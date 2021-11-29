DO NOT PUSH THE PANIC BUTTON, OMICRON VARIANT IS BEING HYPED TO KEEP YOU UNDER CONTROL

SEARCH

The “Mild” Variant Clownish Covid Industry Hysteria “Is… a New Low in Government [& Media] Idiocy”: “South African Medical Association Debunks Global Hysteria – Says Omicron Variant Symptoms ‘Unusual But Mild’ – Even WHO Says No Reason to Panic”

November 28, 2021

Omicron variant symptoms ‘unusual but mild’, says South … NY Post

South African Medical Association Debunks Global Hysteria – Says Omicron Variant Symptoms ‘Unusual But Mild’ – Even WHO Says No Reason to Panic – Gateway Pundit

Is this a new low in Government idiocy? Has anyone else noticed than ‘Omicron’ is an anagram of ‘Moronic’? – The Daily Skeptic

Money is always the motive. Covid is now an industry unto itself. Jabs, pills, tests, needles, etc. Boosters, supplying other countries. A never-ending revenue stream. The public-private partnership needs to keep the illusion of a pandemic going…..https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/17/us/covid-vaccines-supply.html?campaign_id=60&instance_id=0&nl=breaking-news&ref=cta& regi_id=67060589&segment_id=74590&user_id=946b3eb5f3571706bfe41e8669b46ee9 – Unreported Truths website [https://alexberenson.substack.com/p/another-major-red-flag-about-covid]

Gateway Pundit reported that the media and Covid industry hysteria is apparently “idiocy”:

The South African Medical Association debunked the hysteria over the Omicron COVID variant on Saturday.

Angelique Coetzee, the chairwoman of the South African Medical Association who first raised the alarm of the new COVID variant, gave an interesting update and now says the new variant known as the ‘Omicron’ causes “unusual but mild symptoms.”

“It presents mild disease with symptoms being sore muscles and tiredness for a day or two not feeling well. So far, we have detected that those infected do not suffer the loss of taste or smell. They might have a slight cough. There are no prominent symptoms. Of those infected some are currently being treated at home,” said Dr. Coetzee to Sputnik.

“Yes, it is transmissible, but for now, as medical practitioners, we do not know why so much hype is being driven as we are still looking into it. We will only know after two to three weeks as there are some patients admitted and these are young people aged 40 and younger,” she added. [https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/south-african-medical-association-debunks-global-hysteria-says-omicron-variant-symptoms-unusual-mild-even-says-no-reason-panic/?ff_source=Twitter&ff_medium=PostTopSharingButtons&ff_campaign=websitesharingbuttons]

The UK Daily Skeptic put the clownish government and media hysteria in humorous perspective:

So, if I’ve understood the Government’s reasoning correctly, because two cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in England, it’s essential that as many people as possible should get a booster of a vaccine that is already largely ineffective against the spread of the Delta variant and is even less effective at preventing the spread of this new variant. Clear? Oh, and in addition masks are now going to be mandatory on public transport and in shops, but not in pubs, bars or restaurants because, as any fule know, the Omicron variant poses no threat to people eating or drinking. And this new mask mandate has been imposed in spite of the fact that there’s little robust evidence that tight-fitting, disposable, surgical masks do anything to suppress infection, let alone loose-fitting, multi-use, cloth masks.

Is this a new low in Government idiocy? Has anyone else noticed than ‘Omicron’ is an anagram of ‘Moronic’?

Stop Press: Read Michael Curzon’s reaction to the Downing Street briefing at Bournbrook.[https://dailysceptic.org/2021/11/27/omicron-is-an-anagram-of-moronic-which-helps-explain-the-governments-idiotic-new-measures-to-curb-the-spread-of-the-new-virus/]

