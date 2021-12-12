QUESTION: WHY ARE SO MANY ATHLETES DYING OF CARDIAC ARRESTS AFTER RECEIVING THE COVID VAX

OUR PUBLICATIONSPROMABOUTCONTACT US
295 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, 169 Dead, After COVID Shot
Published on December 9, 2021
Written by goodsciencing.com
It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart attacks and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID shot.
While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID shot, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause.
[Update 5 Dec – 6 Dec: Added Adham El-Selhadar, Pompeo Tretola, Ben Madgen, Marvin Morgan, Ugur Tezel, Stevan Jelovac, Jake Lever. Note that 10/10/21 Unnamed Italian soccer player was Pompeo Tretola]
The so-called health professionals running the COVID shot programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID shot is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”
So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID shots. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – about 50%.
List Of Injuries
Here is a non-exhaustive list of injuries reported. Most were cardiac arrest.
- Heart Attack or Cardiac Arrest
- Blood Clots or Thrombosis
- Stroke
- Irregular Heartbeat
- Arrythmia
- Neuropathy
- Death
Growing Report
This story will grow over time, as new information is added. If you have proof of information that we don’t already have, or if you have a correction, please send it through our contact form, with as much information as possible. Useful information would be the person’s name, age, what happened to them, if they had the COVID shot(s), date of death, link to any news story.
For the skeptics who believe this is normal, feel free to repeat the following 18 words, after reading each record or name in this list.
Repeat This After Reading Each Line
“The COVID shot is a normal vaccine. The COVID shot is safe. These injuries and deaths are normal.”
January 2021
- 01/01/21, Windmore, Pennsylvania, USA Dead
Blake Barklage (17), a tennis player at La Salle High School in Windmore, Pennsylvania. Collapsed and died with cardiac arrest, after his team’s victory in the PCL. News Story
- 03/01/21, Portugal Dead
Alex Apolinario (24), Brazilian Alverca FC soccer player collapsing on pitch with cardiac arrest during match. Died four days later News Story
- 09/01/21. USA
Jordan Glenn, Wisconsin basketball player. Collapsed in a break at the start of the half. CPR with a defibrillator, transferred to hospital by Ambulance.
- 22/01/21, USA Dead
Hank Aaron (86), former Pro Baseballer received his COVID vaccine on January 5th, 2021 to demonstrate the safety of the vaccine and encourage other black Americans to do the same. Died two weeks later in his sleep – listed as natural causes. News Story
- 30/01/21 Indianapolis USA Dead
Wayne Radford (64), NBA star and former Indianapolis team star, died at his home in Indianapolis. News Story
- 30/01/21, France
Garissone Innocent (20), Cannes Team football goalkeeper. collapsed and blacked out in a game against Chamblee. Tachycardia attack, unable to speak or breathe. News Story February 2021
- 06/02/21 Philippines Dead
Clement Lucchu (25), Cameroonian basketball player. Played in Manila, Philippines. Suffered a heart attack and died. News Story
- 11/02/21, Wales Dead
Logan Luker (17), rugby player Youth Captain at Penygraig RFC died suddenly News Story
- 21/02/21 Croatia Dead
Zlatko Saracevich, (59) (former Yugoslavia handball player and world handball champion), won Gold with Croatia at Atlanta Olympics, and recent handball coach. His team just won in a derby against RK Lokomotiva 32:29, and he collapsed with a heart attack just after he gave a media statement. Resuscitation failed. News Story
- 22/02/21 Portugal Dead
Alfredo Quintana (32), a Cuban handball goalie in Portugal. Collapsed after going into cardiac arrest during practice. Died four days later. News Story March 2021
- 03/03/2021, Wallkill Central School, New York, USA (17), Dead
Miguel Antonio Lugo (17) high school football player collapsed and died during football practice
- 08/03/21 Egypt Dead
Abdel-Rahman Atef (23). Al-Rowad Club football player collapsed and died during his team’s Al game in the city of Sharqiya. Swallowed his tongue and resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful (no trained staff). News Story
- 11/03/21 Illinois, USA Dead
David Wakefield, (27) New Zealand cricketer. Collapsed during training with myocarditis. Brought back to life with defibrillator, hospitalized three weeks in intensive care, required extensive rehabilitation before he could walk and talk. News Story
- 19/03/21, Milton Keynes, UK
Raymond van Barneveld, darts player collapsed and received paramedic attention during PDC Championship News Story
- 19/03/21 Charleston NC, USA Dead
Joe Bradshaw, 19, a football player at Charleston Southern University. Collapsed with cardiac arrest – shallow breathing 19/03/21 Charleston NC, USA Dead
Joe Bradshaw, 19, a football player at Charleston Southern University. Collapsed with cardiac arrest – shallow breathing
- 20/03/21 Dead
Andy Haman (54) Pro bodybuilder and actor Andy Haman has died of Pulmonary embolism News Story
- 22/03/21, Sacramento California, USA Dead
Emmanual Antwi (18) a Kennedy High footballer (Canadian) collapsed on the field in Sacramento. On-field CPR attempts failed and he died
- 23/03/21
Moussa Dembélé (25), Atlético Madrid striker collapsed in training and received medical attention. News Story
- 27/03/21 Stewarton, Scotland Dead
Laura Henderson (42), cardiac arrest while running, Died days later in hospital. News Story
- 29/03/21 India Dead
Devaraj Anchan (33) a State-level volleyball player collapsed, clutching his chest, while playing in a tournament and died on the way to hospital in Udupi. News Story
- 30/03/21, Ghana
Charles Bulu Ghanaian referee collapses during AFCON Match News Story Video
- 30/03/21, USA
Alex Stalock (34), NHL Oilers goalie out for the season or more due to heart condition. Positive COVID Test in November 2020, diagnosed myocarditis in March 2021 News Story – The Athletic News Story2
- 31/03/21 USA
Brett Smith, an NCAA college basketball referee, collapsed during a game. Hospitalized with a blood clot.
- 31/03/21 Norway
Filip Ingebrigtsen (28) Norwegian runner had a tough 2021 after a reaction to the corona vaccine. Ingebrigtsen got the second vaccine dose just after the Olympics in Tokyo. His goal was “getting back to normal” but on October 17, he finished 10th in a race his brother won. News Story April 2021
- 06/04/2021, Callalen, Corpus Cristi (15), Dead
Moira Claire Arney (15) McAllen High School female Soccer player collapsed and died during practice News Story
- 06/04/21, Italy (29), Dead
Giuseppe Perrino (29), former professional footballer, collapsed and died during a charity match for his dead brother, Rocco. News Story
- 9/04/21
Bert Smith (56) NCAA men’s basketball Referee collapsed due to a blood clot in his lung during a tournament News Story
- 12/04/21 Dead
Dejan Oršuš (24), Croation NK Otok player, collapsed from a heart attack and later died in the Čakovec County Hospital. News Story
- 18/04/21 Jamaica Dead
Tremaine Stewart (Tan Tan) (32), Jamaican footballer with FC Dunbeholden. Collapsed and died during the kickaround before a match. News Story
- 22/04/21,
Craig Jones (29) Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion black belt is unable to train or fight after a COVID injection
- 24/04/21, Dead
Luis Ojeda (20), Argentine football player died unexpectedly News Story
- 28/04/21, Atlanta, USA (26)
Brandon Goodwin (26), NBA player suffers blood clots shortly after COVID-19 shot, Possible end of career, still sidelined 7 months later. News Story May 2021
- 01/05/21 Florida, USA, Dead
Nickolas Lawrinas (17), Footballer died suddenly and unexpectedly, cause given by media, unclear
- 7/05/21 USA
Everest Romney (17) a healthy 6’9″ high school sophomore hospitalized after experiencing severe migraines and swelling in his neck post-vaccination . Within 24 hours of getting the vaccine, Everest began experiencing an “exorbitant amount” of pain and swelling in his neck that originated on the same side he received the vaccine. Everest’s dad experienced a similar reaction following a Moderna injection. An x-ray revealed he had over 100 blood clots in his lungs. News Story
- 08/05/21 Travis County TX
Coach Pete (45), athletics coach collapsed 6 days after second Pfizer shot with a stroke. Was vaccinated 11/04/21 and 02/05/21 Video
- 10/05/21, Nottinghamshire, England, Dead
Josh Downie, (24), cricketer died after heart attack at practice . His mother Helen said he had no known health problems. “It’s just completely out of the blue,” she said. “It doesn’t seem real at the moment. News Story
- 11/05/21 Germany,
Miroslav Klose, 42, former Germany striker and assistant coach at Bayern Munich. Suffering from blood clots in his leg. Had to stop coaching. Apparently ll clear by September after medication and special socks. News Story
- 14/05/21, Malaysia Dead
Haziq Kamaruddin (27), Olympian archer died of coronary artery disease. Died 10 days after Pfizer injections on 13th April and 4th May 2021 News Story
- 30/05/21 (exact date unknown, but prior to 01/06/21, when Christian Eriksen collapsed)
Marvin Schumann, a Gifhorn amateur player revived after cardiac arrest. News Story June 2021
- 1/06/21, Denmark 29 years old
Christian Eriksen(29), star Inter Milan footballer collapsed with cardiac arrest on the pitch 12 days after receiving a Pfizer shot on May 31st. Revived with defibrilator. Team doctor confirmed the team was vaccinated on May 18th – this may have meant all had received at least one shot, because another report mentions May 31st. News Story
- 04/06/21 Italy Dead
Giuseppe Perrino, 29, from Fujimarino, Italy. Collapsed and died during a tribute game for his dead brother. Paramedics at the scene tried to resuscitate him, but were unsuccessful. News Story
- 05/06/21 Russia Dead
Maxim Ishkeldin (30), world field hockey champion, Russian national team midfielder, died suddenly in Novosibirsk, as a result of a clotting event. News Story
- 07/06/21, Germany, Dead
Michael Schneider (38), Table tennis professional from Germany, died suddenly and unexpectedly. News Story
- 9/06/21, Ontario Canada, Dead
Kamila Label-Farrel (19), University Basketball star died unexpectedly – while on a morning jog she collapsed while stretching News Story
- 12/06/21 Italy Dead
Chloe Giani Gavazzi (12), Italian youth tennis player, member of Golarsa Academy in Milan. Died suddenly. Found dead In her bed by her mother. News Story
- 14/06/21, Indonesia, Dead
Marquis Kido (36), Indonesian Olympic gold medalist in double Badminton, died of heart attack during game News Story
- 17/06/21 France
Frederic Lott, Salouël RC team in France, suffered cardiac arrest after a football training session in Salouel. Saved by heart massage and defibrillator.
