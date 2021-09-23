PRAY FOR Pope Benedict, HE IS IN A TYPE OF Stockholm syndrome PRISONER SITUATION

SEARCH

It appears that Pope Benedict is in a Type of Stockholm Syndrome Prisoner Situation as the United States as a Whole Country seems to be in now under Biden’s Regime

September 22, 2021

– As for my direct acquaintance with Benedict XVI, I can say that in the years of his Pontificate, in which I served the Church in the Secretariat of State, in the Governorate, and as Nuncio in the United States, I got the idea that he surrounded himself with inadequate, unreliable or even corrupt collaborators, who have largely taken advantage of the “meekness” of his character and of what could be considered as a certain “Stockholm syndrome” [i.e., a syndrome in which a prisoner, in a certain sense, comes to love those who have imprisoned him] especially towards Cardinal Bertone and towards his own personal secretary [G.G.]. – Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò in an interview with Radio Spada

– In fact, it’s those with natural immunity that have a 13 times greater immunity to the Delta variant. They are not an obstacle to normalcy. They are not the enemy of the people.

They are an obstacle to the State’s self-justification.

No, the actions of the State to justify its own existence are an ongoing psy-ops campaign. Living like prisoners has had a deleterious effect on people’s mental health. But the people’s approval also verifies the Stockholm Syndrome. – Dr. Scott Masson

In The Epoch Times, Professor Dr.Scott Masson said the Biden’s government is pushing a stream of lies and a “endless series of bait-and-switches” to promote its own regime’s tyranny and a kind of national“Stockholm Syndrome”:

It’s all rancid piffle. Gaslighting and prevarication…… The endless series of bait-and-switches have always been aimed to protect the public health care monopoly. ICU capacity could have been expanded to do that. The bureaucracy preferred totalitarian social measures.

The long-awaited bait of the mRNA shots was that they would end the unprecedented government overreach—the “new normal“—by protecting us from SARS-CoV2 and then returning us to the “old” normal.

We ought to be there now.

Either the shots protect people or they do not. Either the authorities allow people to return to normal or they will not.

It appears they will not. The “new normal” is now just … normal.

It seems the government itself is the virus that has injected itself into everyone’s lives.

How about those who resist the idea that the “new normal” is normal? The “anti-vaxxers”? Are they “enemies of the people”?

To say that the health of people allegedly protected by mRNA shots are now somehow threatened by those who decline the protection is of the same order of logic as saying that those who wear seatbelts are endangered by those who do not. And the solution is for the protected to be protected from the unprotected by forcing the unprotected to use the protection that doesn’t protect the protected.

The emergency should be over. But a state of managed emergency is the new normal, or it will be once every child is also finally vaxxed. That is now being advertised by the Canadian government in TV ads. So will the QR code monitoring system going forwards. And these enhanced “security measures” will be added to the masking, social-distancing, and lockdown policies for everyone—including the “fully-vaccinated.”

What is the rationale for this next phase of the “new normal”? The need for herd immunity.

The level of vaccinations should already achieve that, if they were effective. The skyrocketing cases in strongly compliant countries with early double-vaccinations, such as Israel, Singapore, the UK, and Iceland, suggest they are not.

In fact, it’s those with natural immunity that have a 13 times greater immunity to the Delta variant. They are not an obstacle to normalcy. They are not the enemy of the people.

They are an obstacle to the State’s self-justification.

No, the actions of the State to justify its own existence are an ongoing psy-ops campaign. Living like prisoners has had a deleterious effect on people’s mental health. But the people’s approval also verifies the Stockholm Syndrome.

We are now living through a vast re-enactment of the Milgram experiment. The aim of COVID’s “willing executioners” is “to make our lives as miserable as possible, to segregate us, stigmatize us, demonize us, bully, and harass us, and pressure us to conform at every turn,” according to playwright C.J. Hopkins.

“Willing executioners” are found in the families who refuse to see or talk to their nearest and dearest if they haven’t had the jab. They are in churches that mandate double-vaxxes to attend. They are in companies that have mandated vaccines as a condition of employment. They run the universities and colleges that flatly contradict their own research ethics policies. They administrate the hospitals now trashing the Nuremberg Code. They direct the funding of science, at the expense of science.

These terrorized people act as if those who drive without seatbelts are putting them all at risk of a fatal collision. [https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/are-the-unvaxxed-the-enemy-of-the-people_4005333.html?utm_source=Morningbrief&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-09-22&mktids=1f25b1c5e93f239fa0d91132cb5fbce9&est=UXYPeegVJ8mQxzifF%2FkekrhvtrigPXoRGRJotHLCeSnHe6291F6kWkb1225R]

In 2018, I wrote that it appeared that Pope Benedict XVI was in a type of Stockholm Syndrome prisoner situation as the United States as a whole country seems to be in now under Joe Biden’s regime: March 23, 2018 The 90-year old Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI Letter is obviously a tongue in cheek bordering on sarcasm statement and not a confirmation that there is no contradiction between the Benedict and the Pope Francis pontificates.

Here’s a summary of the Letter that makes the tongue in cheek bordering on sarcasm language obvious:

“I am unable to read the eleven volumes” but the “small volumes show, rightly, that Pope Francis is a man of profound philosophical and theological formation, and they therefore help to see the inner continuity between the two pontificates… I don’t feel like writing a short and dense theological passage on them… Professor Hünermann, who during my pontificate had distinguished himself by leading anti-papal initiatives. He played a major part in the release of the ‘Kölner Erklärung’, which, in relation to the encyclical ‘Veritatis splendor’, virulently attacked the magisterial authority of the Pope, especially on questions of moral theology… I am sure you will understand my refusal.” As an aside, ‘Veritatis splendor’ contradicts the moral theology of Amoris Laetitia Have a nice day. [http://m.ncregister.com/blog/edward-pentin/full-text-of-benedict-xvis-letter-to-mons.-vigano#.WrU3eXNlAwh]

Persons who use tongue in cheek or sarcastic language, if it is not solely meant as dark humor, usually do so because they feel they cannot speak plainly or bluntly.

Why would Benedict feel like he can’t speak plainly?

Journalist Steve Skojec wrote about situations where people might not speak plainly:

“Dr. Carver describes four situations in which a foundation for Stockholm Syndrome is present. ‘These four situations,’ he says, ‘can be found in hostage, severe abuse, and abusive relationships’:

The presence of a perceived threat to one’s physical or psychological survival and the belief that the abuser would carry out the threat.

The presence of a perceived small kindness from the abuser to the victim

Isolation from perspectives other than those of the abuser

The perceived inability to escape the situation…”

“We have heard for some time about the ‘climate of fear’ at the Vatican. This isn’t new — in an anonymous letter from a former member of the Curia penned in 2015, this exact term was used. More recently, we have seen this fear publicly discussed by not just journalists at LifeSiteNews and the National Catholic Register who have spent time in Rome, but Bishop Athanasius Schneider, who lived under Soviet communism and has compared the situation in Rome to his experiences…”

“I have often described Müller to others as ‘essentially under house arrest.’ The fear of monitored communications on the part of CDF officials has been noted in these pages before… One source of mine described the situation at the Vatican, as I have previously written, as ‘like an occupied state.'” [https://onepeterfive.com/stockholm-syndrome-at-the-cdf-has-cardinal-muller-been-compromised/]

Does this describe the situation that Benedict is in?

Is it possible he is essentially under house arrest? [https://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2018/03/did-benedicts-need-to-use-tongue-in.html]

Pray an Our Father now for reparation for the sins committed because of Francis’s Amoris Laetitia.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1 – A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1 What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroyour civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.