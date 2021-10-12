We cannot get out of this labyrinth simply by protesting against the Green Pass, which is only the most recent repressive tool and certainly not the last.” 

﻿ ﻿“We have to get out of this labyrinth dear friends, but we cannot get out by simply protesting against the Green Pass, which is only the most recent repressive tool and certainly not the last.” —Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò in an address to thousands of Italians gathered Piazza del Popolo in Rome on Saturday, October 9, three days ago, to protest against the introduction nationwide of the proposed “green pass” (link)﻿ ﻿“But above all — I beg you, I implore you: let us return to live in the grace of God, to frequent the Sacraments, to practice the virtues, to be good Christians, faithful to the promises of our Baptism and authentic witnesses of Christ.”—Archbishop Viganò in an address to thousands of Italians gathered in Turin, Italy, on September 26 to protest the proposed “green pass” which the Italian government proposes to issue to all vaccinated Italians, and to withhold from all un-vaccinated Italians (link)﻿ ﻿***﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿Letter #132, 2021, Tuesday, October 12: Archbishop Viganò speaks to thousands of Italians protesting in Rome’s Piazza del Popolo against the introduction of a “green pass” throughout Italy ﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿Feast of Our Lady of the Pillar (considered the first apparition of Mary, to the Apostle James in Spain in 40 A.D.), of Our Lady of Aparecida, and of Blessed Carlo Acutis of Italy﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿***﻿ ﻿Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò: “The green pass is only an instrument of repression”﻿ ﻿Here follows the text of an address to the people of Italy, read in Italian, by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò and broadcast on large video screens in Piazza del Popolo in Rome, on Saturday, October 9.﻿ ﻿Here is a link to a YouTube video of the address, in Italian. (With the English translation published below, you can follow along if you wish.) ﻿ ﻿The main point of the archbishop’s address is to encourage people to keep their courage as they confront what he calls “the establishment of a global tyranny.”﻿ ﻿The speech is similar to one the archbishop delivered, also via video, to anti-green pass protestors gathered in the main square of Turin, Italy, on Sunday, September 26 (see this link). ﻿ ﻿In that speech, he said: “What we see today is the poisoned fruit of decades of dissolution, of rebellion against the law of the Lord, of sins and vices that cry out for vengeance in the sight of God.” ﻿ ﻿He continued: “Divine Providence is showing us what the world can become when it abandons the Lordship of Jesus Christ… above all — I beg you, I implore you: let us return to live in the grace of God, to frequent the Sacraments, to practice the virtues, to be good Christians, faithful to the promises of our Baptism and authentic witnesses of Christ.”﻿ ﻿Note: these statements echo statements the archbishop made also to me in a wide-ranging August interview which appeared as 18 questions in 18 separate videotapes, collectively called “The Viganò Tapes,” during the last days of September. Dear friends,﻿ ﻿You have gathered on this day in Piazza del Popolo and in many other Italian squares as hundreds of thousands of people around the world manifest their opposition against the establishment of a global tyranny.﻿ ﻿Millions of citizens of every nation, in the deafening silence of the media for months have been shouting their no; no to pandemic madness, no lockdowns, no curfews, no imposition of vaccinations, no health passports, no blackmail of a totalitarian power enslaved by the elites.﻿ ﻿Almost two years have passed since the beginning of this global nightmare, we have entered a labyrinth, step by step. ﻿ ﻿At first it was the masks indoors, then came the lockdowns with the self-certifications, then the curfew.﻿ ﻿Do you remember?﻿ ﻿Each time, faced with an abuse that might seem justified by the emergency, we accepted to have a piece of freedom stolen.﻿ ﻿Step by step they prevented us from going to church, leaving the house, working, going to school, visiting loved ones, and even dying relatives in hospital.﻿ ﻿Step by step.﻿ ﻿At a certain time of the evening in our streets we saw only the drivers for the deliveries of Amazon and Just Eat; new victims of the GREAT RESET. New slaves of the system together with many small entrepreneurs, owners of shops, bars and restaurants, floored by absurd, illegitimate and counterproductive rules. Not to mention the psychological breakdown that has affected many of us. From the youngest to the oldest, some deprived of any social contact, the other inmates in the care homes without care, condemned to die by a ministerial protocol.﻿ ﻿Step by step we got used to the idea that a technical-scientific committee could decide – so at least we were told – that the virus circulated only after 6 pm, that it was caught by standing and not sitting customers in bars, that it infected in churches or in museums but not on commuter trains or buses full of students.