- 18/06/21 Honduras Dead
Robert Lima (49), former Olympia footballer from Uruguay, Honduras. Collapsed and died of cardiac arrest while playing soccer with friends. News Story
- 19/06/21 Colombia, Dead
Jose Edgar Preciado, Colombian caddie suffered a fatal heart attack at his hotel after the second round of the Holcim Colombia Classic in Bucaramanga, Colombia. News Story
- 21/06/21, Czech in France, Dead
Sage Canaday (35), Czech TDS-145km ultra marathon runner died on the Mont Blanc trail with a bilateral pulmonary embolism and blood clots.. He was double vaccinated and started having problems in May after returning from a flight. After the Pfizer booster, he started to have difficulty breathing. News Story
- 21/06/21 Hungary Dead
Victor Marcel Hegedus (18), Hungarian soccer player. Collapsed and died during a training warm-up News Story
- 23/06/21 France
Christophe Lemeiter, French sprinter. Retired from French Championships and Tokyo Olympics. A coach said he failed a physical, after negative reactions to coronavirus vaccine.
- 25/06/21, USA
Ethan Jovani Trejo (16), soccer player, collapsed on the field during training News Story
- 26/06/21 Russia Dead
Maxim Dubrovolski, 17, collapsed and lost consciousness during a Football League game. Moscow. Died before the ambulance arrived on the scene. News Story
- 27/06/21, Singapore
Unnamed teenager (16) suffered cardiac arrest after weightlifting session 6 days after first Covid-19 injection. He was in critical condition in hospital. News Story
- 28/06/2021, Las Vegas, Nevada, Dead
Chino Yelum Cajetan Nsofor (13) Football player collapsed and died during practice News Story
- 28/06/21, (estimate) USA
Kyle Warner: Professional mountain biker suffers from pericarditis after Pfizer shot, possible end of career (29) News Story July 2021
- ??/07/21, Philadelphia PA, USA, Dead
Ivan Hicks (16) Footballer died during scrimmage. Coroner found an enlarged heart and scarring, but no myocarditis or inflammation. Verdict cardiovascular disease. Tested positive for COVID.
- 03/07/21
Chinelle Henry (26) collapsed on field with teammate Chedean Nation. Only a few days prior, the club boasted on Twitter that it was “Vaccinated and ready to face Pakistan Women! ” News Story
- 03/07/21
Chedean Nation (35) collapsed on field with teammate Chinelle Henry. Only a few days prior, the club boasted on Twitter that it was “Vaccinated and ready to face Pakistan Women! ” News Story
- 04/07/21 Nagoya, Japan
Ryōsuke Hirata (33), Japanese baseball player. Diagnosed with “atypical angina”
- 06/07/21, Japan (27), Dead
Yusuke Kinoshita (27) Baseball player collapsed during practice. Died 03/08/2021, five weeks after COVID-19 vaccination
- 08/07/21, Toronto, Canada, Dead
Jenn Gouveia (31), Toronto mother, collapsed and died suddenly on Sunday while out for a run in High Park News Story
- 10/07/21 Dead
Mike Salase (39), Northland rugby league player died while playing a game. CPR attempts failed News Story
- 12/07/21 Jaroslaw, Poland Dead
Vladimir Dorozhkin, 38 years old, coach and athlete. Died the same day as he got the COVID vaccine. “Vaccinated just after noon, died at midnight. Cardiomyopathy. News Story
- 12/07/21 Egypt Dead
Imad Bayoumi, footballer from Egypt. Collapsed and died during a friendly match in Egypt, a tribute to his friend Ayman Handal who died earlier. News Story
- 13/07/21 Dubai Dead
Chris Eubank (29), boxer, son of famous boxer, Sebastian Eubank, died of heart attack . News Story
- 13/07/2021, Pennsylvania, USA (17) , Dead
Andrew Roseman, Junior High School Baseball Pitcher died unexpectedly, News Story
- 15/07/21 Dead
Arthur Zucolini (29), former basketballer. Died of cardiac arrest while sleeping. News Story
- 18/07/21 Portugal Dead
Marilio Costa Leite (48), Portuguese professional long-distance runner. Died two days after receiving a Pfizer COVID vaccine. His body was found in a ravine. News Story
- 19/07/21 UK Dead
Maqsood Anwar (44), British cricket athlete from Wales. Had a heart attack and died. Paramedics tried to revive him for 45 minutes, unsuccessfully. News Story
- 21/07/21, USA (31)
Kjeld Nuis (31) Two time Olympic Gold Medalist and World Record holder speed skater develops pericarditis after Pfizer shot News Story
- 23/07/21, Germany (27), Dead
Tim B. (27) SV Hamberge football player from (Schleswig-Holstein) collapsed after returning from a football tournament and died News Story
- 24/07/21, Germany (unknown age)
Unnamed football player of TuS Hoberge-Uerentrup Bielefeld (NRW) collapsed on the pitch with cardiac arrest News Story
- 24/07/2021, Little Rock, Arkansas, Dead
Devon DuHart (16) football player mysteriously died of a seizure in his sleep. He was not well after a recent practice. News Story
- 25/07/21 Charles City, Indiana, USA
Carly Stevenson Wartburg College shot put and discus athlete collapsed and was rushed to hospital with blood clots in her lungs and heart. She had trouble speaking and breathing and then her heart stopped. She was resuscitated three times. She lost her balance, head control, hand and arm movements, and communication skills. News Story
- 26/07/21 Netherlands Dead
Whitnee Abriska (19), female handball professional passes away after cardiac arrest while on vacation. News Story
- 28/07/21, Germany (16), Dead
Jascha Zey (16) U19 player of Eisbachtaler Sportfreunde (Rhineland-Palatinate) died suddenly and unexpectedly in hospital News Story
- 28/07/21, Georgia, USA (15), Dead
Joshua Ivory (15) Football player collapsed and died during game. Coroner’s report said cardiac dysrhythmia triggered sudden cardiac arrest. News Story
- 31/07/21 USA
Daniel Brito (23), the Phillies minor-league infielder had been hospitalized since collapsing on the field with a stroke. News Story
- 31/07/21 Dead
Sofia Graham (27) preparing to compete at 2021 NPC North Americans and NPC USA’s. Died of a heart attack in her sleep News Story August 2021
- 02/08/21, Detroit USA, 15 years old, Dead
Stephen Sylvester (15), Detroit Central Catholic High School football and track athlete collapsed and died during conditioning practice
- 04/08/21, Kansas, USA, 19 years old, Dead
Tirrell Williams (19) Fort Scott freshman lineman died after collapsing with a stroke on field during practice News Story News Story2
- 06/08/2021, Germany
Unnamed SpVgg. Oelde II District league player collapsed on field revived by his opponent, Julian Pietsch from VfB Schloß Holte 2. News Story
- 07/08/21, Belgium
Rune Coghe (18), Belgian KFC Eendracht Hooglede footballer suffers cardiac arrest on pitch News Story
- 08/08/21 Dead
John Meadows (49) Bodybuilder AKA ‘Mountain Dog’ died of ‘blood clot’ News Story
- 08/08/21, Georgia, USA (19), Dead
Quandarius Wilburn (19), Football player collapsed during a Panthers conditioning practice and later died. He appeared to be in very good physical condition when he reported to his first college preseason camp. News Story News Story2
- 10/08/21 Australia
Chris Cairns (51), New Zealand cricketer suffered a massive heart attack and a ruptured aorta. He underwent heart surgery and was taken to a Sydney hospital for further vascular surgery. News Story
- 12/08/21, New Zealand , Dead
Lee Moses (29) Palmerston North Marist football player died during training session News Story
- 12/08/21, Germany
Unnamed female Freudenberg footballer collapses in women’s Westfalenliga Wacker Mecklenbeck against Fortuna Freudenberg (Baden-Würrtemberg) shortly before the end without opposing influence News Story
- 13/08/21, France (37), Dead
