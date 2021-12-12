QUESTION: WHY ARE SO MANY ATHLETES DYING OF CARDIAC ARRESTS AFTER RECEIVING THE COVID VAX



295 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, 169 Dead, After COVID Shot

Published on December 9, 2021

Written by goodsciencing.com

It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart attacks and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID shot.

While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID shot, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause.

[Update 5 Dec – 6 Dec: Added Adham El-Selhadar, Pompeo Tretola, Ben Madgen, Marvin Morgan, Ugur Tezel, Stevan Jelovac, Jake Lever. Note that 10/10/21 Unnamed Italian soccer player was Pompeo Tretola]

The so-called health professionals running the COVID shot programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID shot is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”

So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID shots. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – about 50%.

Athlete collapses and deaths chart 5 December 2021.

List Of Injuries

Here is a non-exhaustive list of injuries reported. Most were cardiac arrest.

Heart Attack or Cardiac Arrest

Blood Clots or Thrombosis

Stroke

Irregular Heartbeat

Arrythmia

Neuropathy

Death

Growing Report

This story will grow over time, as new information is added. If you have proof of information that we don’t already have, or if you have a correction, please send it through our contact form, with as much information as possible. Useful information would be the person’s name, age, what happened to them, if they had the COVID shot(s), date of death, link to any news story.

For the skeptics who believe this is normal, feel free to repeat the following 18 words, after reading each record or name in this list.

Repeat This After Reading Each Line

“The COVID shot is a normal vaccine. The COVID shot is safe. These injuries and deaths are normal.”

January 2021

More at goodsciencing.com

Geraint HughesDecember 9, 2021 at 7:48 pm | #These athletes are all supposed to have top doctros advising them. They should not be telling them to get jabs or boosters but should instead be telling them to get Vit d, c, zinc and magnesium. So the real question is, why arent they? Reply Tom ODecember 9, 2021 at 10:41 pm | #That may be true, but many of them are playing for organizations that are mandating the shots. You get it or you don’t compete in doing something you love. It isn’t just sport to them, or if older, a source of income. In all cases it is something they love to do – it is part of living to them. To be deprived of playing is like depriving them of life itself. So if they have to get the shot to do what they love, they do it. After all, EVERYONE knows they are safe and effective!(Sarc. In case someone might think that last statement true.)To a lesser extent, that is also something that drives others. Many people actually love what they do for a living. Being a nurse, or a mechanic or a pipe layer, whatever. They can’t imagine living without doing what they do and for who they do it. It may seem stupid to people that are NOT attached in any way to what they do, but it often factors in to why they take that shot. There may be 100s of millions of people that are in social media and on the internet, but there are also 100s of millions that aren’t into these, thus end up getting their information through the MSM and don’t know just how dangerous the jab is. Reply

How many young ones are there from local football clubs, tennis clubs swimming clubs etc who have had an “adverse reaction” and only the ambulance , the coach and their parents know.? Reply

I can’t think they do. Therefore, it would be very useful to somehow demonstrate to them what may happen to them for all the harm they’ve caused to so many others.

I wish I knew how; all legitimate ways are totally blocked now…

Cheers, JaKo Reply Chris*December 10, 2021 at 8:07 am | #Hi Jako, I don’t share your optimism, Pfizer and the FDA want to keep their records secure and away from prying eyes until 2097. By then all the main players and their first generation offspring will be dead and buried. Reply JaKoDecember 10, 2021 at 4:09 pm | #Hi Chris*,

One swoosh of a guillotine blade on an uncooperative administrator will open all archives around the world instantly; and destroying documentation will be treated as admission of the worst, swoosh again… Deep state are mostly heinous cowards, see today’s “Covid Hypocrites…” by Tom Woods to taste their “nature.”

Cheers, JaKo Reply