﻿ ﻿Step by step they made us believe that a seasonal flu like any other coronavirus could kill thousands of people without however telling us that general practitioners and hospital wards had been forbidden to administering treatment while waiting for the disease to worsen.﻿ ﻿They did not tell us that Covid on the recommendation of the health authority was to be treated as a lung disease, while it was originally circulatory.﻿ ﻿They did not tell us that autopsies had been prohibited and that the corpses were cremated to prevent discovering the causes of the disease and understanding how to cure it, but in the meantime they showed us General Figliuolo’s military trucks loaded with corpses and were careful not to explain that those trucks contained a few coffins, accumulated in Bergamo after a period in which the funeral home had been prevented from collecting the bodies and organizing funerals.﻿ ﻿But what impact on the entire population confined at home in front of the television hypnotized by media terrorism scientifically planned according to the most cynical principles of propaganda. Think of the elderly far from their loved ones, deprived of any comfort, even spiritual.﻿ ﻿Access was also forbidden to priests to administer the last rites. ﻿ ﻿Elderly people forced to undergo this daily hammering to see their bed neighbor die, to witness the desperation of people even more lonely than them.﻿ ﻿Today we discover that the administration of Propofol an anesthetic used to induce pharmacological coma was not only practiced by the Montichiari head physician arrested for voluntary homicide but was common practice in all hospitals as confirmed in an interview by the President of Primaries and as Dr. Scoglio reported. (link)﻿ ﻿In practice, they are telling us with the utmost tranquility, that last year the seriously ill of Covid before being intubated were sedated with Propofol, in the knowledge that this would have caused their death.﻿ ﻿And they tell us so brazenly because they are evidently convinced that none of us will have anything to object, that no magistrate will open a file, that no journalist will denounce this latest scandal, or that no politician will dare to criticize the prime minister or the minister of health.﻿ ﻿Step by step we have come to be forced to not lose our job and to be able to carry out normal activities to present a document, the Green Pass which certifies the state of health of contagious and contagious vaccinates and the negatives to swabs which are substantially unreliable, because as you know the vaccine does not protect against contagion and the swabs do not guarantee that the result corresponds to reality.﻿ ﻿For what?﻿ ﻿For a flu that could be cured and that in many cases has been cured with documented success – where they let it be cured – but that had to be incurable in order to legitimize the testing of vaccines in derogation from ordinary rules. ﻿ ﻿And always in these days, days when the truth seems to come more and more to light, we learn from the statements of some doctors that the tests, on the basis of which they confined us at home or forced us to ridiculous and exhausting quarantines; the swabs that they imposed on us to detect positive cases to use for the famous expert statistics, are unreliable. And they tell us today with impunity after having ruined the social fabric of the economy, the psycho-physical balance of an entire nation.﻿ ﻿But if those tests are not needed today, they weren’t even needed yesterday, and not only the conspiracy theorists but their own inventors said so, stating that they had no diagnostic use. ﻿ ﻿But from today swabs need to be de-legitimized because they are the only alternative, albeit expensive in the inoculation of the experimental gene serum, magically they are no longer reliable – whereas before they were by LAW.﻿ ﻿A bit like Covid after 6 pm. ﻿ ﻿I mentioned a little while ago about the labyrinth into which we entered. More precisely, a labyrinth in which we found ourselves following those who promised us to get out, knowing full well that it has no exit. With every step we have taken, entering the maze of this labyrinth, we have strayed and lost.﻿ ﻿”Because this is a labyrinth”﻿ ﻿Because this is a labyrinth. ﻿ ﻿A tangle of pseudo-scientific statements, logical contradictions, apodictic proclamations, dogmas proclaimed by the new Covid priests, by the pandemic Sanhedrin.﻿ ﻿There is nothing consequential or rational in what we are told and it is precisely in believing that what they tell us makes sense that we go further and further into the labyrinth.﻿ ﻿“Let’s get vaccinated to save the frail and the elderly people who cannot be vaccinated,” they told us. “While we vaccinate the frail and the elderly, let’s get vaccinated in order to remove the mask and start living again,” they said… and soon after we discovered that not only should we have to wear the mask but that one dose of serum was no longer enough and not even two, maybe not even three.﻿ ﻿Meanwhile, the frail and the elderly die of Covid even after the double dose, and if they survive and because in hospitals – deny it if you can – for some time Covid patients have been given Azithromycin [& Ivermectin], making it appear as a cure against intestinal parasites but knowing full well that it is used against the virus, so as not to undermine the credibility of vaccines, certainly not for the health of patients.