SIN: MORE DEADLY THAN CORONAVIRUS, WHICH IS DEADLY

Sin: More Deadly Than the Coronavirus, part fourteen

These commentaries on the CCP/Wuhan/China/Chinese/Covid-19/Coronavirus are meant to provide those who access this site with reference sources to use as they see fit in the midst of the most well-organized, well-funded, and massively propagated global exercise in brainwashing and fearmongering that the world has ever seen.

That is, an upper respiratory virus that was synthetically engineered by gain-of-function studies funded in large measure by Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, Hunan Province, Red China, that, though serious enough to kill those, especially who receive inadequate or improper medical care and/or are denied access to the lifesaving treatments that are held in disfavor by Fauci and his fellow health fascists, with underlying conditions (co-morbidities) that weaken their immune systems and can cause those infected with it to become very seriously ill and debilitated, is only fatal in well under one percent of cases, was used at the pretext to institute and then institutionalize various means (the wearing of masks, thus creating a society of faceless stooges, “social distancing,” “stay-at-home” orders, vaccination mandates) designed to limit, if not eliminate, certain legitimate human liberties permanently as part of the “global reset of humanity.” One of the primary goals of this monstrous scheme is to depopulate the planet by means of “comfort care” (“palliative care” regime) administered to those deemed to be too old or sick to recover from the virus and by the vaccines, which are sterilizing women of childbearing years, interfering with their monthly periods of fertility and actually serving as the cause of death for many thousands of people who have died relatively soon after receiving them or, as is being made manifest on a daily basis, by the blood clots and other injuries.

In other words, no matter the health-scare propaganda campaigns and the coverups of deaths and injuries caused by vaccines against smallpox and polio in the past, what began at Event 201 on October 18, 2019, the Feast of Saint Luke the Evangelist, at the Hotel St. Pierre in the Borough of Manhattan, City of New York, New York, and then blossomed less than two months later with the accidental (if it was indeed accidental) release of the CCP/Red Chinese/Wuhan/Covid-19/Coronavirus before it was fully weaponized was “sold” on the basis of lies and half-truths (the old saying that a half-truth is better than a lie) to convince the “people” that they had to change their behavior and sacrifice their “liberties” to advance a false representation of what constituted the “common good.”

EXTRACT FROM THE BOOK BY DOCTOR DROELESKY