SOMETHING IS NOT RIGHT IN THE White House DOCTOR’S STATEMENT THAT BIDEN IS TAKING IVERMECTIN FOR A COLD. AS A LONG TIME USER OF IVERMECTIN ON MY CATTLE ON MY CATTLE RANCH I KNOW THAT IVERMECTIN IS NOT USED AGAINST COLDS, IT IS USED AGAINST PARASITES, LIKE THE COVID PARASITE

President Biden sounded odd at his press conference on Friday — in more ways than one. After discussing the recent “disappointing” jobs report, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked him about his voice sounding “different.”

“Your voice sounds a little different. Are you OK?” Doocy asked.

“I’m OK … What I have is a 1 1/2-year-old grandson who had a cold who likes to kiss his Pop,” Biden answered.

The president’s response did not exactly reassure the American people about his state of health.

On Thursday, President Biden addressed the nation about the currently minor Omicron variant and the actions his administration is taking to fight it.

While discussing what he called “surge response teams,” Biden repeatedly slurred his words, coughed, and generally sounded ‘out of it.’

But even more concerning, Biden has said he would do ‘everything in his power’ to ensure children get vaccines for Covid, despite not knowing if they are safe, as well as that they do little to stop the spread of the variants.

And to top it all off, Biden joked about who the ‘real’ president is.

“Who’s President? Fauci! But all kidding aside…”

His sense of humor is almost as bad as his cough. It wouldn’t hurt for him to get a quick psych eval, either.

Shortly after his remarks on Friday, Biden’s White House physician released negative test results for Covid-19. The doctor did say that the president is taking ivermectin cold medicine.

Memorandum from Kevin C. O’Connor physician to the president

Re: President Biden’s congestion

1. The following is released with permission of the patient

2. As is readily apparent, President Biden is experiencing some increased nasal congestion this week. This can be heard in his voice and he is feeling the colloquially well-known “frog in ones throat.”

3. Investigation has included a comprehensive respiratory panel which includes 19 common respiratory pathogens, to include COVID-19, other coronaviruses, influenza, streptococcus, tol name a few… All of these tests were negative. Including the above, he has been tested for COVID-19 three times this week.

4. Treatment will include common over the counter medications for symptoms.

Townhall reports that several White House press corps members, who are required to be vaccinated, have tested positive for Covid in recent days.

“We’re writing to let you know that a member of Monday’s in-town pool received a positive test result for COVID-19 this morning, following mild symptoms that began on Wednesday. Because this individual developed symptoms within 48 hours of being in the briefing room Monday, we are sending this advisory. This individual has not been on campus since Monday,” the White House Correspondents Association emailed Friday.