﻿ ﻿We have to get out of this labyrinth dear friends, but we cannot get out by simply protesting against the Green Pass, which is only the most recent repressive tool and certainly not the last. Certainly the Green Pass is a legal aberration, a hateful blackmail, a proof of the pretext of the pandemic alarm.﻿ ﻿But even if they revoke the Green Pass, the absurdity of considering a curable virus deadly that has not caused more deaths than those of the past years would remain. the absurdity of wearing masks that are not only useless by the experts’ own admission but which, on the contrary, cause serious lung diseases and brain pathologies.﻿ ﻿The absurdity of considering a vaccine as a drug that does not serve to give immunity and that proves to have such serious side effects as to overtake the deaths of all vaccines in the last ten years in just a few months of administration. The absurdity of letting us inoculate an experimental drug that acts on our DNA, making us genetically modified organisms.﻿ ﻿The absurdity of following directions, protocols that seem written by sorcerers and not by conscientious doctors, given the series of checks that have now reached the pathetic. the absurdity of calculating seriously and calmly to statements so scandalous and false as not to deserve an answer.﻿ ﻿That of Draghi, “whoever gets vaccinated is saved, whoever does not get vaccinated dies,” is a lie.﻿ ﻿What Draghi says, “vaccinated people do not die from Covid” is totally false, as false to say that Covid is a deadly disease since it becomes such only if you don’t cure it and it is false that there are no treatments because those treatments are so discredited. they are now being used by the European authorities for preventive purposes on the Afghan refugees we saw a few weeks ago.﻿ ﻿”It is all false”﻿ ﻿It is all false.﻿ ﻿False data on deaths from Covid,﻿ ﻿it distorts the reliability of the swabs,﻿ ﻿distorts the efficacy and safety of vaccines,﻿ ﻿false ICU admissions,﻿ ﻿the non-correlation of sudden illness affecting the vaccinated is falsified, fake news alerts,﻿ ﻿false services of entertainment programs in which the usual “experts” intervene and “virustars” attempt the predictions of statisticians.﻿ ﻿Let’s get out of the labyrinth.﻿ ﻿We reject the media narrative, perhaps deciding to turn off the television that today has turned into an infernal tabernacle.﻿ ﻿Let’s break the logical short-circuit of those who demand our consent even when they lie shamelessly.﻿ ﻿”It is necessary to look at things in a broader framework”﻿ ﻿And to get out of the labyrinth, dear friends, it is necessary to look at things with a look that is not limited to single facts but revises them all in a broader framework in which the pandemic is a social engineering tool artfully provoked with the aim of bringing us our own to the Green Pass, to total control, to the limitation of natural and constitutional freedoms, in the name of a Great Reset that none of us want, that no one has ever asked us to vote, that concentrates the power of wealth in the hands of an elite, that of philanthropist-capitalists like Gates and Soros who consider the rest of humanity as a reservoir of slaves and customers to whom to give that minimum of money created FROM NOTHING and which weighs on them as a debt, which serves to allow them to buy goods that this elite produces. Goods produced with the cheap labor, of course, of those forced to do everything to survive.﻿ ﻿While preparing to sell air, water and sunlight, perhaps on the pretext it was a ‘green’ emergency, and under the pressure of Greta Thunberg’s ridiculous Fridays For Future.﻿ ﻿We leave the labyrinth by recognizing that there is a problem of civil authority that does not pursue the common good of citizens and religious authority that has not only stopped caring for the eternal salvation of the faithful, but delivers them into the jaws of an infernal dragon.﻿ ﻿We get out of the labyrinth by learning to use critical judgment so as not to be fooled by those who have a record of such abuses, lies and crimes that they do not let us assume that they will behave differently with us.﻿ ﻿We get out of the labyrinth by understanding that a world war is being fought not with real weapons but with unconventional weapons such as information censorship, the enslavement of doctors, the complicity of politicians, magistrates and law enforcement agencies.﻿ ﻿A war that leaves innocent victims in its path, that destroys society, that affects people in the soul even more than in the body, that has been declared against everything that recalls our civilization, our culture, our faith, the our values.﻿ ﻿A war between light and darkness. between good and evil.﻿ ﻿They don’t care about our health.﻿ ﻿Just as they don’t care about preserving the environment or promoting peace.﻿ ﻿According to some, like Minister Cingolani, more than half of us human beings should disappear because we are “parasites for the planet.”﻿ ﻿And it is precisely those who theorize the depopulation of the planet by resorting to new vaccines, abortion, euthanasia, mass sterilization – who happen to be proposed as a philanthropic benefit and distribute effective vaccines precisely for this purpose – and all those who in various ways they have sold themselves to these philanthropists asking us to “believe in science”; today for Covid, tomorrow for global warming, giving up reason in the name of a fideistic assent that borders on suicide.