Franck Berrier (37) former French professional footballer collapsed of a heart attack while playing tennis. He retired in 2019 due to heart problems. News Story
- 13/08/21, UK, Dead
Roy Butler (23), Irish footballer Watford FC dies with massive brain bleed after J&J vaccine. He suffered severe headaches and general malaise within one hour. By Saturday August 14, he was vomiting and having convulsions. News Story
- 14/08/21, USA (17), Dead
Dimitri McKee (17) Lee High School Football player passed out and died after practice, News stories attributed his death to heatstroke News Story
- 14/08/21, Kenya (23), Dead
23 year old China Olympics Champion Gilbert Kwemoi collapsed in his home (after a short illness) and claimed he had a headache. He died on the way to hospital, News Story
- 15/08/21, Spain Dead
Alena Hatvani-Kosinová (46), Czech female bodybuilder died after being rushed to hospital in Alicante, Spain. News Story
- 15/08/21,
Jeremy Chardy (34), Veteran French tennis player, Former World No. 25, suspended his season after “Violent, near paralyzing pain” after Covid-19 vaccine in mid-August. News Story News Story2
- 15/08/21 Italy Dead
Marco Tampwo (19), Atletico Fioghi footballer from Rome, died of a cardiac arrest. News Story
- 16/08/21, France (24)
Samuel Kalu (24) Bordeaux pro footballer suffers cardiac arrest during a game News Story
- 16/08/21, Germany (62)
Manfred Lehner (62) SV Niederpöring (Bayern) goalkeeping coach suffers heart attack after training News Story
- 18/08/21, Belgium
Joppe Erpels (vaccinated) from Arendonk ended up in intensive care after a race. Three young Belgian (Kempen) cyclists suffer heart issues following a race. Riders from Acrog-Tormans BC. Joppe Erpels from Arendonk ended up in intensive care, Xander Verhagen from Geel had problems at training and Yarno Van Herck suddenly felt stabbing in his chest during the Herman Vanspringel Diamond. News Story
- 18/08/21, Belgium
Xander Verhagen (vaccinated) from Geel had problems at training. Three young Belgian (Kempen) cyclists suffer heart issues following a race. Riders from Acrog-Tormans BC. Joppe Erpels from Arendonk ended up in intensive care, Xander Verhagen from Geel had problems at training and Yarno Van Herck suddenly felt stabbing in his chest during the Herman Vanspringel Diamond. News Story
- 18/08/21, Belgium
Yarno Van Herck (vaccinated) suddenly felt stabbing in his chest during the Herman Vanspringel Diamond. Three young Belgian (Kempen) cyclists suffer heart issues following a race. Riders from Acrog-Tormans BC. Joppe Erpels from Arendonk ended up in intensive care, Xander Verhagen from Geel had problems at training and Yarno Van Herck suddenly felt stabbing in his chest during the Herman Vanspringel Diamond. News Story
- 18/08/21, Belgium
Jente van Genechten (25), footballer collapses on field due to cardiac arrest News Story
- 19/08/21 UK Dead
Alex Bruce (20), English rugby league player. Found dead in hotel room the morning after his pro rugby league debut. News Story
- 20/08/21 Dead
Orlando Gallucci (49), Personal trainer and athlete died of cardiac arrest after the 2021 NPC Worldwide European Championships News Story
- 22/08/21,
Fabrice N’Sakala (31), Besiktas defender collapses on pitch during game News Story
- 22/08/21, UK (29)
Pedro Obiang (29), ex-West Ham star suffers myocarditis 10 days post-vaccine News Story
- 22/08/21, Italy (38)
Francesca Marcon (38), Italian volleyball player suffered pericarditis after 2nd Pfizer shot. shortness of breath and chest pains News Story
- 22/08/21, Venezuela (30), Dead
Alexaida Guedez (30), Venezuelan National Marathon Champion collapsed and died in a 5k race News Story
- 22/08/21 Slovenia Dead
Aidan Sharanovich (45) former Primorja striker also played in Slovenian league for Primoria. Suffered a severe heart attack, resuscitated, died several days later. News Story
- 24/08/2021, Luxembourg
José dos Reis (29) collapsed on the field and was resuscitated News Story
- 24/08/21, USA Dead
Jack Alkhatib (18), Columbia High school footballer collapsed on the field and died News Story
- 25/08/21 New York, USA
Vinny Curry (33), New York Jets defensive end will miss entire 2021 season. Diagnosed with a rare blood disorder in July and removal of his spleen, Twitter post. Planned to return mid-September but developed blood clots and started blood thinners – no physical contact for 3-6 months. News Story
- 29/08/21, USA Dead
Donadrian Robinson (Donnie) (17), Columbia High school footballer died News Story
- 29/08/21, Germany (unknown age)
Unnamed Germany C-League Dillenburg a player from Hirzenhain collapses, game cancelled News Story September 2021
- 1/10/21 Canada, Dead
Jacob Downey (18), Peterborough Petes hockey player in 2019-2020 season, passed away suddenly after medical emergency News Story
- 01/09/21 Australia Dead
Cameron Dale(29), Australian sailor, died after suffering a ‘ catastrophic’ stroke. He was youngest solo sailor to circumnavigate the globe. News Story
- 01/09/21,
Greg Van Avermaet (36) former Olympic road champ quits Cycling World Cup after COVID shot News Story News Story2
- 02/09/21, Belgium
Greg Luyssen (22), Professional Cyclist ends cycling career after heart failure News Story “I was in the chasing group during the Kortemark Race when I suddenly became unwell,” he says. “I felt a huge pressure in my chest and it was so bad that I had to leave the race. I was taken to hospital and diagnosed with heart failure. I already had fever a number of times for no apparent reason after my second Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine, but I had never thought about the relationship. Further tests have shown that my heart muscle is affected and that my body now reacts poorly to intensive activity.”
- 02/09/21, Tokyo Paralympics
Belgian wheelchair tennis player Joachim Gerard (32) collapsed with heart problems at Tokyo Olympics. News Story
- 03/09/21 Columbia SC, USA Dead
David Patten (47), three-time Super Bowl champion with Patriots, died while riding his motorcycle – he suddenly “went left of center” and struck on an oncoming Chevrolet sedan. News Story
- 04/09/2021, France (16)
Diego Ferchaud (16) from ASPTT Caen suffers a cardiac arrest in Saint-Lô News Story
- 04/09/21, (27) Dead
Jens De Smet (27), footballer collapsed on field, died of heart attack News Story
- 04/09/21, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, UK (29), Dead
Dave Hyde (29) Henley Football Club Rugby player collapsed and died after match, suffering two cardiac arrests News Story
- 05/09/21, Germany
Unnamed Referee collapses during game. SC Neuburgweier – FV Ettlingenweier II (Baden-Württemberg) News Story
- 05/09/21
Florian Ploner (22), handball player for SC Ferlach collapses during game. Symptoms pointed to a cardiac arrest or stroke. News Story
- 05/09/21 PA, USA Dead
Jalen Leavey, 19, former Philadelphia High School football player. Collapsed and died unexpectedly after a college game. News report says death due to natural causes, from a previous medical condition. News Story
- 6/09/21
Paul Zipser (27), Bayern Munich forward (basketball) underwent a successful surgery for brain hemorrhage related to J&J News Story
- 06/09/21, Italy, 13 years
Unnamed soccer player (13) from Janus Nova club, Saccolongo (Italy) collapses on the field with cardiac arrest
- 07/09/21, Great Britain, 17 years Dead
Dylan Rich (17) soccer player collapsed on the field and died of a double heart attack during a game in England.
