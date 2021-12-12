QUESTION: WHY ARE SO MANY ATHLETES DYING OF CARDIAC ARRESTS AFTER RECEIVING THE COVID VAX

Posted on December 12, 2021


295 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, 169 Dead, After COVID Shot

Published on December 9, 2021

Written by goodsciencing.com

It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart attacks and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID shot.

While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID shot, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause.

[Update 5 Dec – 6 Dec: Added Adham El-Selhadar, Pompeo Tretola, Ben Madgen, Marvin Morgan, Ugur Tezel, Stevan Jelovac, Jake Lever. Note that 10/10/21 Unnamed Italian soccer player was Pompeo Tretola]

The so-called health professionals running the COVID shot programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID shot is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”

So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID shots. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – about 50%.athlete collapses deaths chart 20211205

Athlete collapses and deaths chart 5 December 2021.

List Of Injuries

Here is a non-exhaustive list of injuries reported. Most were cardiac arrest.

  • Heart Attack or Cardiac Arrest
  • Blood Clots or Thrombosis
  • Stroke
  • Irregular Heartbeat
  • Arrythmia
  • Neuropathy
  • Death

Growing Report

This story will grow over time, as new information is added. If you have proof of information that we don’t already have, or if you have a correction, please send it through our contact form, with as much information as possible. Useful information would be the person’s name, age, what happened to them, if they had the COVID shot(s), date of death, link to any news story.

For the skeptics who believe this is normal, feel free to repeat the following 18 words, after reading each record or name in this list.

Repeat This After Reading Each Line

“The COVID shot is a normal vaccine. The COVID shot is safe. These injuries and deaths are normal.”

January 2021

        1. 01/01/21, Windmore, Pennsylvania, USA Dead
          Blake Barklage (17), a tennis player at La Salle High School in Windmore, Pennsylvania. Collapsed and died with cardiac arrest, after his team’s victory in the PCL.  News Story
        2. 03/01/21, Portugal  Dead
          Alex Apolinario (24), Brazilian Alverca FC soccer player collapsing on pitch with cardiac arrest during match. Died four days later  News Story
        3. 09/01/21. USA
          Jordan Glenn, Wisconsin basketball player. Collapsed in a break at the start of the half. CPR with a defibrillator, transferred to hospital by Ambulance.
        4. 22/01/21, USA  Dead
          Hank Aaron (86), former Pro Baseballer received his COVID vaccine on January 5th, 2021 to demonstrate the safety of the vaccine and encourage other black Americans to do the same.  Died two weeks later in his sleep – listed as natural causes. News Story
        5. 30/01/21 Indianapolis USA Dead
          Wayne Radford (64), NBA star and former Indianapolis team star, died at his home in Indianapolis. News Story
        6. 30/01/21, France
          Garissone Innocent (20), Cannes Team football goalkeeper. collapsed and blacked out in a game against Chamblee. Tachycardia attack, unable to speak or breathe. News Story February 2021
        7. 06/02/21 Philippines Dead
          Clement Lucchu (25), Cameroonian basketball player. Played in Manila, Philippines. Suffered a heart attack and died.  News Story
        8. 11/02/21, Wales  Dead
          Logan Luker (17), rugby player Youth Captain at Penygraig RFC died suddenly News Story
        9. 21/02/21 Croatia Dead
          Zlatko Saracevich, (59) (former Yugoslavia handball player and world handball champion), won Gold with Croatia at Atlanta Olympics, and recent handball coach. His team just won in a derby against RK Lokomotiva 32:29, and he collapsed with a heart attack just after he gave a media statement. Resuscitation failed.  News Story
        10. 22/02/21 Portugal Dead
          Alfredo Quintana (32), a Cuban handball goalie in Portugal. Collapsed after going into cardiac arrest during practice. Died four days later.  News Story March 2021
        11. 03/03/2021, Wallkill Central School, New York, USA (17), Dead
          Miguel Antonio Lugo (17) high school football player collapsed and died during football practice
        12. 08/03/21 Egypt Dead
          Abdel-Rahman Atef (23). Al-Rowad Club football player collapsed and died during his team’s Al game in the city of Sharqiya. Swallowed his tongue and resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful (no trained staff).   News Story
        13. 11/03/21 Illinois, USA  Dead
          David Wakefield, (27) New Zealand cricketer. Collapsed during training with myocarditis. Brought back to life with defibrillator, hospitalized three weeks in intensive care, required extensive rehabilitation before he could walk and talk.  News Story
        14. 19/03/21, Milton Keynes, UK
          Raymond van Barneveld, darts player collapsed and received paramedic attention during PDC Championship  News Story
        15. 19/03/21 Charleston NC, USA Dead
          Joe Bradshaw, 19, a football player at Charleston Southern University. Collapsed with cardiac arrest – shallow breathing  19/03/21 Charleston NC, USA Dead
          Joe Bradshaw, 19, a football player at Charleston Southern University. Collapsed with cardiac arrest – shallow breathing
        16. 20/03/21 Dead
          Andy Haman (54) Pro bodybuilder and actor Andy Haman has died of Pulmonary embolism News Story
        17. 22/03/21, Sacramento California, USA Dead
          Emmanual Antwi (18) a Kennedy High footballer (Canadian) collapsed on the field in Sacramento. On-field CPR attempts failed and he died
        18. 23/03/21
          Moussa Dembélé (25), Atlético Madrid striker collapsed in training and received medical attention.  News Story
        19. 27/03/21 Stewarton, Scotland Dead
          Laura Henderson (42), cardiac arrest while running, Died days later in hospital.  News Story
        20. 29/03/21 India Dead
          Devaraj Anchan (33) a State-level volleyball player collapsed, clutching his chest, while playing in a tournament and died on the way to hospital in Udupi.  News Story
        21. 30/03/21, Ghana
          Charles Bulu Ghanaian referee collapses during AFCON Match  News Story   Video
        22. 30/03/21, USA
          Alex Stalock (34), NHL Oilers goalie out for the season or more due to heart condition. Positive COVID Test in November 2020, diagnosed myocarditis in March 2021  News Story – The Athletic  News Story2
        23. 31/03/21 USA
          Brett Smith, an NCAA college basketball referee, collapsed during a game. Hospitalized with a blood clot.
        24. 31/03/21 Norway
          Filip Ingebrigtsen (28) Norwegian runner had a tough 2021 after a reaction to the corona vaccine. Ingebrigtsen got the second vaccine dose just after the Olympics in Tokyo. His goal was “getting back to normal” but on October 17, he finished 10th in a race his brother won. News Story April 2021
        25. 06/04/2021, Callalen, Corpus Cristi (15), Dead
          Moira Claire Arney (15) McAllen High School female Soccer player collapsed and died during practice  News Story
        26. 06/04/21, Italy  (29), Dead
          Giuseppe Perrino (29), former professional footballer, collapsed and died during a charity match for his dead brother, Rocco.  News Story
        27. 9/04/21
          Bert Smith (56) NCAA men’s basketball Referee collapsed due to a blood clot in his lung during a tournament  News Story
        28. 12/04/21 Dead
          Dejan Oršuš (24), Croation NK Otok player, collapsed from a heart attack and later died in the Čakovec County Hospital.  News Story
        29. 18/04/21 Jamaica Dead
          Tremaine Stewart (Tan Tan) (32), Jamaican footballer with FC Dunbeholden. Collapsed and died during the kickaround before a match.  News Story
        30. 22/04/21,
          Craig Jones (29) Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion black belt is unable to train or fight after a COVID injection
        31. 24/04/21, Dead
          Luis Ojeda (20), Argentine football player died unexpectedly  News Story
        32. 28/04/21, Atlanta, USA  (26)
          Brandon Goodwin (26), NBA player suffers blood clots shortly after COVID-19 shot, Possible end of career, still sidelined 7 months later.  News Story May 2021
        33. 01/05/21 Florida, USA, Dead
          Nickolas Lawrinas (17), Footballer died suddenly and unexpectedly, cause given by media, unclear
        34. 7/05/21 USA
          Everest Romney (17) a healthy 6’9″ high school sophomore hospitalized after experiencing severe migraines and swelling in his neck post-vaccination . Within 24 hours of getting the vaccine, Everest began experiencing an “exorbitant amount” of pain and swelling in his neck that originated on the same side he received the vaccine. Everest’s dad experienced a similar reaction following a Moderna injection. An x-ray revealed he had over 100 blood clots in his lungs. News Story
        35. 08/05/21 Travis County TX
          Coach Pete (45), athletics coach collapsed 6 days after second Pfizer shot with a stroke. Was vaccinated 11/04/21 and 02/05/21  Video
        36. 10/05/21, Nottinghamshire, England,  Dead
          Josh Downie, (24), cricketer  died after heart attack at practice . His mother Helen said he had no known health problems. “It’s just completely out of the blue,” she said. “It doesn’t seem real at the moment. News Story
        37. 11/05/21 Germany,
          Miroslav Klose, 42, former Germany striker and assistant coach at Bayern Munich. Suffering from blood clots in his leg. Had to stop coaching. Apparently ll clear by September after medication and special socks.  News Story
        38. 14/05/21, Malaysia  Dead
          Haziq Kamaruddin (27), Olympian archer died of coronary artery disease. Died 10 days after Pfizer injections on 13th April and 4th May 2021  News Story
        39. 30/05/21 (exact date unknown, but prior to 01/06/21, when Christian Eriksen collapsed)
          Marvin Schumann, a Gifhorn amateur player revived after cardiac arrest.  News Story June 2021
        40. 1/06/21, Denmark 29 years old
          Christian Eriksen(29), star Inter Milan footballer collapsed with cardiac arrest on the pitch 12 days after receiving a Pfizer shot on May 31st. Revived with defibrilator. Team doctor confirmed the team was vaccinated on May 18th – this may have meant all had received at least one shot, because another report mentions May 31st. News Story
        41. 04/06/21 Italy Dead
          Giuseppe Perrino, 29, from Fujimarino, Italy. Collapsed and died during a tribute game for his dead brother. Paramedics at the scene tried to resuscitate him, but were unsuccessful.  News Story
        42. 05/06/21 Russia Dead
          Maxim Ishkeldin (30), world field hockey champion, Russian national team midfielder, died suddenly in Novosibirsk, as a result of a clotting event.  News Story
        43. 07/06/21, Germany,  Dead
          Michael Schneider (38), Table tennis professional from Germany,  died suddenly and unexpectedly. News Story
