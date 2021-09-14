|Viper Joe by Judie BrownShareTweetForwardRead online and share: https://all.org/viper-joe/Joe Biden, president of the United States, is definitely not president of all the people. His disdain for babies prior to birth, not to mention his loathing of pro-life Americans, diminishes his status and insults his personal identification as Catholic.So when we refer to Biden as a viper—“a vicious or treacherous person”—we are being quite precise.Biden has created an atmosphere in which the very idea of defending the preborn is viewed as a threat to humanity.Ten days ago when Biden announced that the White House would be doing all in its power to ensure court rejection of the Texas Heartbeat Law, he not only denounced the law, calling it “un-American,” but alleged “it creates a ‘vigilante system’ under which private citizens are empowered to police the ban.”Not only is he inaccurate by referring to the law as a ban, but he is misleading the public into believing that you, me, or any one of us can sue an abortionist under that law simply because we oppose abortion. Quite the contrary is true.Republican Texas state senator Brian Hughes explained to the Daily Caller News Foundation Friday that, “for someone to be liable under the law . . . such as a nurse or a friend who drove a woman to get an abortion, that person would have to know that the mother intended to abort a baby that had a heartbeat.” In other words, unless the individual can attest to the intention of the expectant mother to abort her baby who has a heartbeat, no lawsuit can proceed.According to Hughes, “If a doctor performs an abortion on a baby that has a heartbeat, the law is triggered . . . and anyone with evidence can bring a claim against the doctor. The most likely source would be an abortion clinic worker, a family member, or friend, or the mother herself, if she was coerced into the abortion.”
Naturally, Biden did not explain any of this. Chances are he couldn’t care less, as his handlers realize that most Americans will take him at his word without checking the facts in the matter.But for those of us who have, we see Biden as part of the treacherous cadre of politicians who are hell-bent on doing all they can to ensure that access to abortion is unfettered. This is why Biden’s pal Pelosi and others are promoting a proposed federal law to make that happen.The Women’s Health Protection Act of 2021 is that law, and it would, if enacted, permit any and all abortions at every stage of pregnancy. The proposal states in part: “Abortion Services: The term ‘abortion services’ means an abortion and any medical or non-medical services related to and provided in conjunction with an abortion (whether or not provided at the same time or on the same day as the abortion).”As Speaker Pelosi said of the bill, it will “enshrine into law reproductive health care for all women across America.”This is not lost on every one of the pro-abortion organizations in our nation. In fact, the proposal has its own website which contains this question and answer:What does the Women’s Health Protection Act do?WHPA establishes a statutory right for health care professionals to provide abortion care and the right for their patients to receive care, free from medically unnecessary restrictions that single out abortion care.So the question is this: At this point in the history of our nation, has Biden’s bloodlust for abortion, coupled with the pro-death Democrats in the House and Senate, created a perfect storm that could actually enable such a law to pass?We have no idea, but we do know that pro-aborts are worried. They do not want anything to infringe on the abortion cash cow they have been milking for nearly half a century.But our resolute response to this remains consistent: Abortion is murder, and to our dying breath we will strive to expose every viper who thirsts for the bodies of our fellow preborn family members, trusting in the power of God to overcome this evil with His good.Fight on, my friends, and never be discouraged. Viper Joe and his buddies are no match to the power of Our Heavenly Father.