- 09/09/21, Germany
Unnamed player from Birati Club Münster suffered cardiac arrest in a regional league game against FC Nordkirchen II Eriksen. Game canceled News Story
- 09/09/21, Italy (20) Dead
Christian Blandini (20), a University of Catania volleyball “rising star” died of a sudden cardiac arrest. A university statement described the industrial engineering student’s “sudden death.” Catania requires students to have a Covid-19 “Green Pass” showing vaccination. News Story
- 10/09/21, Germany, 24 years old
Lucas Surek (24) from BFC Chemie Leipzig collapses from myocarditis. News Story
- 11/09/21, France, 49 years old Dead
Frédéric Lartillot (49) Ain / France: suffers heart attack in the locker room after a friendly match News Story
- 11/09/21, Italy, 45 years old Dead
Andrea Astolfi (45), sporting director of Calcio Orsago (Italy) suffers a heart attack after returning from training and died with no previous illness
- 11/09/21, Denmark, 22 years old
Abou Ali (22) collapses with cardiac arrest during a game in Denmark News Story
- 11/09/21, Netherlands, 19 years old Dead
Sebastiaan Bos (19), Laren ice hockey player passed away suddenly and unexpectedly. News Story
- 12/09/21, France 33 years old
Dimitri Lienard (33), FC Strasbourg midfielder collapses during game News Story
- 12/09/21,
Santo Giuliano (33) Professional Dancer Suffers Heart Attack 5 Days After Receiving Pfizer Shot News Story
- 13/09/21, Germany (61)
Anil Usta, Turkish national playing for Vfb Schwelm (Ennepetal) collapsed on field with heart problems News Story
- 14/09/21, USA 37 years old Dead
Parys Haralson (37) former star player at Justice at Madison Central, then Tennessee and in the NFL died suddenly and unexpectedly at home in Jan Jose, California. News Story
- 16/09/21, India (29) Dead
Avi Barot (29), Saurashtra cricketer suffers cardiac arrest, died – News Story
- 16/09/21
Imogen Allen (24), female equestrian, champion show jumper may never ride again. Hospitalized with a severe reaction to Moderna Covid vaccine with two massive blood clots on her lungs two weeks after her first vaccination. News Story
- 17/09/21
John Stokes (21), NCAA Tennessee State University golfer had myocarditis four days after his second Pfizer dose. Spoke out against vaccine mandates News Story
- 18/09/21, Germany 25 years old
Kingsley Coman (25) from FC Bayern Munich had a heart operation after an arrhythmia. News Story
- 18/09/21, Canada 25 years old Dead
Francis Perron (25), University of Ottawa Gee-Gees defensive linebacker died suddenly after a game in Toronto. The University of Ottawa earlier launched its mandatory vaccination policy, “anyone who intends on coming to campus for any reason must be vaccinated.” News Story
- 19/09/21, France 19 years old
Unnamed FC Nantes soccer player (19) suffers cardiac arrest during training
- 19/09/21, Germany Dead
Dirk Splisteser volleyball trainer from SG Traktor Divitz collapses dead on the sidelines within one hour News Story
- 21/09/21, Augsburg
Unnamed assistant referee of a Kreisliga Augsburg game in Emersacker, collapses with heart problems News Story
- 21/09/21, Germany
Helen Edwards, At the women’s World Cup qualifier between Germany and Serbia in Chemnitz, the English linesman suffered heart problems and was carried off the pitch News Story
- 21/09/21,
Antoine Méchin (31), French triathlete suffers pulmonary embolism following Moderna vaccine News Story
- 22/09/21, Wisconsin USA
Tom Felton (34), collapses during golf game News Story
- 22/09/21, Germany (36)
Nicky Dalibor (36), (Saxony-Anhalt) collapsed and was resuscitated on the pitch News Story
- 26/09/21, Germany Dead
Benny Taft (33) football player and coach of SVU Unterferrieden (Bavaria) suffers cardiac arrest in a game, died on the 27th, News Story
- 27/09/21, Venezuela, Dead
Guillermo Arias (31), Camaguán FC, Guárico state in a game with La Villa FC. He collapsed and died on the field. News Story
- 27/09/21, Germany (61), Dead
Mr. Steidel, referee, suffers cardiac arrest in a game of Lauber SV (Bayern). Game abandoned. News Story
- 27/09/21, Italy, 20 years old
Unnamed rider (20) suffers a heart attack at the end of a tournament.
- 28/09/21, Germany, 17 years
Hoher Hagen (17), JSG soccer player collapsed during game and was revived in Hannoversch Munden News Story
- 28/09/21, Italy, 53 years Dead
Antonello Campus (53), football coach for a Sardinia youth team collapsed and died in Sicily during practice with team
- 28/09/21, USA, 16 years Dead
Unnamed twice vaccinated teenager (16) collapses while playing soccer and died a little later.
- 29/09/21, Germany Dead
Dietmar Gladow, Team leader from Thalheim (Bitterfeld) suffers a fatal heart attack before the game
- 28/09/21 Mexico Dead
Leticia Rico Gonzalez (51), triathlete. Died of a heart attack during Cozumel triathlon competition in Quintana Roo. Resuscitation attempts unsuccessful, pronounced dead at hospital. News Story
- 29/09/21, USA Dead
Unnamed high school football player collapsed during practice and died in the hospital.
- 30/09/21, Germany (17)
Unnamed (17) footballer collapsed during the A 2 regional league game between SV Hoßkirch and TSV Sigmaringendorf. He suffered cardiac arrest and was resuscitated. News Story October 2021
- 01/10/21, Germany, 15 years Dead
Bruno Stein (15) goalkeeper from FC An der Fahner Höhe in Gräfentonna, Thuringia, died. News Story
- 02/10/21 USA Dead
Major Wingate (37), American basketball player and former Tennessee basketball captain (Springfield Armor, Shanxi Zhongyu, Tofas Bursa) died unexpectedly. News Story
- 02/10/21 (28), Dead
Jake Kazmarek (28) a bodybuilder, Moderna shots 31st August & 28th September 2021 Died Four Days After Vaccine News Story
- 02/10/21 Holland
Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (23), Dutch, reigning European champion Cyclo-cross rider out of action due to ‘disturbed blood count’ News Story
- 03/10/21 Canada
Josh Archibald (28), Edmonton Oilers hockey forward out indefinitely due to myocarditis News Story
- 03/10/21, Austria, 64 years old Dead
Ernst Scherr (64) ex-goalkeeper coach and talent scout unexpectedly died.
- 03/10/21, Germany, Dead
Timucin Sen (Hesse) Football player collapsed on pitch 10 Minutes before the end of the game. Resuscitated News Story
- 3/10/21, Dead
Niels de Wolff (27), Belgian White Star Sombeke football club player, collapsed with cardiac arrest after a game with Warbrook team. Revived with CPR and defibrillator. Died in hospital three days later. News Story
- 4/10/21 Dead
Hayden Holman (22), Sugar City, Idaho marathon runner. Collapsed during St. George Marathon in Utah. Initially revived. Died in the hospital. News Story
- 04/10/21, Germany, 42 years old Dead
Alexander Siegfried (42) from VfB Moschendorf unexpectedly collapsed and died. News Story
- 04/10/21, Dead
Benjamin Taft (33), German footballer/coach collapses with heart attack after game News Story
- 06/10/21 Dead
George Peterson (37) AKA “Da Bull” Bodybuilder won the Classic Physique competition at 2019 Arnold Classic, died days before competing in a top bodybuilding competition. Suspected brain haemorage after receiving two doses of covid vaccine which was an Orlando Olympics requirement. News Story
- 06/10/21,
Florian Dagoury: World’s Top Static Breath-Hold Freediver diagnosed with Myocarditis and Pericarditis 40 days after second Pfizer vaccine – Instagram News Story
- 06/10/21, Germany (61), Dead
Bern Bauer (61), Trainer DJK Concordia Ludwigshafen (Rheinland-Pfalz) News Story
- 07/10/21, Italy, 17 years old
Unnamed athlete from Colverde (17) collapses with cardiac arrest while training.
- 08/10/21, France, 49 years old Dead
Benoit Sabard(49), SC Massay player suffers a fatal heart attack during the game. This is the third death of the year at SC Massay, after that of Jean-Philippe Roux (73?), former president of the club and deputy mayor of the town, and that of Franck Martin, former player and former vice-president. News Story
- 8/10/21, Dead
Dean Chiazari (31), canoe rower. Died of a heart attack. News Story
- 09/10/21, Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico Dead
Alberto Olguin, PGA golf caddy for Manuel Torres collapses on the course during PGA Tour Latinoamerica event due to a heart attack. It was the second PGA caddy death (19 June). News Story
- 09/10/21, England, 29 years old
Ryan Bowman (29) Shrewsbury professional striker was treated with a defibrillator after half an hour of play with extreme heart problems.