        44. 9/06/21, Ontario Canada,  Dead
          Kamila Label-Farrel (19), University Basketball star died unexpectedly – while on a morning jog she collapsed while stretching  News Story
        45. 12/06/21 Italy Dead
          Chloe Giani Gavazzi (12), Italian youth tennis player, member of Golarsa Academy in Milan. Died suddenly. Found dead In her bed by her mother.  News Story
        46. 14/06/21, Indonesia,  Dead
          Marquis Kido (36), Indonesian Olympic gold medalist in double Badminton, died of heart attack during game News Story
        47. 17/06/21 France
          Frederic Lott, Salouël RC team in France, suffered cardiac arrest after a football training session in Salouel. Saved by heart massage and defibrillator.
        48. 18/06/21 Honduras Dead
          Robert Lima (49), former Olympia footballer from Uruguay, Honduras. Collapsed and died of cardiac arrest while playing soccer with friends.  News Story
        49. 19/06/21 Colombia, Dead
          Jose Edgar Preciado, Colombian caddie suffered a fatal heart attack at his hotel after the second round of the Holcim Colombia Classic in Bucaramanga, Colombia.  News Story
        50. 21/06/21,  Czech in France, Dead
          Sage Canaday (35), Czech TDS-145km ultra marathon runner died on the Mont Blanc trail with a bilateral pulmonary embolism and blood clots.. He was double vaccinated and started having problems in May after returning from a flight. After the Pfizer booster, he started to have difficulty breathing.  News Story
        51. 21/06/21 Hungary Dead
          Victor Marcel Hegedus (18), Hungarian soccer player. Collapsed and died during a training warm-up  News Story
        52. 23/06/21 France
          Christophe Lemeiter, French sprinter. Retired from French Championships and Tokyo Olympics. A coach said he failed a physical, after negative reactions to coronavirus vaccine.
        53. 25/06/21, USA
          Ethan Jovani Trejo (16), soccer player, collapsed on the field during training  News Story
        54. 26/06/21 Russia Dead
          Maxim Dubrovolski, 17, collapsed and lost consciousness during a Football League game. Moscow. Died before the ambulance arrived on the scene.  News Story
        55. 27/06/21, Singapore
          Unnamed teenager (16) suffered cardiac arrest after weightlifting session 6 days after first Covid-19 injection. He was in critical condition in hospital.  News Story
        56. 28/06/2021, Las Vegas, Nevada, Dead
          Chino Yelum Cajetan Nsofor (13) Football player collapsed and died during practice  News Story
        57. 28/06/21, (estimate) USA
          Kyle Warner: Professional mountain biker suffers from pericarditis after Pfizer shot, possible end of career (29) News Story July 2021
        58. ??/07/21, Philadelphia PA, USA, Dead
          Ivan Hicks (16) Footballer died during scrimmage. Coroner found an enlarged heart and scarring, but no myocarditis or inflammation. Verdict cardiovascular disease. Tested positive for COVID.
        59. 03/07/21
          Chinelle Henry (26) collapsed on field with teammate Chedean Nation. Only a few days prior, the club boasted on Twitter that it was “Vaccinated and ready to face Pakistan Women! ” News Story
        60. 03/07/21
          Chedean Nation (35) collapsed on field with teammate Chinelle Henry. Only a few days prior, the club boasted on Twitter that it was “Vaccinated and ready to face Pakistan Women! ” News Story
        61. 04/07/21 Nagoya, Japan
          Ryōsuke Hirata (33), Japanese baseball player. Diagnosed with “atypical angina”
        62. 06/07/21, Japan  (27), Dead
          Yusuke Kinoshita (27) Baseball player collapsed during practice. Died 03/08/2021, five weeks after COVID-19 vaccination
        63. 08/07/21, Toronto, Canada,  Dead
          Jenn Gouveia (31), Toronto mother, collapsed and died suddenly  on Sunday while out for a run in High Park News Story
        64. 10/07/21 Dead
          Mike Salase (39), Northland rugby league player died while playing a game. CPR attempts failed News Story
        65. 12/07/21 Jaroslaw, Poland Dead
          Vladimir Dorozhkin, 38 years old, coach and athlete. Died the same day as he got the COVID vaccine. “Vaccinated just after noon, died at midnight. Cardiomyopathy.  News Story
        66. 12/07/21 Egypt Dead
          Imad Bayoumi, footballer from Egypt. Collapsed and died during a friendly match in Egypt, a tribute to his friend Ayman Handal who died earlier.  News Story
        67. 13/07/21 Dubai Dead
          Chris Eubank (29), boxer, son of famous boxer, Sebastian Eubank, died of heart attack . News Story
        68. 13/07/2021, Pennsylvania, USA (17) , Dead
          Andrew Roseman, Junior High School Baseball Pitcher died unexpectedly,  News Story
        69. 15/07/21 Dead
          Arthur Zucolini (29), former basketballer. Died of cardiac arrest while sleeping. News Story
        70. 18/07/21 Portugal Dead
          Marilio Costa Leite (48), Portuguese professional long-distance runner. Died two days after receiving a Pfizer COVID vaccine. His body was found in a ravine.  News Story
        71. 19/07/21 UK Dead
          Maqsood Anwar (44), British cricket athlete from Wales. Had a heart attack and died. Paramedics tried to revive him for 45 minutes, unsuccessfully.  News Story
        72. 21/07/21, USA (31)
          Kjeld Nuis (31) Two time Olympic Gold Medalist and World Record holder speed skater develops pericarditis after Pfizer shot News Story
        73. 23/07/21, Germany  (27), Dead
          Tim B. (27) SV Hamberge football player from (Schleswig-Holstein) collapsed after returning from a football tournament and died   News Story
        74. 24/07/21, Germany  (unknown age)
          Unnamed football player of TuS Hoberge-Uerentrup Bielefeld (NRW) collapsed on the pitch with cardiac arrest   News Story
        75. 24/07/2021, Little Rock, Arkansas, Dead
          Devon DuHart (16) football player mysteriously died of a seizure in his sleep. He was not well after a recent practice.  News Story
        76. 25/07/21 Charles City, Indiana, USA
          Carly Stevenson Wartburg College shot put and discus athlete collapsed and was rushed to hospital with blood clots in her lungs and heart. She had trouble speaking and breathing and then her heart stopped. She was resuscitated three times. She lost her balance, head control, hand and arm movements, and communication skills. News Story
        77. 26/07/21 Netherlands Dead
          Whitnee Abriska (19), female handball professional passes away after cardiac arrest while on vacation. News Story
        78. 28/07/21, Germany  (16), Dead
          Jascha Zey (16) U19 player of Eisbachtaler Sportfreunde (Rhineland-Palatinate) died suddenly and unexpectedly in hospital  News Story
        79. 28/07/21, Georgia, USA  (15), Dead
          Joshua Ivory (15) Football player collapsed and died during game. Coroner’s report said cardiac dysrhythmia triggered sudden cardiac arrest.  News Story
        80. 31/07/21 USA
          Daniel Brito (23), the Phillies minor-league infielder had been hospitalized since collapsing on the field with a stroke. News Story
        81. 31/07/21 Dead
          Sofia Graham (27) preparing to compete at 2021 NPC North Americans and NPC USA’s. Died of a heart attack in her sleep  News Story August 2021
        82. 02/08/21, Detroit USA, 15 years old, Dead
          Stephen Sylvester (15), Detroit Central Catholic High School football and track athlete collapsed and died during conditioning practice
        83. 04/08/21, Kansas, USA, 19 years old, Dead
          Tirrell Williams (19) Fort Scott freshman lineman died after collapsing with a stroke on field during practice  News Story  News Story2
        84. 06/08/2021, Germany
          Unnamed SpVgg. Oelde II District league player collapsed on field revived by his opponent, Julian Pietsch from VfB Schloß Holte 2.  News Story
        85. 07/08/21, Belgium
          Rune Coghe (18), Belgian  KFC Eendracht Hooglede footballer suffers cardiac arrest on pitch News Story
        86. 08/08/21 Dead
          John Meadows (49) Bodybuilder AKA ‘Mountain Dog’ died of ‘blood clot’ News Story
        87. 08/08/21, Georgia, USA  (19), Dead
          Quandarius Wilburn (19), Football player collapsed during a Panthers conditioning practice and later died. He appeared to be in very good physical condition when he reported to his first college preseason camp.  News Story News Story2
        88. 10/08/21 Australia
          Chris Cairns (51), New Zealand cricketer suffered a massive heart attack and a ruptured aorta. He underwent heart surgery and was taken to a Sydney hospital for further vascular surgery.  News Story
        89. 12/08/21, New Zealand , Dead
          Lee Moses (29) Palmerston North Marist football player died during training session  News Story
        90. 12/08/21, Germany
          Unnamed female Freudenberg footballer collapses in women’s Westfalenliga Wacker Mecklenbeck against Fortuna Freudenberg (Baden-Würrtemberg) shortly before the end without opposing influence  News Story
        91. 13/08/21, France  (37), Dead
          Franck Berrier (37) former French professional footballer collapsed of a heart attack while playing tennis. He retired in 2019 due to heart problems.  News Story
        92. 13/08/21, UK, Dead
          Roy Butler (23), Irish footballer Watford FC dies with massive brain bleed after J&J vaccine. He suffered severe headaches and general malaise within one hour. By Saturday August 14, he was vomiting and having convulsions.  News Story
        93. 14/08/21, USA  (17), Dead
          Dimitri McKee (17) Lee High School Football player passed out and died after practice, News stories attributed his death to heatstroke  News Story
        94. 14/08/21, Kenya  (23), Dead
          23 year old China Olympics Champion Gilbert Kwemoi collapsed in his home (after a short illness) and claimed he had a headache. He died on the way to hospital,  News Story
        95. 15/08/21, Spain Dead
          Alena Hatvani-Kosinová (46), Czech female bodybuilder died after being rushed to hospital in Alicante, Spain. News Story
        96. 15/08/21,
          Jeremy Chardy (34), Veteran French tennis player, Former World No. 25, suspended his season after “Violent, near paralyzing pain” after Covid-19 vaccine in mid-August. News Story  News Story2
        97. 15/08/21 Italy Dead
          Marco Tampwo (19), Atletico Fioghi footballer from Rome, died of a cardiac arrest. News Story
        98. 16/08/21, France  (24)
          Samuel Kalu (24) Bordeaux pro footballer suffers cardiac arrest during a game  News Story
        99. 16/08/21, Germany (62)
          Manfred Lehner (62) SV Niederpöring (Bayern) goalkeeping coach suffers heart attack after training  News Story
        100. 18/08/21, Belgium
          Joppe Erpels (vaccinated) from Arendonk ended up in intensive care after a race.  Three young Belgian (Kempen) cyclists suffer heart issues following a race.  Riders from Acrog-Tormans BC. Joppe Erpels from Arendonk ended up in intensive care, Xander Verhagen from Geel had problems at training and Yarno Van Herck suddenly felt stabbing in his chest during the Herman Vanspringel Diamond.  News Story
        101. 18/08/21, Belgium
          Xander Verhagen (vaccinated) from Geel had problems at training.  Three young Belgian (Kempen) cyclists suffer heart issues following a race.  Riders from Acrog-Tormans BC. Joppe Erpels from Arendonk ended up in intensive care, Xander Verhagen from Geel had problems at training and Yarno Van Herck suddenly felt stabbing in his chest during the Herman Vanspringel Diamond.  News Story
        102. 18/08/21, Belgium
          Yarno Van Herck (vaccinated) suddenly felt stabbing in his chest during the Herman Vanspringel Diamond.  Three young Belgian (Kempen) cyclists suffer heart issues following a race.  Riders from Acrog-Tormans BC. Joppe Erpels from Arendonk ended up in intensive care, Xander Verhagen from Geel had problems at training and Yarno Van Herck suddenly felt stabbing in his chest during the Herman Vanspringel Diamond.  News Story
        103. 18/08/21, Belgium
          Jente van Genechten (25), footballer collapses on field due to cardiac arrest  News Story
        104. 19/08/21 UK Dead
          Alex Bruce (20), English rugby league player. Found dead in hotel room the morning after his pro rugby league debut. News Story
        105. 20/08/21 Dead
          Orlando Gallucci (49), Personal trainer and athlete died of cardiac arrest after the 2021 NPC Worldwide European Championships News Story
        106. 22/08/21,
          Fabrice N’Sakala (31), Besiktas defender collapses on pitch during game News Story
        107. 22/08/21, UK (29)
          Pedro Obiang (29), ex-West Ham star suffers myocarditis 10 days post-vaccine News Story
        108. 22/08/21, Italy  (38)
          Francesca Marcon (38), Italian volleyball player suffered pericarditis after 2nd Pfizer shot. shortness of breath and chest pains News Story
        109. 22/08/21, Venezuela  (30), Dead
          Alexaida Guedez (30), Venezuelan National Marathon Champion collapsed and died in a 5k race  News Story
        110. 22/08/21 Slovenia Dead
          Aidan Sharanovich (45) former Primorja striker also played in Slovenian league for Primoria. Suffered a severe heart attack, resuscitated, died several days later.  News Story
        111. 24/08/2021, Luxembourg
          José dos Reis (29) collapsed on the field and was resuscitated  News Story
        112. 24/08/21, USA Dead
          Jack Alkhatib (18), Columbia High school footballer collapsed on the field and died  News Story
        113. 25/08/21 New York, USA
          Vinny Curry (33), New York Jets defensive end will miss entire 2021 season. Diagnosed with a rare blood disorder in July and removal of his spleen, Twitter post. Planned to return mid-September but developed blood clots and started blood thinners – no physical contact for 3-6 months. News Story
        114. 29/08/21, USA Dead
          Donadrian Robinson (Donnie) (17), Columbia High school footballer died  News Story
        115. 29/08/21, Germany  (unknown age)
          Unnamed Germany C-League Dillenburg a player from Hirzenhain collapses, game cancelled News Story September 2021
        116. 1/10/21 Canada,  Dead
          Jacob Downey (18), Peterborough Petes hockey player in 2019-2020 season, passed away suddenly after medical emergency News Story
        117. 01/09/21 Australia Dead
          Cameron Dale(29), Australian sailor, died after suffering a ‘ catastrophic’ stroke. He was youngest solo sailor to circumnavigate the globe. News Story
        118. 01/09/21,
          Greg Van Avermaet (36) former Olympic road champ quits Cycling World Cup after COVID shot News Story  News Story2
        119. 02/09/21, Belgium
          Greg Luyssen (22), Professional Cyclist ends cycling career after heart failure News Story  “I was in the chasing group during the Kortemark Race when I suddenly became unwell,” he says. “I felt a huge pressure in my chest and it was so bad that I had to leave the race. I was taken to hospital and diagnosed with heart failure. I already had fever a number of times for no apparent reason after my second Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine, but I had never thought about the relationship. Further tests have shown that my heart muscle is affected and that my body now reacts poorly to intensive activity.”
        120. 02/09/21, Tokyo Paralympics
          Belgian wheelchair tennis player Joachim Gerard (32) collapsed with heart problems at Tokyo Olympics.  News Story
        121. 03/09/21 Columbia SC, USA Dead
          David Patten (47), three-time Super Bowl champion with Patriots, died while riding his motorcycle – he suddenly “went left of center” and struck on an oncoming Chevrolet sedan.  News Story
        122. 04/09/2021, France (16)
          Diego Ferchaud (16) from ASPTT Caen suffers a cardiac arrest in Saint-Lô  News Story
        123. 04/09/21, (27) Dead
          Jens De Smet (27), footballer collapsed on field, died of heart attack News Story
        124. 04/09/21, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, UK  (29), Dead
          Dave Hyde (29) Henley Football Club Rugby player collapsed and died after match, suffering two cardiac arrests  News Story
        125. 05/09/21, Germany
          Unnamed Referee collapses during game. SC Neuburgweier – FV Ettlingenweier II (Baden-Württemberg)  News Story
        126. 05/09/21
          Florian Ploner (22), handball player for SC Ferlach collapses during game.  Symptoms pointed to a cardiac arrest or stroke.  News Story
        127. 05/09/21 PA, USA Dead
          Jalen Leavey, 19, former Philadelphia High School football player. Collapsed and died unexpectedly after a college game. News report says death due to natural causes, from a previous medical condition.  News Story
        128. 6/09/21
          Paul Zipser (27), Bayern Munich forward (basketball) underwent a successful surgery for  brain hemorrhage related to J&J News Story
        129. 06/09/21, Italy, 13 years
          Unnamed soccer player (13) from Janus Nova club, Saccolongo (Italy) collapses on the field with cardiac arrest
        130. 07/09/21, Great Britain, 17 years Dead
          Dylan Rich (17) soccer player collapsed on the field and died of a double heart attack during a game in England.
        131. 09/09/21, Germany
          Unnamed player from Birati Club Münster suffered cardiac arrest in a regional league game against FC Nordkirchen II Eriksen. Game canceled  News Story
        132. 09/09/21, Italy (20) Dead
          Christian Blandini (20), a University of Catania volleyball “rising star” died of a sudden cardiac arrest. A university statement described the industrial engineering student’s “sudden death.” Catania requires students to have a Covid-19 “Green Pass” showing vaccination.  News Story
        133. 10/09/21, Germany, 24 years old
          Lucas Surek (24) from BFC Chemie Leipzig collapses from myocarditis.  News Story
        134. 11/09/21, France, 49 years old Dead
          Frédéric Lartillot (49) Ain / France: suffers heart attack in the locker room after a friendly match  News Story
        135. 11/09/21, Italy, 45 years old Dead
          Andrea Astolfi (45), sporting director of Calcio Orsago (Italy) suffers a heart attack after returning from training and died with no previous illness
        136. 11/09/21, Denmark, 22 years old
          Abou Ali (22) collapses with cardiac arrest during a game in Denmark News Story
        137. 11/09/21, Netherlands, 19 years old Dead
          Sebastiaan Bos (19), Laren ice hockey player passed away suddenly and unexpectedly. News Story
        138. 12/09/21, France 33 years old
          Dimitri Lienard (33), FC Strasbourg midfielder collapses during game News Story
        139. 12/09/21,
          Santo Giuliano (33) Professional Dancer Suffers Heart Attack 5 Days After Receiving Pfizer Shot  News Story
        140. 13/09/21, Germany  (61)
          Anil Usta, Turkish national playing for Vfb Schwelm (Ennepetal) collapsed on field with heart problems  News Story
        141. 14/09/21, USA 37 years old Dead
          Parys Haralson (37) former star player at Justice at Madison Central, then Tennessee and in the NFL died suddenly and unexpectedly at home in Jan Jose, California. News Story
        142. 16/09/21, India (29) Dead
          Avi Barot (29), Saurashtra cricketer suffers cardiac arrest, died – News Story
        143. 16/09/21
          Imogen Allen (24), female equestrian, champion show jumper may never ride again. Hospitalized with a  severe reaction to Moderna Covid vaccine with two massive blood clots on her lungs two weeks after her first vaccination. News Story
        144. 17/09/21
          John Stokes (21), NCAA Tennessee State University golfer had myocarditis four days after his second Pfizer dose. Spoke out against vaccine mandates News Story
        145. 18/09/21, Germany 25 years old
          Kingsley Coman (25) from FC Bayern Munich had a heart operation after an arrhythmia.  News Story
        146. 18/09/21, Canada 25 years old Dead
          Francis Perron (25), University of Ottawa Gee-Gees defensive linebacker died suddenly after a game in Toronto. The University of Ottawa earlier launched its mandatory vaccination policy, “anyone who intends on coming to campus for any reason must be vaccinated.”  News Story
        147. 19/09/21, France 19 years old
          Unnamed FC Nantes soccer player (19) suffers cardiac arrest during training
        148. 19/09/21, Germany Dead
          Dirk Splisteser volleyball trainer from SG Traktor Divitz collapses dead on the sidelines within one hour News Story
        149. 21/09/21, Augsburg
          Unnamed assistant referee of a Kreisliga Augsburg game in Emersacker, collapses with heart problems  News Story
        150. 21/09/21, Germany
          Helen Edwards, At the women’s World Cup qualifier between Germany and Serbia in Chemnitz, the English linesman suffered heart problems and was carried off the pitch  News Story
        151. 21/09/21,
          Antoine Méchin (31), French triathlete suffers pulmonary embolism following Moderna vaccine  News Story
        152. 22/09/21, Wisconsin USA
          Tom Felton (34), collapses during golf game  News Story
        153. 22/09/21, Germany  (36)
          Nicky Dalibor (36), (Saxony-Anhalt) collapsed and was resuscitated on the pitch  News Story
        154. 26/09/21, Germany Dead
          Benny Taft (33) football player and coach of SVU Unterferrieden (Bavaria) suffers cardiac arrest in a game, died on the 27th,  News Story
        155. 27/09/21, Venezuela, Dead
          Guillermo Arias (31), Camaguán FC, Guárico state in a game with La Villa FC. He collapsed and died on the field. News Story
        156. 27/09/21, Germany  (61), Dead
          Mr. Steidel, referee, suffers cardiac arrest in a game of Lauber SV (Bayern). Game abandoned.  News Story
        157. 27/09/21, Italy, 20 years old
          Unnamed rider (20) suffers a heart attack at the end of a tournament.
        158. 28/09/21, Germany, 17 years
          Hoher Hagen (17), JSG soccer player collapsed during game and was revived in Hannoversch Munden  News Story
        159. 28/09/21, Italy, 53 years Dead
          Antonello Campus (53), football coach for a Sardinia youth team collapsed and died in Sicily during practice with team
        160. 28/09/21, USA, 16 years Dead
          Unnamed twice vaccinated teenager (16) collapses while playing soccer and died a little later.
        161. 29/09/21, Germany Dead
          Dietmar Gladow, Team leader from Thalheim (Bitterfeld) suffers a fatal heart attack before the game
        162. 28/09/21 Mexico Dead
          Leticia Rico Gonzalez (51), triathlete. Died of a heart attack during Cozumel triathlon competition in Quintana Roo. Resuscitation attempts unsuccessful, pronounced dead at hospital.  News Story
        163. 29/09/21, USA Dead
          Unnamed high school football player collapsed during practice and died in the hospital.
        164. 30/09/21, Germany (17)
          Unnamed (17) footballer collapsed during the A 2 regional league game between SV Hoßkirch and TSV Sigmaringendorf. He suffered cardiac arrest and was resuscitated.  News Story October 2021
        165. 01/10/21, Germany, 15 years Dead
          Bruno Stein (15) goalkeeper from FC An der Fahner Höhe in Gräfentonna, Thuringia, died.  News Story
        166. 02/10/21 USA Dead
          Major Wingate (37), American basketball player and former Tennessee basketball captain (Springfield Armor, Shanxi Zhongyu, Tofas Bursa) died unexpectedly.  News Story
        167. 02/10/21 (28), Dead
          Jake Kazmarek (28) a bodybuilder, Moderna shots 31st August & 28th September 2021 Died Four Days After Vaccine  News Story
        168. 02/10/21 Holland
          Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (23),  Dutch, reigning European champion Cyclo-cross rider out of action due to ‘disturbed blood count’ News Story
        169. 03/10/21 Canada
          Josh Archibald (28), Edmonton Oilers hockey forward  out indefinitely due to myocarditis News Story
        170. 03/10/21, Austria, 64 years old Dead
          Ernst Scherr (64) ex-goalkeeper coach and talent scout unexpectedly died.
        171. 03/10/21, Germany, Dead
          Timucin Sen (Hesse) Football player collapsed on pitch 10 Minutes before the end of the game. Resuscitated  News Story
        172. 3/10/21, Dead
          Niels de Wolff (27), Belgian White Star Sombeke football club player, collapsed with cardiac arrest after a game with Warbrook team. Revived with CPR and defibrillator. Died in hospital three days later.  News Story
        173. 4/10/21 Dead
          Hayden Holman (22), Sugar City, Idaho marathon runner. Collapsed during St. George Marathon in Utah. Initially revived. Died in the hospital.  News Story
        174. 04/10/21, Germany, 42 years old Dead
          Alexander Siegfried (42) from VfB Moschendorf unexpectedly collapsed and died.  News Story
        175. 04/10/21, Dead
          Benjamin Taft (33), German footballer/coach collapses with heart attack after game News Story
        176. 06/10/21 Dead
          George Peterson (37) AKA “Da Bull” Bodybuilder won the Classic Physique competition at 2019 Arnold Classic, died days before competing in a top bodybuilding competition. Suspected brain haemorage after receiving two doses of covid vaccine which was an Orlando Olympics requirement.  News Story
        177. 06/10/21,
          Florian Dagoury: World’s Top Static Breath-Hold Freediver diagnosed with Myocarditis and Pericarditis 40 days after second Pfizer vaccine – Instagram  News Story
        178. 06/10/21, Germany  (61), Dead
          Bern Bauer (61), Trainer DJK Concordia Ludwigshafen (Rheinland-Pfalz)  News Story
        179. 07/10/21, Italy, 17 years old
          Unnamed athlete from Colverde (17) collapses with cardiac arrest while training.
        180. 08/10/21, France, 49 years old Dead
          Benoit Sabard(49), SC Massay player suffers a fatal heart attack during the game. This is the third death of the year at SC Massay, after that of Jean-Philippe Roux (73?), former president of the club and deputy mayor of the town, and that of Franck Martin, former player and former vice-president.  News Story
        181. 8/10/21, Dead
          Dean Chiazari (31), canoe rower. Died of a heart attack.  News Story
        182. 09/10/21, Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico Dead
          Alberto Olguin, PGA golf caddy for Manuel Torres collapses on the course during PGA Tour Latinoamerica event due to a heart attack. It was the second PGA caddy death (19 June).  News Story
        183. 09/10/21, England, 29 years old
          Ryan Bowman (29) Shrewsbury professional striker was treated with a defibrillator after half an hour of play with extreme heart problems.
        184. 10/10/21, Italy, 18 year old
          Pompeo Tretola (18), soccer player suddenly faints on the field, is revived by his teammate.  News Story
        185. 10/10/21, France, 40 years old
          Unnamed Saint-James player suffers a heart attack after warming up before the game, collapsed in the change room, saved with defibrilator by a firefighter on the opposing team.  News Story
        186. 10/10/21, Italy, 59 years old Dead
          Unnamed long-distance runner from Biella (59) dies of heart failure during a race.
        187. 10/10/2021, Germany
          Unnamed female player In the match between Wacker Mecklenbeck and Fortuna Freudenberg in the Women’s Westphalia League, collapsed near the end without any opposing influence.
        188. 10/10/21, Dead
          Simone Bedodi (40), Italian baseball player and coach of the Park Ranger baseball team. Died In his sleep.  News Story
        189. 11/10/21, Germany
          Marcel Herder, Guest coach,  collapsed on the edge of field Mühlwiese (Saxony) Resuscitated  News Story
        190. 11/10/21 Norway
          Daniel Aakervik (17), one of Norway’s greatest cross-country skiing talents suspended his season after a severe reaction to COVID vaccination. News Story
        191. 12/10/21
          Ewan Fraser (30), Glasgow field hockey player collapsed with cardiac arrest, during a match News Story
        192. 12/10/21 Germany, 25 years Dead
          Lukas Bommer (25), goalkeeper of HC TuRa Bergkamen, died suddenly and unexpectedly.
        193. 12/10/21, Macedonia, Dead
          Julija Portjanko (38), Ukrainian-born Macedonian handball player (Kometal Gjorče Petrov, Arvor 29, Macedonia national team). surprise death, in car with her husband, returning from Greece. News Story
        194. 13/10/21, Mexico, 16 years old Dead
          Hector Manuel Mendoza (16) died of a heart attack while training.  News Story
        195. 13/10/21, Brazil, 18 years old
          Fellipe de Jesus Moreira (18) professional footballer suffered a double heart attack. Released from hospital 3rd November.  News Story
        196. 14/10/21 UK, Dead
          David Jenkins (31), Olympic silver medalist diver and British diving coach unexpectedly died. News Story
        197. 14/10/21, Italy, 27 years old
          Gianni Moscon (27), multiple cycling champion, to undergo an operation because of severe cardiac arrhythmia.  News Story
        198. 14/10/21, Italy, 53 years old
          Unnamed AH footballer (53) suffers a heart attack while training.
        199. 14/10/21 UK (29)
          Ryan Bowman (29) Shrewsbury striker collapsed treated with extreme heart problems, recussitated with defibrillator  News Story
        200. 14/10/21, Germany, Dead
          Unnamed Referee collapsed and died during a game Kreisliga B match between SC Daisbach and FSV Taunusstein in Aarbergen (Hesse)   News Story
        201. 15/10/21, Gold Coast, Australia, 14 years old
          Ava Azzopardi (14), female soccer player collapsed on the pitch kept in an artificial coma in hospital. Later recovered.  News Story
        202. 16/10/21, France, aged 54 Dead
          Christophe Ramassamy (54) AH player and former referee collapsed and died of a cardiac arrest during a match.  News Story
        203. 16/10/21 Padua, Italy, Dead
          Dr. Filippo Morando (37), soccer player in Padua, Italy. Collapsed with severe chest pain during a run. Resuscitated by others present, went to the hospital but was discharged. Died 5 days later.  News Story
        204. 17/10/21 Italy, Dead
          Jaber Fathallah (32), Tunisian basketball player for Italian team Portitodo Messina match against Reggio Calabria.. Collapsed during game with heart attack. Died in hospital.  News Story
        205. 17/10/21, France, 41 years old Dead
          Unnamed soccer player (41) collapsed on the field and died, apparently due to cardiac arrest during a soccer match in Avignon. Member of Rasteau’s senior football team. News Story
        206. 17/10/21 Brazil Dead
          Adans João Santos Alencar (38), former Brazilian footballer for Bruski FC, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in Blumenau in the Santa Catarina Championship.  News Story
        207. 17/10/21 Italy Dead
          Haitem Fathallah (32), Italian Fortitudo Messina basketball player collapsed with cardiac arrest in a game against Reggio Calabria. Resuscitation failed and he never regained consciousness.  News Story
        208. 18/10/21 USA Dead
          Lexi Riggles (16), a Hanover College senior and 2018 Danville High School graduate who played basketball for the Panthers and Warriors, died unexpectedly.  News Story
        209. 18/10/21 New Zealand Dead
          Sean Wainui (25), Star NZ rugby player, died in a solo car crash into a tree, a week after getting vaccinated  News Story
        210. 19/10/21
          Megan Roth (34), Marathoner, running trainer and sub-elite runner. Suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed During the Boston Marathon. Onlookers performed CPR on her and saved her life. News Story
        211. 20/10/21, Italy (26)   Dead
          Ronald Biglione (26), Argentine Deportivo Club Independencia football player hospitalized with blood clots (thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura)after 2nd shot. Died 5 Nov News Story
        212. 20/10/21, Germany  (65), Dead
          Hans-Günter Kinnen (65), Weiler-Volkhoven tournament coordinator, youth manager, former player  News Story
        213. 21/10/21, NSW Central Coast, Australia
          Cienna Knowles (19) Australian equestrian star hospitalized due to blood clots. vomiting, fever, wet in sweat, heart palpitations, headache, sore muscles & joints like hell, blurry vision after Pfizer vaccine. News Story and instagram
        214. 21/10/21, UK  (30)
          Nathan Baker, Bristol city footballer, collapsed during the game. 2 fans were also treated for medical emergencies.  News Story
        215. 21/10/21 USA
          Dvan Douglas (41) won a national championship with the Buckeyes. Career cut short by blood clots. News Story
        216. 24/10/21, Germany  (17)
          Elly Böttcher (17) from Rostocker FC collapses in away game in Hohen Neuendorf of the women’s Regionalliga Nordost without opposing influence   News Story
        217. 24/10/21 USA Dead
          Carl Madsen (71), NFL official died in his car, stalled in a lane on I-65, after working the Kansas City-Tennessee game  News Story
        218. 25/10/21 France, Dead
          Michael Engelbert (37), Ortho (La-Roche-en-Ardenne) footballer died suddenly of a heart attack after a game and having a shower. Resuscitation unsuccessful. pronounced dead at hospital.  News Story
        219. 25/10/21, (25)
          Halil Elitok (25), SG Gahmen midfielder collapsed on pitch due to cardiac arrest  News Story
        220. 27/10/21, Austria, 26 years old
          Raphael Dwamena (26) Ghanaian forward. Collapsed with severe heart problems before the ÖFB Cup match between Linz Weiß-Blau FC and Hartberg TSV. He had a known heart condition since 2017 and was wearing an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator.  News Story
        221. 28/10/21, Germany
          Unnamed football player suffered cardiac arrest (NRW) Dersum. Rescusitated by Josef Stefens and Jürgen Koop  News Story
        222. 28/10/21, Germany Dead
          Selim Levent, Hertha BSC co-trainer,  died suddenly and unexpectedly while on vacation.  News Story  Twitter
        223. 28/10/21, Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, USA, 12 years Dead
          Jayson Kidd (12) collapsed during basketball practice at school and later died.  News Story
        224. 28/10/21, New Jersey USA, (New Zealand rugby player), (28)
          Tevita Bryce (28) Montclair Norsemen rugby player collapsed during game from 2 heart attacks and a stroke caused by a blood clot, heart stopped for 28 minutes  News Story  News Story
        225. 28/10/21, Balochistan, (30), Dead
          Mohammad Islam (30), Raziq football player collapses mid game, pronounced dead at hospital  News Story
        226. 30/10/21, Spain, 33-year-old
          Kun Agüero (33), striker from FC Barcelona had to be replaced in a game due to heart problems. He went to hospital for examination.
        227. 30/10/21, Germany, (25)
          Benedikt Kirsch, captain of SpVgg Bayreuth (Bavaria) collapsed on the pitch. Julian Pietsch from VfB Schloß Holte 2 resuscitated him.  News Story
        228. 30/10/21 Dead
          Doudou Faye (35), Senegalese basketball player suffered heart attack. The Tunisian basketball championship paid tribute to one of its eminent members. News Story
        229. 31/10/21, Spain
          Sergio Aguero (33), Barcelona star striker suffered chest pains and collapsed in match, now being treated for heart problems  News Story
        230. ??/10/21, Tennesee, USA
          Shelby Grace Allen (17), Dyer County Bowling Team member in Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, Memphis, after developing Guillain-Barré Syndrome.  News Story November 2021
        231. 01/11/21, Italy (23), Dead
          Vittoria Campo Italian soccer player collapsed with cardiac arrest, died in hospital. Her brother Alessandro (25) died 1/9/2021.  News Story
        232. 02/11/21, USA , Dead
          Emil Palsson (28), Sognal midfielder collapses due to cardiac arrest during game News Story
        233. 03/11/21, Austria  (24), Dead
          Boris Sádecký (24), vaccinated Slovakian @bratislavaCAPS ice hockey star died after collapsing on the ice during a match in Dornbirn, Austria  News Story  News Story2
        234. 03/11/21, USA , Dead
          Jordan Tucker (late 20s) former Longridge Town FC Captain died suddenly.
        235. 05/11/21, USA  (36), Dead
