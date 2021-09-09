THAT THE NEW TEXAS LAW PROMOTES AN AWARENESS OF THE DIGNITY OF THE VULNERABLE – AND THEIR VULNERABILITY – IS BOTH AN UNINTENDED OUTCOME OF THE TEXAS LAW AND A VERY GOOD THING

“But the new Texas law emboldened those with ableist sentiments, causing them to publicly admit what they have privately believed and advocated for years. The rather insidious references to the very existence of those with disabilities and special needs rightly caused some who are “on the fence” about the Texas law — and abortion law in general — to take notice. And in advance of what many legal scholars believe may be the overturning of Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey in the upcoming Supreme Court case Dobbs v. Jackson, that new awareness of the dignity of the vulnerable — and their vulnerability — is both an unintended outcome of the Texas law and a very good thing.” A. BROADNAX

Share this: Print

Facebook

Email

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Like this: Like Loading... Related