- 10/10/21, Italy, 18 year old
Pompeo Tretola (18), soccer player suddenly faints on the field, is revived by his teammate. News Story
- 10/10/21, France, 40 years old
Unnamed Saint-James player suffers a heart attack after warming up before the game, collapsed in the change room, saved with defibrilator by a firefighter on the opposing team. News Story
- 10/10/21, Italy, 59 years old Dead
Unnamed long-distance runner from Biella (59) dies of heart failure during a race.
- 10/10/2021, Germany
Unnamed female player In the match between Wacker Mecklenbeck and Fortuna Freudenberg in the Women’s Westphalia League, collapsed near the end without any opposing influence.
- 10/10/21, Dead
Simone Bedodi (40), Italian baseball player and coach of the Park Ranger baseball team. Died In his sleep. News Story
- 11/10/21, Germany
Marcel Herder, Guest coach, collapsed on the edge of field Mühlwiese (Saxony) Resuscitated News Story
- 11/10/21 Norway
Daniel Aakervik (17), one of Norway’s greatest cross-country skiing talents suspended his season after a severe reaction to COVID vaccination. News Story
- 12/10/21
Ewan Fraser (30), Glasgow field hockey player collapsed with cardiac arrest, during a match News Story
- 12/10/21 Germany, 25 years Dead
Lukas Bommer (25), goalkeeper of HC TuRa Bergkamen, died suddenly and unexpectedly.
- 12/10/21, Macedonia, Dead
Julija Portjanko (38), Ukrainian-born Macedonian handball player (Kometal Gjorče Petrov, Arvor 29, Macedonia national team). surprise death, in car with her husband, returning from Greece. News Story
- 13/10/21, Mexico, 16 years old Dead
Hector Manuel Mendoza (16) died of a heart attack while training. News Story
- 13/10/21, Brazil, 18 years old
Fellipe de Jesus Moreira (18) professional footballer suffered a double heart attack. Released from hospital 3rd November. News Story
- 14/10/21 UK, Dead
David Jenkins (31), Olympic silver medalist diver and British diving coach unexpectedly died. News Story
- 14/10/21, Italy, 27 years old
Gianni Moscon (27), multiple cycling champion, to undergo an operation because of severe cardiac arrhythmia. News Story
- 14/10/21, Italy, 53 years old
Unnamed AH footballer (53) suffers a heart attack while training.
- 14/10/21 UK (29)
Ryan Bowman (29) Shrewsbury striker collapsed treated with extreme heart problems, recussitated with defibrillator News Story
- 14/10/21, Germany, Dead
Unnamed Referee collapsed and died during a game Kreisliga B match between SC Daisbach and FSV Taunusstein in Aarbergen (Hesse) News Story
- 15/10/21, Gold Coast, Australia, 14 years old
Ava Azzopardi (14), female soccer player collapsed on the pitch kept in an artificial coma in hospital. Later recovered. News Story
- 16/10/21, France, aged 54 Dead
Christophe Ramassamy (54) AH player and former referee collapsed and died of a cardiac arrest during a match. News Story
- 16/10/21 Padua, Italy, Dead
Dr. Filippo Morando (37), soccer player in Padua, Italy. Collapsed with severe chest pain during a run. Resuscitated by others present, went to the hospital but was discharged. Died 5 days later. News Story
- 17/10/21 Italy, Dead
Jaber Fathallah (32), Tunisian basketball player for Italian team Portitodo Messina match against Reggio Calabria.. Collapsed during game with heart attack. Died in hospital. News Story
- 17/10/21, France, 41 years old Dead
Unnamed soccer player (41) collapsed on the field and died, apparently due to cardiac arrest during a soccer match in Avignon. Member of Rasteau’s senior football team. News Story
- 17/10/21 Brazil Dead
Adans João Santos Alencar (38), former Brazilian footballer for Bruski FC, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in Blumenau in the Santa Catarina Championship. News Story
- 17/10/21 Italy Dead
Haitem Fathallah (32), Italian Fortitudo Messina basketball player collapsed with cardiac arrest in a game against Reggio Calabria. Resuscitation failed and he never regained consciousness. News Story
- 18/10/21 USA Dead
Lexi Riggles (16), a Hanover College senior and 2018 Danville High School graduate who played basketball for the Panthers and Warriors, died unexpectedly. News Story
- 18/10/21 New Zealand Dead
Sean Wainui (25), Star NZ rugby player, died in a solo car crash into a tree, a week after getting vaccinated News Story
- 19/10/21
Megan Roth (34), Marathoner, running trainer and sub-elite runner. Suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed During the Boston Marathon. Onlookers performed CPR on her and saved her life. News Story
- 20/10/21, Italy (26) Dead
Ronald Biglione (26), Argentine Deportivo Club Independencia football player hospitalized with blood clots (thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura)after 2nd shot. Died 5 Nov News Story
- 20/10/21, Germany (65), Dead
Hans-Günter Kinnen (65), Weiler-Volkhoven tournament coordinator, youth manager, former player News Story
- 21/10/21, NSW Central Coast, Australia
Cienna Knowles (19) Australian equestrian star hospitalized due to blood clots. vomiting, fever, wet in sweat, heart palpitations, headache, sore muscles & joints like hell, blurry vision after Pfizer vaccine. News Story and instagram
- 21/10/21, UK (30)
Nathan Baker, Bristol city footballer, collapsed during the game. 2 fans were also treated for medical emergencies. News Story
- 21/10/21 USA
Dvan Douglas (41) won a national championship with the Buckeyes. Career cut short by blood clots. News Story
- 24/10/21, Germany (17)
Elly Böttcher (17) from Rostocker FC collapses in away game in Hohen Neuendorf of the women’s Regionalliga Nordost without opposing influence News Story
- 24/10/21 USA Dead
Carl Madsen (71), NFL official died in his car, stalled in a lane on I-65, after working the Kansas City-Tennessee game News Story
- 25/10/21 France, Dead
Michael Engelbert (37), Ortho (La-Roche-en-Ardenne) footballer died suddenly of a heart attack after a game and having a shower. Resuscitation unsuccessful. pronounced dead at hospital. News Story
- 25/10/21, (25)
Halil Elitok (25), SG Gahmen midfielder collapsed on pitch due to cardiac arrest News Story
- 27/10/21, Austria, 26 years old
Raphael Dwamena (26) Ghanaian forward. Collapsed with severe heart problems before the ÖFB Cup match between Linz Weiß-Blau FC and Hartberg TSV. He had a known heart condition since 2017 and was wearing an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator. News Story
- 28/10/21, Germany
Unnamed football player suffered cardiac arrest (NRW) Dersum. Rescusitated by Josef Stefens and Jürgen Koop News Story
- 28/10/21, Germany Dead
Selim Levent, Hertha BSC co-trainer, died suddenly and unexpectedly while on vacation. News Story Twitter
- 28/10/21, Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, USA, 12 years Dead
Jayson Kidd (12) collapsed during basketball practice at school and later died. News Story
- 28/10/21, New Jersey USA, (New Zealand rugby player), (28)
Tevita Bryce (28) Montclair Norsemen rugby player collapsed during game from 2 heart attacks and a stroke caused by a blood clot, heart stopped for 28 minutes News Story News Story
- 28/10/21, Balochistan, (30), Dead
Mohammad Islam (30), Raziq football player collapses mid game, pronounced dead at hospital News Story
- 30/10/21, Spain, 33-year-old
Kun Agüero (33), striker from FC Barcelona had to be replaced in a game due to heart problems. He went to hospital for examination.
- 30/10/21, Germany, (25)
Benedikt Kirsch, captain of SpVgg Bayreuth (Bavaria) collapsed on the pitch. Julian Pietsch from VfB Schloß Holte 2 resuscitated him. News Story
- 30/10/21 Dead
Doudou Faye (35), Senegalese basketball player suffered heart attack. The Tunisian basketball championship paid tribute to one of its eminent members. News Story
- 31/10/21, Spain
Sergio Aguero (33), Barcelona star striker suffered chest pains and collapsed in match, now being treated for heart problems News Story
- ??/10/21, Tennesee, USA
Shelby Grace Allen (17), Dyer County Bowling Team member in Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, Memphis, after developing Guillain-Barré Syndrome. News Story November 2021
- 01/11/21, Italy (23), Dead
Vittoria Campo Italian soccer player collapsed with cardiac arrest, died in hospital. Her brother Alessandro (25) died 1/9/2021. News Story
- 02/11/21, USA , Dead
Emil Palsson (28), Sognal midfielder collapses due to cardiac arrest during game News Story
- 03/11/21, Austria (24), Dead
Boris Sádecký (24), vaccinated Slovakian @bratislavaCAPS ice hockey star died after collapsing on the ice during a match in Dornbirn, Austria News Story News Story2
- 03/11/21, USA , Dead
Jordan Tucker (late 20s) former Longridge Town FC Captain died suddenly.