﻿ ﻿Let’s get out of the labyrinth.﻿ ﻿We cannot win a game when the rules can at any time be overturned by our opponent.﻿ ﻿”If we have come to this point, we owe it in large part to our infidelity”﻿ ﻿Dear friends, we must recognize that if we have come to this point we owe it in large part to our infidelity.﻿ ﻿To allow others to decide in God’s place what is right and what is not, to have allowed that in the name of tolerance to be lost, the violation of natural law, the degeneration of Christian morality, the murder of children in the womb, the killing of the sick and the elderly, the corruption of children and young people.﻿ ﻿What happens today is the poisoned fruit of decades of dissolution of rebellion against the law of the Lord of sins and the vices that cry out for vengeance in the sight of God, providence shows us how the world can become when it abandons the lordship of Jesus Christ and places itself under slavery of Satan.﻿ ﻿Mine are not apocalyptic words as some say but a stern warning as a shepherd to return to God, to recognize that where Christ the King and Mary Queen do not reign, the cruel and ruthless tyranny of the devil reigns, promising universal brotherhood while only wanting your entire destruction. and your eternal damnation.﻿ ﻿Jesus Christ is King and Lord of history. In his hands are the sonatas the destinies of each of us in the states of the Holy Church. He will not allow us to succumb to the onslaught of the enemy of the mankind.﻿ ﻿Come back.﻿ ﻿We all return to him with the trust of the prodigal son who humbly asks his father to forgive him and to gather him in his house.﻿ ﻿”Let us return to be Christians proud of our faith”﻿ ﻿Let us return to be the Christians proud of our faith in civilization that religion has antiquated over the course of two thousand years of history.﻿ ﻿We return to defending in the civil and political commitment those non-negotiable values that today we see denied and trampled but above all I beg you, I beg you, let’s go back to to live in the grace of God, to frequent the sacraments, to practice the virtues, to be Christians consistent with one’s baptism, authentic witnesses of Christ.﻿ ﻿To get out of the labyrinth it is necessary to retrace the path taken backwards.﻿ ﻿Our Ariadne’s thread is the defense of the family, of the religious social fabric of our beloved Italy, of our culture which is inescapably Christian Roman Catholic.﻿ ﻿We Italians are not racists!﻿ ﻿The name of the charity that over the centuries has represented one of the pride of Christian Europe we can welcome those who are persecuted and then written by their own country but we cannot be responsible for the exploitation of millions of migrants on route under the pretext of welcoming them.﻿ ﻿Immigration to Europe was planned by the elite to destroy our civil, cultural and religious identity.﻿ ﻿It serves the elite to create social chaos, to give back underpaid labor, to foment wars among the poor, to deprive the countries they come from of their young people.﻿ ﻿”To get out of the labyrinth we must resist with courage and firmness”﻿ ﻿To get out of the labyrinth we must resist with courage and firmness as our fathers knew how to oppose the dictatorships of the last century. ﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿Civil disobedience, coordination of protest actions, contacts with movements in other states, union in an anti-globalist alliance that ensures help and support against the authorities enslaved by the system.﻿ ﻿A serene resistance, nourished by the awareness that the world envisaged by the Great Reset is NOT our world since it is based on an ideology of death, on an anti-human and anti-Christian thought that is based only on the strength of weapons or on blackmail towards those who cannot rebel.﻿ ﻿They forget these wretched servants of the new order that theirs is a utopia or rather a hellish dystopia that repudiates all of us precisely because it does not consider that we are not made of electromagnetic circuits but of flesh and blood, of passions of affections, gestures of heroism and generosity.﻿ ﻿Because we are human.﻿ ﻿Made in the image and likeness of God.﻿ ﻿Endowed with intelligence and free will but this those demons cannot understand.﻿ ﻿For this reason they will fail miserably.﻿ ﻿”I invite you all to recite with me the words that the Lord has taught us”﻿ ﻿Dear brothers and sisters, so that this day, when you manifest publicly and with courage your opposition to the impending tyranny, does not remain sterile and lacking in supernatural light, I invite you all to recite with me the words that the Lord has taught us. ﻿ ﻿Let us do it with fervor with an impulse of charity, invoking the protection of our Lord and his most holy mother about us all about our families about our homeland and the whole world﻿ ﻿Our Father who art in heaven﻿ ﻿Hallowed be your name, ﻿ ﻿Thy Kingdom come,﻿ ﻿Thy will be done,﻿ ﻿On earth as it is in Heaven.﻿ ﻿Give us this day our daily bread﻿ ﻿And forgive us our trespasses, ﻿ ﻿As we forgive those who trespass against us,﻿ ﻿And lead us not into temptation﻿ ﻿But deliver us from evil.﻿ ﻿In the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit.﻿ ﻿Amen﻿ ﻿+ Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganó