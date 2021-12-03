As I look into my son Leo’s perfect little newborn face, I’m thinking of all the incalculably precious lives saved each day as our movement marches on!!!!

I know that justice can take time, that it isn’t promised this side of eternity, but depends on the often fragile and often wayward wills of imperfect humans to execute. Yet I am so hopeful. Hopeful because of the incredible enthusiasm and love of our movement. Hopeful because the new members on the Supreme Court look more sound of mind and just than past ones and now they have a chance to institute true justice. Hopeful because of Live Action’s faithful donors who make all of this transformative, life-saving work possible. One heart, one mind, and one life at a time, together, we are creating a world where abortion will be culturally and legally rejected and where every child is seen as the embodiment of love. I look forward to keeping you up-to-date on the impact of your gift and will be in touch soon!

Onwards! For the preborn, Lila RoseFounder and President