- 05/11/21, USA (36), Dead
Dusan Pasek (36), @bratislavaCAPS CEO, 2 days after Boris Sádecký News Story
- 05/11/21 Spain
Caroline Graham (26), FC Barcelona women’s footballer. Complained of a rapid heartbeat and chest pains during a game and replaced. cardiac arrhythmia News Story
- 05/11/21 Italy
Daouda Peeters (22), Belgian footballer, Juventus midfielder. Diagnosed with neuropathy, sensory disorders and motor difficulties. News Story
- 05/11/21 Belarusia Dead
Konstantin Wajgin (or Vaygin or Vaigin), 57, Belarusian biathlete and coach. News report only refers to death, not cause. News Story
- 06/11/2021 Dead
Shawn Rhoden (46), Mr. Olympia 2018 dead from cardiac arrest News Story
- 06/11/21, Scotland, (19)
Jamie Hamilton (19) Hamilton Accies defender left the field with chest pains. News Story
- 06/11/21 Brazil Dead
Luíz Antônio dos Santos, 57, Brazilian Olympic long-distance runner (1996), cardiac arrest. News Story
- 07/11/21, Germany
Unnamed Vaccinated football player suffers a stroke during a district cup match, with one-side paralysis, transported to hospital by ambulance. News Story
- 07/11/21, Germany
Unnamed Referee collapsed in 20th minute of a women’s game in Thüringen. News Story
- 07/11/21, Germany
Unnamed football player collapsed in Landesliga Staffel 2 NRW FC Arpe/Wormbach against BSV Menden (NRW) without opposing influence News Story
- 07/11/21 Norcross High School, Georgia, USA
Isaiah Banks, 16, Norcross High School football player died at home of a medical condition unrelated to football News Story
- 07/11/21 Russia Dead
Aliya Khambikova, 21, Female Russian volleyball player. Died of unstated illness (not COVID) News Story
- 08/11/21 Houston, TX, USA Dead
Jamarcus Hall (16) Houston High School football player died on the same day the Hilltoppers football team was scheduled to play at Senatobia in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs News Story
- 08/11/21 USA Dead
Kim ‘Alarm’ Kyeong-Bo (20), a rising star in the Overwatch League playing flex support for the Philadelphia Fusion, died. News Story
- 08/11/21 UK Dead
Tom Greenway (38), Champion jockey dies News Story
- 08/11/21, Paraguay, Dead
Nelson Solano, (21) footballer, collapsed and died from heart-attack. News Story
- 08/11/21, USA, Dead
Pedro Feliciano (45) New York Mets Pitcher died of a heart attack in his sleep. No Vax status discovered yet. News Story
- 08/11/21 Houston, TX USA, Dead
Willis Forko, 37, Liberian-American footballer (Real Salt Lake, Bodø/Glimt, national team). Obituary
- 10/11/21
Murphy Jensen (53), Grand Slam Champion recovering after sudden cardiac arrest while playing tennis at a pro-celebrity charity event in Colorado. Hit his head in the collapse and has fractures at the base of his skull. News Story
- 11/11/21, Germany (40), Dead
Jörg Heinle (40) former striker and coach of Spvgg Detter-Weißenbach (Bavaria), an anesthesia nurse at the Franz von Prümmer-Klinik Bad Brückenau and family man died suddenly News Story
- 12/11/21 USA Dead
Dejmi Dumervil-Jean (22), former (2018) Louisville football player died News Story
- 13/11/21, Denmark (24)
Luther Singh (24) FC Copenhagen footballer hospitalized with a ‘mysterious illness’ News Story
- 13/11/21 Bulgaria Dead
Ivo Georgiev, 49, Bulgarian footballer (Debrecen, Korabostroitel, national team), heart failure. News Story
- 13/11/21 Poland Dead
Jarosław Pacoń (49), Polish footballer (Stal Stalowa Wola). Died unexpectedly News Story
- 13/11/21 Uruguay
Sabrina Soravilla (25), Uruguayan Nacional player diagnosed with a career-ending heart condition 7 months after receiving her first Sinovax COVID shot News Story
- 14/11/21 Australia
Michelle Goszko (44), Aussie cricket great, in ICU after stroke at 44. She is fully vaccinated. News Story
- 14/11/21 Athens, Greece Dead
Stevan Jelovac (32), Serbian basketballer, playing for AEK Athens, collapsed during during individual practice. In hospital was diagnosed with a stroke and died on December 5th. News Story
- 15/11/21,
Julio Lugo (45) Dominican former Boston Red Sox shortstop died of a heart attack in his sleep. No Vax status discovered yet. (Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Boston Red Sox), World Series champion (2007) News Story News Story2
- 17/11/21
Sarah Gigante (21), Olympic cyclist and reigning Australian time trial champion had a severe reaction to COVID-19 vaccine, severe chest pains and repeated hospitalizations after the Tokyo Olympics, myopericarditis News Story
- 17/11/21 Panama Dead
Adonis Villanueva (27), Panamanian Club Deportivo del Este midfielder may have hit his head in a game. (2 different stories) Later, after arriving at home, collapsed with a stroke. He died in hospital several days later on November 23. He woke up shortly before he died and a doctor asked him to move his hand, which he did. News Story News Story2
- 18/11/21 Finland Dead
Kim Suominen (52), player and coach at Turku Ball Club, passed away unexpectedly. News Story
- 18/11/21 NY USA Dead
Carmyne Payton (15), NYstudent, with no prior health issues collapses, dies at basketball tryout News Story
- 18/11/21 Dead
Unnamed Aragonese athlete (27) who participated in the Behobia-San Sebastian, died in a hospital in the capital of Gipuzkoa. The runner had apparently fainted and suffered cardiac arrest while contesting the event and was immediately evacuated to the hospital. News Story
- 19/11/21 USA
Cooper Teare (22), world class runner, collapsed during the 2021 NCAA Cross-Country Championships while competing for the University of Oregon. Covid vaccine booster shot two weeks earlier. He complained about problems with his heart and doctors worked to bring down his heart rate. News Story
- 20/11/21 NJ USA Dead
Unnamed boy (14), in Dumont NJ died Saturday afternoon after collapsing at an elementary school basketball court. The New Jersey teen was scrimmaging with other teens at Grant Elementary School when he collapsed. The young athlete was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center but did not survive. News Story
- 22/11/21 USA
Duggar Baucom (61), Citadel Basketball Coach collapsed on sideline vs. Duke. Transported to hospital. News Story
- 23/11/21 UK
John Fleck, (30), Sheffield United star footballer collapsed during the game with Reading, transported to hospital, released News Story
- 23/11/21 Japan Dead
Riuler de Oliveira Faustino (23), Brazilian footballer (J.FC Miyazaki, Shonan Bellmare), heart attack. News Story
- 24/11/21 Italy Dead
Unnamed cyclist (15) collapsed and died in his father’s arms News Story
- 24/11/21
Adama Traore (26), Sherrif Tiraspol winger collapsed on the pitch clutching his chest in game with Real Madrid News Story
- 24/11/21 UK Dead
Leon Taylor (36), Darlaston Town footballer suffered from “an illness” and died the next day. News Story
- 24/11/21 US
Charlie Wyke (28), Wigan striker collapsed in training the day after his 1st Pfizer shot. This story says he did not have a COVID shot, but that contradicts what he said. News Story
- 24/11/21 Philippines
Roider Cabrera (30), Filipino professional basketball star collapsed with cardiac arrest in the locker room after a tournament at the Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig City. News Story
- 26/11/21 Mali Dead
Guimbala Tounkara (34), AS Police and former midfielder for Djoliba and USC Kita, died after a cardiac arrest, shortly after an AS Police training session. He went home, and then to a friend’s shop, but collapsed with a cardiac arrest and died before reaching hospital. News Story
- 28/11/21 Russia Dead
Valentin Rodionov (16), Russian Dynamo Moscow ice hockey player collapsed on the sideline after colliding with a protective board at the side of the ice, but died a week later. The head coach said “he passed [a medical examination]. He was an absolutely healthy, strong guy, cheerful, full of strength and energy.” News Story
- 30/11/21 North Carolina, USA Dead
Fatimah Shabazz (22), a key N.C. A&T volleyball player, died of complications from an aneurism. Was Cincinnati Northwest HS 2016 co-conference player of the year. Earned a degree in pre-physical therapy. News Story
