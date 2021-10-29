

St. Nathaniel

10-29-2021

“Christ could not have been placed in a vessel of sin

Upon His coming to earth in the womb of a Mother,

For if He had been placed in a vessel of sin,

The soul of that vessel would have been gravely wounded, and have suffered spiritual death,

For Christ cannot be thrust into the hell of an unclean vessel.

Therefore, Christ was instead placed in a vessel that was not tainted,

But indeed had been kept sinless and pure,

And this spotless soul received the announcement of His coming with her Fiat,

And thereby participated in this glorious act.

So, Christ cannot be placed in a vessel of sin,

As occurs when one receives the body, blood, soul, and divinity of the Son of God in the Eucharist,

While being in mortal sin,

For this causes that soul to be gravely wounded,

And to suffer spiritual death.

What priest, then, would allow this sacrilege,

For it is a great sin that brings with it great judgment.

Even if the one receiving the Eucharist unworthily believes not in the transubstantiation,

Which unbelief in itself is a grievous sin because by his “amen” he has said he believes,

It is still true, and therefore, he betrays the Son of God with a kiss.

The one who comes to receive the Eucharist while in mortal sin

Must be directed first to sacramental confession,

For any attempt to unite the Holy of Holies to such a soul

Is an attack on Jesus Christ.

Priests, you are ordained to the care of souls;

Therefore, to allow souls to be wounded even unto spiritual death

By permitting souls to receive Our Lord unworthily,

Is to deliver up souls that were given into your keeping

Into destruction.

And this act will indeed incur the judgment of God.”

-S