          Dusan Pasek (36), @bratislavaCAPS CEO, 2 days after Boris Sádecký  News Story
        236. 05/11/21 Spain
          Caroline Graham (26), FC Barcelona women’s footballer. Complained of a rapid heartbeat and chest pains during a game and replaced. cardiac arrhythmia  News Story
        237. 05/11/21 Italy
          Daouda Peeters (22), Belgian footballer, Juventus midfielder. Diagnosed with neuropathy, sensory disorders and motor difficulties.  News Story
        238. 05/11/21 Belarusia Dead
          Konstantin Wajgin (or Vaygin or Vaigin), 57, Belarusian biathlete and coach. News report only refers to death, not cause.  News Story
        239. 06/11/2021 Dead
          Shawn Rhoden (46), Mr. Olympia 2018 dead from cardiac arrest News Story
        240. 06/11/21, Scotland, (19)
          Jamie Hamilton (19) Hamilton Accies defender left the field with chest pains.  News Story
        241. 06/11/21 Brazil  Dead
          Luíz Antônio dos Santos, 57, Brazilian Olympic long-distance runner (1996), cardiac arrest.  News Story
        242. 07/11/21, Germany
          Unnamed Vaccinated football player suffers a stroke during a district cup match, with one-side paralysis, transported to hospital by ambulance.  News Story
        243. 07/11/21, Germany
          Unnamed Referee collapsed in 20th minute of a women’s game in Thüringen.  News Story
        244. 07/11/21, Germany
          Unnamed football player collapsed in Landesliga Staffel 2 NRW FC Arpe/Wormbach against BSV Menden (NRW) without opposing influence  News Story
        245. 07/11/21 Norcross High School, Georgia, USA
          Isaiah Banks, 16, Norcross High School football player died at home of a medical condition unrelated to football   News Story
        246. 07/11/21 Russia  Dead
          Aliya Khambikova, 21, Female Russian volleyball player. Died of unstated illness (not COVID) News Story
        247. 08/11/21 Houston, TX, USA  Dead
          Jamarcus Hall (16) Houston High School football player died on the same day the Hilltoppers football team was scheduled to play at Senatobia in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs News Story
        248. 08/11/21 USA  Dead
          Kim ‘Alarm’ Kyeong-Bo (20), a rising star in the Overwatch League playing flex support for the Philadelphia Fusion, died.  News Story
        249. 08/11/21 UK Dead
          Tom Greenway (38), Champion jockey dies News Story
        250. 08/11/21, Paraguay, Dead
          Nelson Solano, (21) footballer, collapsed and died from heart-attack.  News Story
        251. 08/11/21, USA, Dead
          Pedro Feliciano (45) New York Mets Pitcher died of a heart attack in his sleep. No Vax status discovered yet.  News Story
        252. 08/11/21 Houston, TX USA, Dead
          Willis Forko, 37, Liberian-American footballer (Real Salt Lake, Bodø/Glimt, national team).  Obituary
        253. 10/11/21
          Murphy Jensen (53), Grand Slam Champion recovering after sudden cardiac arrest while playing tennis at a pro-celebrity charity event in Colorado. Hit his head in the collapse and has fractures at the base of his skull.  News Story
        254. 11/11/21, Germany (40), Dead
          Jörg Heinle (40) former striker and coach of Spvgg Detter-Weißenbach (Bavaria), an anesthesia nurse at the Franz von Prümmer-Klinik Bad Brückenau and family man died suddenly  News Story
        255. 12/11/21 USA  Dead
          Dejmi Dumervil-Jean (22), former (2018) Louisville football player died  News Story
        256. 13/11/21, Denmark (24)
          Luther Singh (24) FC Copenhagen footballer hospitalized with a ‘mysterious illness’  News Story
        257. 13/11/21 Bulgaria Dead
          Ivo Georgiev, 49, Bulgarian footballer (Debrecen, Korabostroitel, national team), heart failure.  News Story
        258. 13/11/21 Poland Dead
          Jarosław Pacoń (49), Polish footballer (Stal Stalowa Wola). Died unexpectedly  News Story
        259. 13/11/21 Uruguay
          Sabrina Soravilla (25), Uruguayan Nacional player diagnosed with a career-ending heart condition 7 months after receiving her first Sinovax COVID shot  News Story
        260. 14/11/21 Australia
          Michelle Goszko (44), Aussie cricket great, in ICU after stroke  at 44. She is fully vaccinated. News Story
        261. 14/11/21 Athens, Greece Dead
          Stevan Jelovac (32), Serbian basketballer, playing for AEK Athens, collapsed during during individual practice. In hospital was diagnosed with a stroke and died on December 5th.  News Story
        262. 15/11/21,
          Julio Lugo (45) Dominican former Boston Red Sox shortstop died of a heart attack in his sleep. No Vax status discovered yet. (Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Boston Red Sox), World Series champion (2007)  News Story  News Story2
        263. 17/11/21
          Sarah Gigante (21), Olympic cyclist and reigning Australian time trial champion had a severe reaction to COVID-19 vaccine, severe chest pains and repeated hospitalizations after the Tokyo Olympics, myopericarditis News Story
        264. 17/11/21 Panama Dead
          Adonis Villanueva (27), Panamanian Club Deportivo del Este midfielder may have hit his head in a game. (2 different stories) Later, after arriving at home, collapsed with a stroke. He died in hospital several days later on November 23. He woke up shortly before he died and a doctor asked him to move his hand, which he did. News Story  News Story2
        265. 18/11/21 Finland Dead
          Kim Suominen (52), player and coach at Turku Ball Club, passed away unexpectedly.  News Story
        266. 18/11/21 NY USA  Dead
          Carmyne Payton (15), NYstudent, with no prior health issues collapses, dies at basketball tryout News Story
        267. 18/11/21  Dead
          Unnamed Aragonese athlete (27) who participated in the Behobia-San Sebastian, died  in a hospital in the capital of Gipuzkoa. The runner had apparently fainted and suffered cardiac arrest while contesting the event and was immediately evacuated to the hospital.  News Story
        268. 19/11/21 USA
          Cooper Teare (22), world class runner, collapsed  during the 2021 NCAA Cross-Country Championships while competing for the University of Oregon. Covid vaccine booster shot two weeks earlier. He complained about problems with his heart and doctors worked to bring down his heart rate.  News Story
        269. 20/11/21 NJ USA Dead
          Unnamed boy (14), in Dumont NJ died Saturday afternoon after collapsing at an elementary school basketball court. The New Jersey teen was scrimmaging with other teens at Grant Elementary School when he collapsed. The young athlete was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center but did not survive. News Story
        270. 22/11/21 USA
          Duggar Baucom (61), Citadel Basketball Coach collapsed on sideline vs. Duke. Transported to hospital.  News Story
        271. 23/11/21 UK
          John Fleck, (30), Sheffield United star footballer collapsed during the game with Reading, transported to hospital, released   News Story
        272. 23/11/21 Japan Dead
          Riuler de Oliveira Faustino (23), Brazilian footballer (J.FC Miyazaki, Shonan Bellmare), heart attack.  News Story
        273. 24/11/21 Italy Dead
          Unnamed cyclist (15) collapsed and died in his father’s arms  News Story
        274. 24/11/21
          Adama Traore (26), Sherrif Tiraspol winger collapsed on the pitch clutching his chest in game with Real Madrid  News Story
        275. 24/11/21 UK Dead
          Leon Taylor (36), Darlaston Town footballer suffered from “an illness” and died the next day. News Story
        276. 24/11/21 US
          Charlie Wyke (28), Wigan striker collapsed in training the day after his 1st Pfizer shot. This story says he did not have a COVID shot, but that contradicts what he said.  News Story
        277. 24/11/21 Philippines
          Roider Cabrera (30), Filipino professional basketball star collapsed with cardiac arrest in the locker room after a tournament at the Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig City.  News Story
        278. 26/11/21 Mali Dead
          Guimbala Tounkara (34), AS Police and former midfielder for Djoliba and USC Kita, died after a cardiac arrest, shortly after an AS Police training session. He went home, and then to a friend’s shop, but collapsed with a cardiac arrest and died before reaching hospital.  News Story
        279. 28/11/21 Russia Dead
          Valentin Rodionov (16), Russian Dynamo Moscow ice hockey player collapsed on the sideline after colliding with a protective board at the side of the ice, but died a week later. The head coach said “he passed [a medical examination]. He was an absolutely healthy, strong guy, cheerful, full of strength and energy.”  News Story
        280. 30/11/21 North Carolina, USA Dead
          Fatimah Shabazz (22), a key N.C. A&amp;T volleyball player, died of complications from an aneurism. Was Cincinnati Northwest HS 2016 co-conference player of the year. Earned a degree in pre-physical therapy.  News Story
        281. 24??/11/21 Victoria, Australia
          Paul Dimattina (47), Former Western Bulldogs (Australian Rules Football) midfielder in intensive care after adverse reaction to Pfizer Covid booster shot. And now he has COVID symptoms.  News Story December 2021