- 24??/11/21 Victoria, Australia
Paul Dimattina (47), Former Western Bulldogs (Australian Rules Football) midfielder in intensive care after adverse reaction to Pfizer Covid booster shot. And now he has COVID symptoms. News Story December 2021
- 01/12/21 Scotland Dead
Siobhan Cattigan (26), female Scotland rugby international who won 19 caps for Scotland, died. Cause of death not yet released. News Story
- 01/12/21 USA Dead
CJ Hunter (52), died of unspecified causes. News Story
- 01/12/21 Russia Dead
Arina Biktimirova (19), taekwondo champion died suddenly at home. Won a gold medal, as champion at the European Taekwon-Do ITF Championships in Crete, in November. News Story
- 01/12/21 Melbourne Australia
Ben Madgen (36), South East Melbourne Phoenix basketballer in hospital with pericarditis after 2nd Pfizer shot. Tweet
- 02/12/21 Italy Dead
Romina De Angelis (43), female volleyball player who collapsed while playing padel (a racquet sport like tennis) with friends. Suspected aneurism. News Story
- 02/12/21 Egypt Dead
Adham El-Selhadar (53), Egyptian football manager collapsed and died on the sideline of a match after his team scored a winning goal. News Story
- 03/12/21 Adelaide, Australia
An unnamed Adelaide Crows football player went to hospital diagnosed with pericarditis (heart inflammation) two weeks after his first Pfizer shot. Percarditis destroys heart cells. The Adelaide Crows inexplicably did not release his name, citing “privacy” but it will soon be obvious because he will be out for at least 3 months. News Story
- 03/12/21 Germany
Kwabenaboye Schulz (23), FC Carl Zeiss Jena player collapsed after the final whistle in their game against Berliner AK, the same game as Ugur Tezel. They had 4 games in 11 days after quarantine. Team appears to be blaming it on Coronavirua, not the vax. News Story
- 03/12/21 Germany
Ugur Tezel (24), FC Carl Zeiss Jena player collapsed during their game against Berliner AK and was replaced. Same game as Kwabenaboye Schulz collapsed. News Story
- 05/12/21 Italy Dead
Fabio Pedretti (24), from Gardone Valtrompia, collapsed and died while running the Uno di Monticelli, a night trail running event on the hills of Franciacorta in Monticelli Brusati. In the final km of the 20 km race he collapsed and could not be resuscitated. News Story
- 05/12/21 Tehran, Iran Dead
Navid Khosh Hava (30), former Iran U23 football team defender died of cardiac arrest News Story
- 06/12/21 Tamworth, England Dead
Rob Woodward (36), Stonydelph Juliors FC U10 coach/manager. Double vaccinated. “It is with great sadness that the club announces that Rob Woodward our U10 Cougars manager passed away suddenly yesterday.” Club Facebook
- 06/12/21 France Dead
Xavier Ziani (49), French professional volleyball player and coach at Charenton-le-Pont died with a cardiac arrest. News Story
- 07/12/21 Melbourne, Australia
Jake Lever (25), Melbourne Demons star player (AFL) appeared weak as he dropped to the ground during his first training session in pre-season. He had 20 minutes of medical attention.
- 01/01/21, Windmore, Pennsylvania, USA Dead
- 18/01/21 Turkey
Ibrahim Khalil (49), a Turkey national athletics team coach. Died of a heart seizure .
- 22/08/21 Dead
Milos Georgeevic, 31, died in his sleep, apparently from a heart condition.
- 06/09/21 Austria
Unnamed Austrian ASV Baden player collapsed on the field and was resuscitated
- 06/09/21 Bergamo, Italy
Unnamed football player (16), in Bergamo, Italy suffers cardiac arrest.
- 13/10/21 Italy, Dead
Ricky Pirrallo (29), soccer player from Cigliano, Italy. Died suddenly. This may refer to Rocco Perrino, possibly a translation error, as the original reference may have been in Hebrew.
- 10/11/21 Brescia, Italy
Armano Ferrari (51), soccer coach in Brescia, Italy, died suddenly. No information found, even using different names. Possibly incorrectly reported.
- 12/11/21 Macedonia
Jiob Adnan (30), footballer from Macedonia. Died three days after second dose of coronavirus vaccine during a football match with friends. In a break he collapsed on a bench. resuscitation unsuccessful.
- ??/11/21
Andrea Corcio (42), Italian football coach. Died suddenly
- 15/11/21, USA
Jason Plummer (52), Australian Olympic swimmer (1988).
No cause given (seems suspicious)
- 18/01/21 Turkey
- 04/02/21
Andres Felipe Roman (25), Diagnosed with congenital hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Discovered this in club testing, before playing. Was this long-term or recent after vaccination?
- 04/04/21 Russia Dead
Nikita Sidorov (18), youth team footballer for the Professional Football League (PFL). Died 5 minutes after coming onto the pitch as substitute, during a game at Torpedo Stadium. Resuscitation was unsuccessful. A doctor said he had a cerebral aneurism and internal bleeding. News reports talked about an autopsy and investigation, but no further information has been discovered. News Story
- 18/04/21 USA Dead
Antron Pippen (33), basketball player for Texas A&M and later World Basketball Association’s Heat Upstate team. Died unexpectedly, with no known health problem, accident or other causes of death. His father Scottie said Antron had chronic asthma, but would not reveal cause of death. News Story
- 12/08/21, USA (16), Dead
16 year old Nebraska Football player Drake Geiger collapsed and died during game, possibly of heatstroke News Story
- 12/08/21, NZ (24), Dead
Olivia Podmore (24) NZ Olympic Cyclist died suddenly and mysteriously in her room, Coroner investigating cause (possible suicide). A friend said, “I was the last person to see her alive. If you had seen her in the last 72 hours, you wouldn’t have thought this could happen.”
- 12/08/21, USA (27), Dead
Cameron Burell, Sprinter died mysteriously, ruled suicide by self-inflicted gunshot to the head. Was he vaxxed and if so, did he know his career was over? News Story
- 19/08/21 Dead
Phil Hernon (55), Bodybuilder died after ‘sudden recent decline,’ possibly dialysis related News Story
- 23/08/21, USA Dead
Jimmy Hayes (31), former Bruins player unexpectedly died. He had Cocaine and Fentanyl in his system. How much was not disclosed. The state of his heart was not disclosed. News Story
- 8/9/21 Kokomo, Indiana, USA Dead
Curtis Robert Pettigrew (49), known as Bobby or Big Bob, former Wildkats star, shot put champion and Kokomo High School assistant coach for 15 years and Howard County Sports Hall of Famer died in a car accident. No information discovered about the accident or if it was caused by cardiac arrest. News Story
- 17/09/21 Kazakhstan Dead
Albert Linder, 25, weightlifter from Kazakhstan. Death by suicide according to his brother, not helped by heartless trainer. Brother Story
- 12/10/21 Baltimore, USA, Dead
Elisha Gorham (17), baltimore football player. Collapsed during a game. Suspected brain injury. News Story
- 21/10/21, USA Dead
Jake Ehlinger (20), University of Texas linebacker found dead – ruled as accidental xanax/fentanyl overdose News Story
- 30/10/21 USA Dead
Jason Aguilar (16), a sophomore accounting major and track athlete, died. He was found unresponsive in his room. This entry needs to be investigated, because the suicide may refer to a different man with the same name. Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers said cause of death unknown at the time but after autopsy gave a suicide verdict, according to some websites, but a coroner’s report is not available. News Story
- 04/11/21 Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina Dead
Amela Fetahović (35), Female Bosnian footballer (Sarajevo, Spartak Subotica, national team). Died in a car accident (did she have a cardiac arrest while driving?) News Story
- 25/11/21 Spain
Pedro Acosta (17), Moto 3 World Champion collapsed while speaking at a podium after a race. Recovered a short time later, collapse may have been due to exhaustion and nerves. Twitter video
- 06/12/21 Lancaster, UK
Cliff Trickett (age unknown), long-time referee died suddenly, cause of death unknown.
