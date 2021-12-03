ARE WE NOW THE DEPLORABLES???

SEARCH

Are Traditionalist & the Unvaxxed Deplorables under the Francis & Biden-like Regimes “Second Class Catholics” and Non-citizens like Jews were in Nazi Germany?

December 03, 2021

A second-class citizen is a person who is systematically discriminated against within a state or other political jurisdiction, despite their nominal status as a citizen or legal resident there… second-class citizens have limited legal rights, civil rights and socioeconomic opportunities, and are often subject to mistreatment or neglect at the hands of their putative superiors. Systems with de facto second-class citizenry are generally regarded as violating human rights. – Wikipedia [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Second-class_citizen]

The headlines make it obvious that the unvaccinated are like the Jews in Nazi Germany and Austria:

On September 15, 1935, the Nazis at Nuremberg made similar anti-Jew and anti-deplorable laws like the above law examples against the unvaxxed deplorables needing “passports” and other “systematically discriminat[ing]” laws in Joe Biden-like countries:

Nazi leaders passed a number of new laws that redefined citizenship and laid the groundwork for a “racial state.”

On September 15, 1935, at a party rally in Nuremberg, the Nazis announced two new laws that changed who could be a German citizen. The Reich Citizenship Law required that all citizens have German “blood.” As a result, Jews and others lost their rights to citizenship, which not only stripped them of the right to vote but also made them stateless. This meant that they could not get a valid passport for travel between countries or acquire a visa to leave Germany…

… Nazi officials interpreted the wording to mean that relations between “those of German or related blood” and “Gypsies,” Afro-Germans, or their offspring were also forbidden.[https://www.facinghistory.org/holocaust-and-human-behavior/chapter-6/nuremberg-laws]

Also, it appears that Francis is doing the same thing with Traditionalist Catholics according to the RORATE CÆLI’s post “Re-education Decrees for “Second Class Catholics”: The Effects of Traditionis Custodes in France”:Guy de Kérimel, bishop of Grenoble, signed a decree published a few days after on November 12 with final rules for implementing Traditionis custodes starting September 1, 2022. “For the good of the faithful and the unity of the Church,” of course. In an “accompanying letter to the faithful of the diocese,” he insists on Francis’ emphasis on the new Mass as the only expression of the Catholic Church’s “lex orandi” to which all must be guided.

On November 19, he followed up with a letter to the two parishes that are home to the old Mass. The letter says it all. He makes a pretense of understanding and pastoral devotion, but in the end he treats the faithful in a top-down manner as endangered in the faith and deficient. He says he knows that they do not reject the new Mass, but that is not enough. They must now “take an additional step in the faith” in order not to slip further. He dismissed love for the “vetus ordo” as a “personal sentiment” of the faithful, which should not prevent them from putting “faith and communion with the Church” and “the bond with Christ in the Church” in first place. Now this “shepherd” has come up with something perfidious for the future to force the re-education of the faithful to the new Mass, as follows:

A place for the old Mass is to be preserved. Starting in September 2022, however, Mass must be celebrated there every first Sunday according to the Missal of Paul VI. It will be celebrated in Latin. But the apparent concession is easy to see through. He should know that a Latin language dress does not make a new Mass into an old one. All the worse is the obvious intention to force the faithful to demonstrate that they really do not reject the new Mass.

Moreover, only priests who also celebrate in the Novus Ordo may celebrate the old Mass in the diocese. Only at the special request of the faithful, “where appropriate,” can the sacraments (except Confirmation and adult baptism from age 15 onward) be administered according to the 1962 liturgical books. The flourishing apostolate of the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter is eventually supposed to manage under these conditions.

The abolition of the old mass is the pope’s goal

What effects, in particular, the recent drastic executive decrees of the Pope’s Roman Cardinal Vicar will still have in France remains to be seen. What is certain is that bishops who have appeared and will appear with restrictive decrees in the spirit of Traditionis custodes grasp the message: what seems good for the bishop of Rome can only be right for the pope too.

Pope Francis actually only has to watch how little by little the compliant bishops put his instructions for the obliteration of the old Mass into practice. However, if this does not go according to plan and happens too slowly worldwide, the regulations from the Roman vicariate may soon be no longer sufficient for him.

In any case, one should not share the strange (on purpose?) optimism of Cardinal Sarah, who recently said in an interview with Le Figaro that the Pope’s goal is “by no means to abolish the old liturgy.”[https://rorate-caeli.blogspot.com/2021/12/re-education-decrees-for-second-class.html]

