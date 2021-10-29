CHRIST COULD NOT HAVE BEEN PLACED IN A VESSEL OF SIN

Posted on October 29, 2021 by abyssum


St. Nathaniel

10-29-2021

“Christ could not have been placed in a vessel of sin

Upon His coming to earth in the womb of a Mother,

For if He had been placed in a vessel of sin,

The soul of that vessel would have been gravely wounded, and have suffered spiritual death,

For Christ cannot be thrust into the hell of an unclean vessel.

Therefore, Christ was instead placed in a vessel that was not tainted,

But indeed had been kept sinless and pure,

And this spotless soul received the announcement of His coming with her Fiat,

And thereby participated in this glorious act. 

So, Christ cannot be placed in a vessel of sin,

As occurs when one receives the body, blood, soul, and divinity of the Son of God in the Eucharist,

While being in mortal sin,

For this causes that soul to be gravely wounded,

And to suffer spiritual death.

What priest, then, would allow this sacrilege, 

For it is a great sin that brings with it great judgment. 

Even if the one receiving the Eucharist unworthily believes not in the transubstantiation,

Which unbelief in itself is a grievous sin because by his “amen” he has said he believes,

It is still true, and therefore, he betrays the Son of God with a kiss.

The one who comes to receive the Eucharist while in mortal sin

Must be directed first to sacramental confession,

For any attempt to unite the Holy of Holies to such a soul 

Is an attack on Jesus Christ. 

Priests, you are ordained to the care of souls;

Therefore, to allow souls to be wounded even unto spiritual death

By permitting souls to receive Our Lord unworthily,

Is to deliver up souls that were given into your keeping 

Into destruction.

And this act will indeed incur the judgment of God.”

-S

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s