- 06/12/21 UK Dead
Marvin Morgan (38), former Aldershot Town, Shrewsbury Town, Plymouth Argyle and Hartlepool United player and fashion brand designer. In 2018, he was diagnosed with a cavernoma, a cluster of abnormal blood vessels usually in the brain or spinal cord, that cause seizures, strokes and possibly premature death. Vax status unknown. Died while on business travel in Europe. News Story
- 07/12/21 USA Dead
Glenn Foster (31), former New Orleans Saints defensive lineman died on in Alabama after a high speed police chase and crash into a tree. He was bipolar. An autopsy is expected. News Story
- 04/02/21
Dimitri Linard, 33, Strasbourg FC footballer, collapsed during a game with Lyon. He has played at least 10 matches in 2021, after his collapse. It seems highly unlikely his 2020 collapse was related to vaccine. News Story25/01/21 USA
Jack Draper (19), Tennis player collapsed during a game against Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin at Miami Open first set on a hot humid day. Possibly heat-related, but it was only the first set30/01/21 Indianapolis, USA Dead
Wayne Radford, 64, an NBA star and former Indianapolis team star, died at his home in Indianapolis. Possibly of cancer News Story
Keyontae Johnson (21), University of Florida basketball star. Hospitalized after collapsing face first four minutes into the game against Florida State. Released from hospital. Unlikely to to be vaccine-related because it was December 2020, a time when he was unlikely to have been able to get the shot. News Story16/03/21 Moscow, Russia
Timur Faizutdinov (19), was playing for Dynamo St. Petersburg junior team in a playoff game against Loko Yaroslavl when he was hit in the head by a puck. He collapsed and then died in hospital. News Story
- 15/04/21 Preston, Australia
Goce “Colakot” Gruevski (47), former Macedonia national team and Preston Lions goalkeeper and current goalkeeper coach. No cause of death given. Facebook03/12/21 Lancaster, UK
Kortney Hause (26), Aston Villa footballer crashed his Lamborghini into a school fence after losing control of the vehicle on a wet road. He was dazed but uninjured and nobody was hurt. He had a record of speeding and being late. Update NotesUpdate 30 Nov – 4 Dec: Added Sabrina Soravilla, Valentin Rodionov, Sean Wainui, Shelby Grace Allen, Carly Stevenson, Fatimah Shabazz, Laura Henderson, Adans João Santos Alencar, Tremaine Stewart, Jow Bradshaw, Haitem Fathallah. Headline edited to reflect issues other than cardiac arrest.
- Update 27 Nov: 60 new listings discovered, almost all died.
- Update Nov 26: Unnamed player from 8/10/21 identified as Benoit Sabard
- Update: Nov 23, 14 additions, and 10 deathsUpdate: Nov 22 Bodybuilder additions, and date additionsUpdate: Nov 16, 2021, 30 added, 23 more deaths, dates checks in progress.Update: Nov 9, 2021, Five added, two more deaths.Update: Oct 28, Rugby player Tevita Bryce, listed as dead, was actually revived after his heart stopped for 28 minutes
SummaryThat is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat.These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning.We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news.More Information.Why are athletes collapsing?
More at goodsciencing.com
Please Donate Below To Support Our Ongoing Work To Expose The Lies About COVID19
PRINCIPIA SCIENTIFIC INTERNATIONAL, legally registered in the UK as a company incorporated for charitable purposes. Head Office: 27 Old Gloucester Street, London WC1N 3AX.
Share This:
Related
UPDATE: How Many People Are the Vaccines Killing?October 18, 2021
New US figures: 3,848 Deaths, 118,902 Injuries after COVID jabs, inc. ChildrenMay 5, 2021
There Are THREE Studies; All Showing Serious HarmsMay 5, 2021https://lockerdome.com/lad/13847235481777254?pubid=ld-9292-273&pubo=https%3A%2F%2Fprincipia-scientific.com&rid=&width=732
Trackback from your site.
Comments (14)
- Geraint HughesDecember 9, 2021 at 7:48 pm | #These athletes are all supposed to have top doctros advising them. They should not be telling them to get jabs or boosters but should instead be telling them to get Vit d, c, zinc and magnesium. So the real question is, why arent they? Reply
- Tom ODecember 9, 2021 at 10:41 pm | #That may be true, but many of them are playing for organizations that are mandating the shots. You get it or you don’t compete in doing something you love. It isn’t just sport to them, or if older, a source of income. In all cases it is something they love to do – it is part of living to them. To be deprived of playing is like depriving them of life itself. So if they have to get the shot to do what they love, they do it. After all, EVERYONE knows they are safe and effective!(Sarc. In case someone might think that last statement true.)To a lesser extent, that is also something that drives others. Many people actually love what they do for a living. Being a nurse, or a mechanic or a pipe layer, whatever. They can’t imagine living without doing what they do and for who they do it. It may seem stupid to people that are NOT attached in any way to what they do, but it often factors in to why they take that shot. There may be 100s of millions of people that are in social media and on the internet, but there are also 100s of millions that aren’t into these, thus end up getting their information through the MSM and don’t know just how dangerous the jab is. Reply
- Chris*December 9, 2021 at 11:58 pm | #I think this list is only the tip of the iceberg . These young people are playing at an elite level, however there are many young people who also put all their energy, heart and soul into their sport, they are just not elite standard.
How many young ones are there from local football clubs, tennis clubs swimming clubs etc who have had an “adverse reaction” and only the ambulance , the coach and their parents know.? Reply
- JaKoDecember 10, 2021 at 4:43 am | #I wonder, are all those vax pushers aware that they’re being watched and there is still a chance they will be held accountable in their life-time? Do e.g. Faust (my favorite spelling of Fauci) or William Henry III (aka Gates) have nightmares of their trials and executions?
I can’t think they do. Therefore, it would be very useful to somehow demonstrate to them what may happen to them for all the harm they’ve caused to so many others.
I wish I knew how; all legitimate ways are totally blocked now…
Cheers, JaKo Reply
- Chris*December 10, 2021 at 8:07 am | #Hi Jako, I don’t share your optimism, Pfizer and the FDA want to keep their records secure and away from prying eyes until 2097. By then all the main players and their first generation offspring will be dead and buried. Reply
- JaKoDecember 10, 2021 at 4:09 pm | #Hi Chris*,
One swoosh of a guillotine blade on an uncooperative administrator will open all archives around the world instantly; and destroying documentation will be treated as admission of the worst, swoosh again… Deep state are mostly heinous cowards, see today’s “Covid Hypocrites…” by Tom Woods to taste their “nature.”
Cheers, JaKo Reply
- JaKoDecember 10, 2021 at 4:09 pm | #Hi Chris*,
- Chris*December 10, 2021 at 8:07 am | #Hi Jako, I don’t share your optimism, Pfizer and the FDA want to keep their records secure and away from prying eyes until 2097. By then all the main players and their first generation offspring will be dead and buried. Reply
- DnomsedDecember 10, 2021 at 6:36 am | #The vaxxed have become needle-dependent drug addicts.Sudden Adult Death syndrome was predicted by Dr Dolores Cahill many months ago, for young sportsmen. Literally during her interview on Vejon, the Danish footballer collapsed on the pitch.So the death march continues. Reply
- Anthony Bright-PaulDecember 10, 2021 at 8:11 am | #Since I am a tennis nut the name of Jeremy Chardy struck out. Novak Djokovic has still not declared and may be forbidden the Australian open. The hysteria is getting worse. Everyone in Supermarkets are now mask wearing. That alone could lead to Hypoxia. The cause of Covid deaths surely is the so-called vaccine. Who will stand on my right hand and keep the bridge with me? Reply
- TomDecember 10, 2021 at 12:33 pm | #Those super nasty spike proteins are destroying the endothelial tissue within the main artery walls. This usually happens over long periods of time and can lead to all kinds of heart problems. Why it is happening so quickly in some and not others remains a mystery. Why the young and healthy? The answers might be in those 350,000 pages of documented reactions for the first 3 months of mRNA injections from pfizer…the same data they want to slowly release over the next 75 years. The same data they want the CDC to hide in a vault until 2076. Reply
- SchutzhundDecember 10, 2021 at 3:07 pm | #What about the lower level local school athletes? Who is keeping track of them? Reply
- Jerry KrauseDecember 10, 2021 at 5:42 pm | #Hi PSI Readers,I suspect some of your know about me as I know about Very Old White Guy , JaKo, MattH, etc..Relative to Covid I had no direct experience with it and therefore I could not personally evaluate that which I read as I could about meteorology data which I personally have measured.This article is about news reports of the results of vaccinations and I have learned not to trust every news report that I might read.I write this comment for I now personally know friends that have become vaccinated and have recently gotten Corvid. And I have a new tenant who had been vaccination and described to me yesterday the physical problems he had been experiencing during past few days. And because I had been learning about this man as I improved the residence, I concluded that he had never read about that which he described to me. But I knew that the stroke which emergency room personnel described to him that he had had, was a PREDICTED CONSEQUENCE of the vaccine. He was walking around yet he certainly knows he is not healthy and was uncertain about what the near future might be.So as a scientist, I no longer question the predicted consequences of the Covid Vaccinations. They have becomeI observed facts and not only someone’s theory.Have a good day, Jerry
Simply, it conflicted with the personal immunity!
On Sun, Dec 12, 2021 at 7:19 PM ABYSSUS ABYSSUM INVOCAT / DEEP CALLS TO DEEP wrote:
> abyssum posted: ” OUR PUBLICATIONSPROMABOUTCONTACT US 295 Athlete Cardiac > Arrests, 169 Dead, After COVID Shot Published on December 9, 2021 Written > by goodsciencing.com It is definitely not normal for young athletes to > suffer from cardiac arrests or t” >