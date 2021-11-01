LETS GO BRANDON AND THE United States MARINES!!!!!!

https://lockerdome.com/lad/13678835249919078?pubid=ld-680-12&pubo=https%3A%2F%2Frightnewswire.com&rid=&width=679

You won’t stop laughing at the shirt one marine wore to receive an award for valor

October 29, 2021

U.S. Marines are known for their bravery.

But they also have a sense of humor.

And you won't stop laughing at the shirt one Marine wore to receive an award for valor.

Marine Corps veteran James Kilcer found himself in the national spotlight after a video of him disarming a robber at a store in Arizona went viral on social media.

The video showed Kilcer standing at the counter when three robbery suspects entered the Chevron in Yuma.

Kicler pounced forward, disarming and detaining one of the three alleged criminals until law enforcement arrived on the scene.

After the video went viral, Kilcer appeared on Fox News to talk about his brave actions with host Dana Perino, where Kilcer made headlines for saying “remember, Epstein didn’t kill himself” at the very end of the interview.

But that wasn’t the only political statement Kilcer would make.

On Tuesday, Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot, presented Kilcer with a YCSO Citizen's Valor Award "for extraordinary heroism and exceptional courage while voluntarily coming to the aid of another citizen during an incident involving criminal activity at extreme, life threatening, personal risk in an attempt to save or protect human life."

Kilcer showed up to accept the award wearing a red MAGA hat with a blue t-shirt with an American flag at the bottom and “LETS GO BRANDON!” emblazoned across the top.

The phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” started in early October after an NBC reporter claimed chants of “F*ck Joe Biden” were “Let’s Go Brandon” during an interview with NASCAR Xfinity Series race winner Brandon Brown.

The phrase is now a euphemism for "f*ck Joe Biden," with one member of Congress even wearing a "Let's Go Brandon" facemask on the House floor.

“Let’s Go Brandon” songs also hold the top two spots on the iTunes Charts.

Given how Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan resulted in the death of 13 U.S. soldiers, Kilcer probably isn’t the only Marine who feels this way about Joe Biden.