George Kelling and James Q. Wilson wrote their ground-breaking Broken Windows theory in 1982, they found that if you stop small crimes and disorders, and repair damaged property, you create a positive environment which makes crime decline dramatically.

Why the Waukesha Massacre? Are even “Good” Pro-life Catholics Brainwashed by the Media to be supporters of the Biden BLM/Antifa Rioters who want “Open Vandalism, Theft, & Destruction” & ultimately “the Breakdown of Civilization”?

November 26, 2021

The Waukesha Massacre

The deadly actions of the last few days should serve as a wake-up call to most Americans. Being pro-criminal and anti-police is beginning to undermine the fabric of our civilization.

We have already seen a dramatic rise in murders and other crimes.

Now, we have a massacre by a convicted criminal who drove a vehicle into a Christmas parade, killing five people and wounding 40 who had gathered to celebrate the birth of Christ and the beginning of the Christmas season. The attack in Waukesha, Wisconsin dazed the country because it was so stunning to see such senseless killing and maiming. It was a frightening reminder that we now live in a country where we can all be at risk at any time and place.

At nearly the same time, 2,159 miles to the west, a mob was breaking into stores and looting them. The open vandalism, theft, and destruction resembled a scene from the movie “Clockwork Orange.” It is a pattern of criminal aggression which has been building in San Francisco since the city’s communist, pro-criminal, anti-law enforcement district attorney took office. – Newt Gingrich

I was recently shocked that a good friend of mine who is pro-life and supports Donald Trump, but unfortunately tends to read a lot of mainstream media propaganda apparently supported the Joe Biden Democrat’s BLM/Antifa criminal rioters right to “open vandalism, theft, and destruction” and ultimately “the breakdown of civilization.”

Of course, my friend didn’t put it that way. He thought because he believed the leftist media propaganda that Kyle Rittenhouse was a “murderer” despite what the jury verdict stated because he trusts the “mainstream” media narrative. I asked him to read the court transcripts to find out the truth of the matter, but he refused.

I agree with Patrick Buchanan that it was probably “unwise” for Rittenhouse to go out to defend the property (and possibly the life) of store owners, but once he was out there he was “both right and righteous.” Buchanan gives the best summary of what happened that day:

“[C]onsider the natural law, the moral law, the higher law written on the human heart…

… Watching on television the nightly riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, a town 20 miles from his home in Antioch, Illinois, that he knew well, Rittenhouse decided to go to Kenosha to protect property that embattled police had been unable to defend during the riots. For protection, he picked up the AR-15 that he kept in Kenosha.

Toward midnight, Rittenhouse was confronted by Joseph Rosenbaum, an ex-con twice his age. Rosenbaum threatened Rittenhouse, backed him into a corner and tried to grab the barrel of his rifle. When a shot rang out nearby, Rittenhouse shot four times within a single second. When Rosenbaum fell, Rittenhouse took off running, looking for the police to turn himself in, with a mob in hot pursuit.

Out of that mob, an assailant hit him in the head, knocking his hat off. Rittenhouse fell on the street. Another rioter jumped, kicked and stomped his head on the concrete pavement. Another hit him in the head with a skateboard. Another man confronted him with a loaded pistol and aimed it at Rittenhouse’s face from a few feet away. Rittenhouse shot and killed Anthony Huber, who had hit him with the skateboard and was grabbing his gun barrel, and wounded the man holding the gun to his face. When Rittenhouse shot both men, he was still on the ground.

While Rittenhouse’s decision to go to Kenosha may have been unwise, it was also unselfish and, indeed, brave. He was risking his life in a riot to defend another man’s property and do his civic duty in a situation of lawlessness. He could have stayed home, as almost everyone in Kenosha did that night, while their city was burned and pillaged.

And what were the motives and goals of Joseph Rosenbaum, the child rapist and ex-con, and Anthony Huber, who wielded the skateboard? What were they doing in Kenosha, if not helping to sustain a criminal riot to destroy property Rittenhouse had come to defend?[https://www.chroniclesmagazine.org/blog/kyle-rittenhouse–both-right-and-righteous/]

Let’s repeat that:

“[W]hat were the motives and goals of Joseph Rosenbaum, the child rapist and ex-con, and Anthony Huber, who wielded the skateboard? What were they doing in Kenosha, if not helping to sustain a criminal riot to destroy property Rittenhouse had come to defend?”

This hits the nail on the head as to why I think my friend who tends to read a lot of mainstream media propaganda apparently unwittingly supports the Biden Democrat’s BLM/Antifa criminal rioters right to “open vandalism, theft, and destruction” and ultimately “the breakdown of civilization.”

Writing for the The Epoch Times, Newt Gingrich explains why my friend unwittingly supports the Biden Democrat’s BLM/Antifa criminal rioters right to “open vandalism, theft, and destruction” and ultimately “the breakdown of civilization”:

The deadly actions of the last few days should serve as a wake-up call to most Americans. Being pro-criminal and anti-police is beginning to undermine the fabric of our civilization.

We have already seen a dramatic rise in murders and other crimes.

Now, we have a massacre by a convicted criminal who drove a vehicle into a Christmas parade, killing five people and wounding 40 who had gathered to celebrate the birth of Christ and the beginning of the Christmas season. The attack in Waukesha, Wisconsin dazed the country because it was so stunning to see such senseless killing and maiming. It was a frightening reminder that we now live in a country where we can all be at risk at any time and place.

At nearly the same time, 2,159 miles to the west, a mob was breaking into stores and looting them. The open vandalism, theft, and destruction resembled a scene from the movie “Clockwork Orange.” It is a pattern of criminal aggression which has been building in San Francisco since the city’s communist, pro-criminal, anti-law enforcement district attorney took office.

As of last reports, there have been three days of looting in San Francisco, and it has now spread to San Jose. As the looting is more widely reported, there is a real likelihood it will spread to other cities.

There has been continuous rioting and violence in Portland, Oregon for almost two years, with Antifa as the primary activist agent….

… Many of our recent developments resemble Rand’s nightmare. Consider the collapse of the rule of law, chaos at the border, and the proposal in New York City to let 800,000 non-citizens vote in local elections. The list goes on.

The tragedy of the breakdown of civilization is: We know how to have law abiding, safe communities—and have had historic experience in our lifetime.

As I wrote in my new book, “Beyond Biden,” when George Kelling and James Q. Wilson wrote their ground-breaking Broken Windows theory in 1982, they found that if you stop small crimes and disorders, and repair damaged property, you create a positive environment which makes crime decline dramatically.

Police Commissioner Bill Bratton applied this theory with the New York City Transit Police, the Boston Police, as Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s partner in New York City, and finally in Los Angeles.

We know empirically that a sound program of crime prevention, which applies principles that work, leads to safety and prosperity. In 1991, New York City was disastrous, crime-ridden, and dangerous. It became safer—first through Mayor Giuliani and then through Mayor Michael Bloomberg. By 2017, New York City had become the safest in its history. [https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/from-waukesha-to-san-francisco_4124291.html?utm_source=Morningbrief&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-11-26&mktids=00df7391879b8970c0e622bce93ab13b&est=UtmVJ8C3b3lT1Zt2yhAkOu7zEhRq45Aoz7nLmsHjXDO6crloytjmCp1Dg%2BYf]