] have employed in Kashmir,” Dogra said.

“If any further proof of the Pakistan Army’s involvement is needed, it is provided by the body bags of Pakistani soldiers that are regularly being brought back to Pakistan from Afghanistan. Taliban’s regular consultations with the ISI are the final proof of who pulls the strings.” [https://www.theepochtimes.com/the-taliban-wages-psychological-warfare-with-targeted-assassinations-experts_3939640.html ]

Moreover, most people don’t seem to know that Pakistan is closely tied to China militarily and financially according to Politico:

Protests, massive debt, dwindling cash reserves. Those are the consequences of Pakistan’s increasing reliance on China — but the country has still decided it’s all worth it.

It’s not what Pakistan anticipated when it happily embraced a $60 billion handout from China in 2013, when the countries formalized the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), part of Beijing’s international infrastructure strategy known as the Belt and Road Initiative. Initially, the realignment with Beijing seemed a win-win situation, as the cash-strapped South Asian country drifted away from its traditional ally: the United States. Beyond the geostrategic satisfaction of outflanking India, the traditional mutual archenemy of both China and Pakistan, there have been plenty of tangible economic benefits…

… The problem, Haqqani said, is that the various aspects of Pakistan’s relationship with China are intertwined. While European politicians can strike an investment deal with China while simultaneously criticizing its human rights record, Pakistan has a “one window operation.”

“If you don’t give them what they want in the economic realm, they push back in the military realm. To keep the military relationship going, they have to give up the economic realm,” he said. China is now Pakistan’s biggest arms supplier, and with Pakistan’s military playing an oversized role in its politics, the civilian government has to be wary it doesn’t upset its generals in addition to Beijing.

“In the end Pakistan ends up giving everything,” Haqqani said. [https://www.politico.eu/article/pakistan-learns-cost-of-economic-alliance-with-china/]

The people in the know apparently have known Pakistan, who is a seeming puppet of China, is behind the Taliban [which is “a movement held by the foreign fighters from different international terrorist organizations, from neighboring countries”] as the Geopolitical Futures website has known for some time:

The [Afghanistan] operation was never going to work. Bin Laden’s intelligence network was better than Washington’s. Warned of the operations against him, he escaped into Pakistan at Tora Bora. That told me two things. The first was that the Pakistani ISI, its intelligence service, was prepared to provide sanctuary to bin Laden. And that told me that a significant part of the Pakistani government would be prepared to influence events in Afghanistan, particularly since the geography of the Pashtun people spilled over the Afghan-Pakistani border. The United States had allied with the Pakistanis to create the mujahedeen to defeat the Soviets. Now that group, still linked to Pakistan, was moving against the United States. Whether the Pakistanis lied to the United States or drifted into opposition to the United States, Washington’s only potential ally, and a critical one at that, was not going to provide its full support. [https://geopoliticalfutures.com/when-youre-wounded-and-left-on-afghanistans-plains/]

