A RECOLLECTION OF DOCTOR BERNARD NATHANSON

|Letter #165, 2021, Mon, Dec 5: The Nathanson Files, Tape #1InboxDr. Robert Moynihan via icontactmail4.com 12:28 PM (1 hour ago)to me Letter #165, 2021, Mon, Dec 5: The Nathanson Files, Tape #1 In these days before Christmas 2021 — days in expectation of the birth 2,000 years ago of humanity’s Savior — debate is intensifying in the US Supreme Court over when precisely the life of an unborn child begins, from which moment the child would acquire that equal protection under the law that the US Constitution protects. For reports on this see these links: PBS, SCOTUS Blog, and USCCB. As a contribution to the reflection on this fundamental question of human rights and human dignity, we are offering a series we call “The Nathanson Files,” in which I interview the founder and head of the Hosea Project, Terry Beatley, who more than a decade ago made a promise to Dr. Bernard Nathanson (link) to make his story known to the world. In these files, Terry tells the amazing story of Dr. Nathanson, once one of America’s leading abortion doctors, then, after a shattering experience of profound intellectual and spiritual conversion, one of America’s leading “pro-life” doctors. Here is a link to the article Terry Beatley wrote in the October 2020 issue of Inside the Vatican magazine. America’s “Abortion King” (Dr. Bernard Nathanson) and the “Catholic Strategy”. You can purchase the October 2020 issue at this link. *** We are now beginning our Christmas fund-raising drive. We hope to raise $30,000 between now and December 31 to support these letters, interviews, videos, and analyses during the upcoming year. Please go to this link to make your donation. Above left, the late Dr. Bernard Nathanson (1926-211) meets US President Ronald Reagan; center, Dr. Nathanson and St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta; right, Dr. Nathanson meets Pope John Paul II I sat down for an interview with Terry Beatley, author of “What if We’ve Been Wrong?” and president of the Hosea Initiative, discussing how the abortion industry has deceived Catholics. The first part of this interview has been posted and is now available on Rumble (link) and YouTube (link). All of the tapes from this interview will be posted on our Rumble channel and YouTube channel so be sure to subscribe and turn on notifications to ensure you do not miss any content. Click the video below for the first part of the interview in which Terry Beatley describes her initial meeting with Dr. Nathanson, who was “the father of America’s industry of abortion.”
-
Archives
- December 2021
- November 2021
- October 2021
- September 2021
- August 2021
- July 2021
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
Top Posts & Pages
- AT NINETY-EIGHT YEARS OF AGE AND A VETERAN OF THE Second World War I THINK I CAN RECOGNIZE TOTALITARIANISM WHEN I SEE IT!!!
- COVID Is a Pandemic of Fear ‘Manufactured’ by Authorities: Yale Epidemiologist
- IF YOU HAVE RECEIVED A VAX SHOT YOU SHOULD READ THIS, YOUR LIFE MAY DEPEND ON IT
- SOMETHING IS NOT RIGHT IN THE White House DOCTOR'S STATEMENT THAT BIDEN IS TAKING IVERMECTIN FOR A COLD. AS A LONG TIME USER OF IVERMECTIN ON MY CATTLE ON MY CATTLE RANCH I KNOW THAT IVERMECTIN IS NOT USED AGAINST COLDS, IT IS USED AGAINST PARASITES, LIKE THE COVID PARASITE
- BRAVO, Justice Clarence Thomas!!! YOU CONTINUE TO DEMONSTRATE THAT YOU ARE ONE (PERHAPS THE MOST) INTELLIGENT OF THE NINE JUSTICES ON THE Supreme Court
- AS A VETERAN OF World War II I HAVE A NATURAL AVERSION TO FASCISM WHETHER IT COMES FROM THE RIGHT OR THE LEFT! THE MENTALLY HANDICAPPED PRESENT PRESIDENT OF THE United States REPRESENTS A POLITICAL PHILOSOPHY THAT EVEN THOUGH IT COMES FROM THE LEFT IS INDISTINGUISHABLE FROM OPPRESSION FROM THE RIGHT
- WHILE THE BYZANTINE CATHOLIC PATRIARCHATE IS NOT PART OF THE Roman Catholic Church, IT'S DECISION WITH REGARD TO THE mRNA VACCINES SHOULD NOT BE TOTALLY DISMISSED
- Every priest has the right, or rather the duty, to warn his faithful about the real danger – not at all merely hypothetical – represented by the inoculation of this experimental medical product (the vaccine). This is especially the case when the entire psycho-pandemic farce clearly aims to lead toward the establishment of a dictatorship, whose purpose is to control the citizens through a violation of their constitutional and natural rights under the guise of a health emergency.
- A MESSAGE FROM SAINT NATHANIEL
- 2 ABOUT ME
Top Clicks