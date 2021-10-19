SEARCH

Flashback: Francis is in SCHISM from ALL Valid Popes in History who Reject his Sacrilege of Communion for Adulterers

October 19, 2021

Remember when Francis and his collaborators cry “SCHISM” it means they are AFRAID!



What are they afraid of?



They are AFRAID that it will finally get through the cowardly and apparently not too bright heads of the few faithful bishops that:



Zero valid popes in the history of the Catholic Church have committed the sacrilege of instituting as the Vatican’s official teaching that unrepentant adulterous couples can profane the Holy of Holy Jesus Christ who is true God by having unrepentant sinners receive Him in the Most Holy Eucharist.



Nor have any of ALL the valid popes in history even come close to ambiguously teaching such a blasphemy which could be taken in either a orthodox or heretical way (for all the conservative and traditionalist Francis apologists).



Next to this sacrilege against the Most Holy Eucharist, the proposed Amazonian Synod heresy of women’s ordination is a minor sacrilege.



Maybe these cowardly and apparently not too bright bishops might, finally, realize:



Francis is in SCHISM from ALL valid popes in the history of the Catholic Church.



Maybe they will, finally, join Bishop René Gracida and investigate if the Francis conclave was invalid which even Cardinal Raymond Burke says is a valid possibly.



Or, maybe because it is their infallible belief that there can never be a invalid pope or antipope then they will do what Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales said:



“The Pope… when he is explicitly a heretic… the Church must either deprive him or as some say declare him deprived of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Notes:



– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God. [https://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/09/francis-is-in-schism-from-all-valid.html]