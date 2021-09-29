SEARCH

“The Two [Vacinne] Camps of Enemies we Face: the truly Evil Psychopaths… & their Criminally Negligent ‘Useful Idiot’ Minions”

September 29, 2021

Today, Constitutional lawyer Scott Lively said “Humanity is in severe crisis globally and it is not accidental. Covid 19 is not the cause, but the method. The crisis is tyranny. Its goal is genocide”:The primary barrier to greater numbers of awakened populists is the unwillingness to believe the elites would deliberately kill millions of people. This is educated speculation on my part as one who has resisted the truth for that reason. The reality is too horrible to want to believe by anyone who desires to see the good in people. But if the Marxist elites can justify the slaughter unborn people by the millions, they can justify the slaughter of the born people in the millions, and have done so in the past – just not in America, or on a global scale .

Evil is real and it’s face today is that of white-robed medical professional injecting healthy not-at-risk children with a dangerous “vaccine” and/or chemicals to “transition” them into sexual mutants. It is the face of sanctimonious political leaders issuing lockdown and vaccination diktats in direct contradiction to essential and unalienable human rights that undergird our civilization. It is the face of master-manipulator news and social media hacks and flaks driving public policy and public opinion to serve Marxist political ends. All of these enemies of the people are doing this without regard for the genocidal consequences – or worse, are knowingly complicit.

These are the two camps of enemies we face: the truly evil psychopaths who know exactly what they’re doing, and their criminally negligent “useful idiot” minions.

Malice is the common law principle that indicts both camps. In law malice is the wicked intention to do injury to another, or the reckless disregard for the consequences of an act which causes injury. The root is the French word “mal” which means “evil,” “bad,” or “wrong,” as in “malfeasance,” which should be the criminal charge brought against all of these co-conspirators. Malfeasance is the comprehensive term used in criminal and civil law to describe conduct that is wrongful or unlawful, especially by public officials or public employees. Modernly it is not often used as a separate cause of action but only a means of characterizing wrong conduct. A 1981 case in Pennsylvania (Com. v. Bellis), however, stated “Where…the common law offense [of malfeasance] proscribes conduct different from the conduct proscribed in the penal statute [in that case bribery and extortion], the accused may, upon sufficient evidence, be convicted of either or both offenses.”

I’ve been retired from the practice of law for a long time, but as far as I can see there is no charge that could be brought against the public officials complicit in covid plandemic tyranny that quite fits as well as common law malfeasance. I would argue further that, legally speaking, there has never been a situation truly comparable in this country, and the closest comparison would seem to be the Nuremberg trials. That same perspective has inspired EU-based attorneys led by Dr Reiner Fuellmich to initiate legal proceedings there against the CDC, WHO and the Davos Group for crimes against humanity.

To be clear, I expect that suit to fail. The elites will use their controlling power over the established political and legal institutions to thwart and neutralize this and other legal and political threats. I expect ALL the efforts of the people to demand their rights will be crushed with increasing brutality by the police state until there is no other option but violent revolution. (Australia is the current police-state test case.) The timing of the revolt is entirely a question of when the people realize there is no other means of escaping slavery. I hope I'm wrong… [ Scott Lively's Mission Dispatch, September 29, 2021,Observations and Action on Current Events, History and Theology. Subscribe HERE]



