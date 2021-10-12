LETS GO BRANDON!!!

SEARCH

The Reasons for the apparent “Let’s go, Brandon!” (F*** Joe Biden) SouthWest Airline Great Sickout “Resistance” to the Biden Tyranny & Media Misinformation

October 12, 2021

– Crowds again broke out in a “F*** Joe Biden” chant over the weekend.

The not-so-favorable cheer happened at Saturday’s Arkansas-Ole Miss game and a Trump rally in Iowa. The chant has been popularized since a reporter [supposedly] mistook the chant by a NASCAR crowd as “Let’s go Brandon,” causing the blip to become an internet meme. It even has a song that’s gone viral. – Yahoo! News [https://news.yahoo.com/banners-fly-fans-cry-lets-152600353.html]

– Which gets us back to the current collegiate sensation, Brandon. How great is it to see the return of good old-fashioned irreverent and exuberant American college students, pungently expressing themselves to the powers that be on national television, forcing sideline reporters to euphemize their chants and thus creating an instant, family-friendly meme suitable for all public occasions? – Michael Walsh

Author Michael Walsh who is the editor of The-Pipeline.org explained the reasons for the apparent “Let’s go, Brandon!” (F*** Biden) SouthWest Airline Great Sickout “resistance” to the Joe Biden tyranny and media misinformation:

Today, the economy is in chaos, supply chains have been disrupted, inflation is soaring, race relations are poisonous, crime including murder is way up, the energy business is assaulted on all fronts even as the industrialized nations face the prospect of a winter without reliable power, and China is rattling its plastic sabers.

And yet the befuddled Biden’s principal concern is forcing a thoroughly anti-American, unconstitutional series of vaccination “mandates” on the American work force that has—thankfully—finally brought the country to its boiling point.

Let’s go, Brandon!

In Florida, Southwest Airlines has had to cancel hundreds of flights, ostensibly because of the weather (in mild October?) but more than likely because its pilots are staging a sickout in defiance of their company’s buckling to administration pressure. The pilot’s union has already gone to court to block the mandate, which applies to private companies doing business with the feds, and there have also been reports of a slowdown by FAA air-traffic controllers in Jacksonville as well.

Biden’s misbegotten mandate also applies to American troops, who must be inoculated against the Chinese-manufactured, Fauci-funded virus in stages over the next month or so—but so far hundreds of thousands of servicemen, including members of elite units, have refused.

Meanwhile, states like New York are firing hospital workers who decline to submit to replacement governor Kathy Hochul’s September vaccination order, further disrupting an already overstressed medical system.

Other resistance has developed among Amtrak workers, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which will refuse to enforce the mandate, and even some NBA stars. This week, a federal appeals court agreed with 16 student athletes at Western Michigan University who’ve challenged the school’s vaccine mandate on religious grounds, and upheld a lower court ruling than enjoined the university.

Which gets us back to the current collegiate sensation, Brandon. How great is it to see the return of good old-fashioned irreverent and exuberant American college students, pungently expressing themselves to the powers that be on national television, forcing sideline reporters to euphemize their chants and thus creating an instant, family-friendly meme suitable for all public occasions? [https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/vaccine-mandates-awaken-calls-for-freedom_4043990.html?utm_source=Morningbrief&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-10-12&mktids=651f3475548f8989f507e025f83b639c&est=hMQzOlU%2BjX1IdpXMLIgYUgXdFSx%2Bp%2F8n41sIPPgBd6RQuzK6FAVp%2FYxFX2VX]

The Wise Geek website explains the apparent reasons why the sick out tactic is being used:

A sick out or sickout is a form of organized labor action in which employees call in sick en masse as a form of protest. If enough employees participate, a sick out can interrupt the daily operations of the target company or agency, drawing attention to the issues the workers would like to see addressed. While sick out could be considered a form of strike, it is not quite the same thing as a strike, and labor unions may or may not be involved.

There are several reasons to choose to call a sick out, rather than actively striking. In a workplace where people are not protected by a union, a sick out can be used to lobby for better working conditions and benefits, and to indicate that the workers are united about the issue, even if they are not formally unionized. In unionized workplaces, sick outs can be used to get around laws which specifically prohibit sick outs by employees in key industries, or to indicate that employees are willing to strike, if necessary. For employers, a sick out can be more problematic than a strike, in some ways, because a sick out classically occurs without any warning, and while it may only last a day or two, it can wreak havoc on business operations. [https://www.wise-geek.com/what-is-a-sick-out.htm]