        282. 01/12/21 Scotland Dead
          Siobhan Cattigan (26), female Scotland rugby international who won 19 caps for Scotland, died. Cause of death not yet released.  News Story
        283. 01/12/21 USA Dead
          CJ Hunter (52), died of unspecified causes.  News Story
        284. 01/12/21 Russia Dead
          Arina Biktimirova (19), taekwondo champion died suddenly at home. Won a gold medal, as champion at the European Taekwon-Do ITF Championships in Crete, in November.  News Story
        285. 01/12/21 Melbourne Australia
          Ben Madgen (36), South East Melbourne Phoenix basketballer in hospital with pericarditis after 2nd Pfizer shot. Tweet
        286. 02/12/21 Italy Dead
          Romina De Angelis (43), female volleyball player who collapsed while playing padel (a racquet sport like tennis) with friends. Suspected aneurism. News Story
        287. 02/12/21 Egypt Dead
          Adham El-Selhadar (53), Egyptian football manager collapsed and died on the sideline of a match after his team scored a winning goal.  News Story
        288. 03/12/21 Adelaide, Australia
          An unnamed Adelaide Crows football player went to hospital diagnosed with pericarditis (heart inflammation) two weeks after his first Pfizer shot. Percarditis destroys heart cells. The Adelaide Crows inexplicably did not release his name, citing “privacy” but it will soon be obvious because he will be out for at least 3 months.  News Story
        289. 03/12/21 Germany
          Kwabenaboye Schulz (23), FC Carl Zeiss Jena player collapsed after the final whistle in their game against Berliner AK, the same game as Ugur Tezel. They had 4 games in 11 days after quarantine. Team appears to be blaming it on Coronavirua, not the vax.  News Story
        290. 03/12/21 Germany
          Ugur Tezel (24), FC Carl Zeiss Jena player collapsed during their game against Berliner AK and was replaced. Same game as Kwabenaboye Schulz collapsed.  News Story
        291. 05/12/21 Italy Dead
          Fabio Pedretti (24), from Gardone Valtrompia, collapsed and died while running the Uno di Monticelli, a night trail running event on the hills of Franciacorta in Monticelli Brusati. In the final km of the 20 km race he collapsed and could not be resuscitated.  News Story
        292. 05/12/21 Tehran, Iran Dead
          Navid Khosh Hava (30), former Iran U23 football team defender died of cardiac arrest  News Story
        293. 06/12/21 Tamworth, England Dead
          Rob Woodward (36), Stonydelph Juliors FC U10 coach/manager. Double vaccinated. “It is with great sadness that the club announces that Rob Woodward our U10 Cougars manager passed away suddenly yesterday.”  Club Facebook
        294. 06/12/21 France Dead
          Xavier Ziani (49), French professional volleyball player and coach at Charenton-le-Pont died with a cardiac arrest.  News Story
        295. 07/12/21 Melbourne, Australia
          Jake Lever (25), Melbourne Demons star player (AFL) appeared weak as he dropped to the ground during his first training session in pre-season. He had 20 minutes of medical attention.
      NOTE: No Reports Below This Point Are Included In The Counts In The HeadlineNOTE: No reports below this point are included in the Vaccine counts in the headline because of insufficient documentation or other causes are more likely.No Documentation Found YetInvestigations in progress. No news media documentation found in this section so far. Some names may be spelled incorrectlyDates may be wrong. We found correct details for more than 10 like this so far. Now we are adding them to this area of the list, but not counting them in the headline total, until documentation is found. Any assistance would be appreciated.
        1. 18/01/21 Turkey
          Ibrahim Khalil (49), a Turkey national athletics team coach. Died of a heart seizure .
        2. 22/08/21 Dead
          Milos Georgeevic, 31, died in his sleep, apparently from a heart condition.
        3. 06/09/21 Austria
          Unnamed Austrian ASV Baden player collapsed on the field and was resuscitated
        4. 06/09/21 Bergamo, Italy
          Unnamed football player (16), in Bergamo, Italy suffers cardiac arrest.
        5. 13/10/21 Italy, Dead
          Ricky Pirrallo (29), soccer player from Cigliano, Italy. Died suddenly. This may refer to Rocco Perrino, possibly a translation error, as the original reference may have been in Hebrew.
        6. 10/11/21 Brescia, Italy
          Armano Ferrari (51), soccer coach in Brescia, Italy, died suddenly. No information found, even using different names. Possibly incorrectly reported.
        7. 12/11/21 Macedonia
          Jiob Adnan (30), footballer from Macedonia. Died three days after second dose of coronavirus vaccine during a football match with friends. In a break he collapsed on a bench. resuscitation unsuccessful.
        8. ??/11/21
          Andrea Corcio (42), Italian football coach. Died suddenly
        9. 15/11/21, USA
          Jason Plummer (52), Australian Olympic swimmer (1988).
          No cause given (seems suspicious)
      May Or May Not Be Vax RelatedThere is insufficient information to decide if any of these collapses or deaths are related to COVID vaccinations. More investigation is needed. Any help would be appreciated because keeping with with the ongoing investigations isn’t easy. These are listed here because they appear in some lists as vax-caused, but we believe there is either currently insufficient information to decide or other explanations seem to overrule vax-caused, such as cancer.
        1. 04/02/21
          Andres Felipe Roman (25), Diagnosed with congenital hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Discovered this in club testing, before playing. Was this long-term or recent after vaccination?
        2. 04/04/21 Russia Dead
          Nikita Sidorov (18), youth team footballer for the Professional Football League (PFL). Died 5 minutes after coming onto the pitch as substitute, during a game at Torpedo Stadium. Resuscitation was unsuccessful. A doctor said he had a cerebral aneurism and internal bleeding. News reports talked about an autopsy and investigation, but no further information has been discovered. News Story
        3. 18/04/21 USA Dead
          Antron Pippen (33), basketball player for Texas A&M and later World Basketball Association’s Heat Upstate team. Died unexpectedly, with no known health problem, accident or other causes of death. His father Scottie said Antron had chronic asthma, but would not reveal cause of death.  News Story
        4. 12/08/21, USA  (16), Dead
          16 year old Nebraska Football player Drake Geiger collapsed and died during game, possibly of heatstroke  News Story
        5. 12/08/21, NZ  (24), Dead
          Olivia Podmore (24) NZ Olympic Cyclist died suddenly and mysteriously in her room, Coroner investigating cause (possible suicide). A friend said, “I was the last person to see her alive. If you had seen her in the last 72 hours, you wouldn’t have thought this could happen.”
        6. 12/08/21, USA  (27), Dead
          Cameron Burell, Sprinter died mysteriously, ruled suicide by self-inflicted gunshot to the head. Was he vaxxed and if so, did he know his career was over?  News Story
        7. 19/08/21 Dead
          Phil Hernon (55), Bodybuilder died after ‘sudden recent decline,’ possibly dialysis related  News Story
        8. 23/08/21, USA  Dead
          Jimmy Hayes (31), former Bruins player unexpectedly died. He had Cocaine and Fentanyl in his system. How much was not disclosed. The state of his heart was not disclosed.  News Story
        9. 8/9/21 Kokomo, Indiana, USA Dead
          Curtis Robert Pettigrew (49), known as Bobby or Big Bob, former Wildkats star, shot put champion and Kokomo High School assistant coach for 15 years and Howard County Sports Hall of Famer died in a car accident. No information discovered about the accident or if it was caused by cardiac arrest.  News Story
        10. 17/09/21 Kazakhstan Dead
          Albert Linder, 25, weightlifter from Kazakhstan. Death by suicide according to his brother, not helped by heartless trainer.  Brother Story
        11. 12/10/21 Baltimore, USA, Dead
          Elisha Gorham (17), baltimore football player. Collapsed during a game. Suspected brain injury.  News Story
        12. 21/10/21, USA  Dead
          Jake Ehlinger (20), University of Texas linebacker found dead – ruled as accidental xanax/fentanyl overdose  News Story
        13. 30/10/21 USA Dead
          Jason Aguilar (16), a sophomore accounting major and track athlete, died. He was found unresponsive in his room. This entry needs to be investigated, because the suicide may refer to a different man with the same name. Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers said cause of death unknown at the time but after autopsy gave a suicide verdict, according to some websites, but a coroner’s report is not available. News Story
        14. 04/11/21 Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina Dead
          Amela Fetahović (35), Female Bosnian footballer (Sarajevo, Spartak Subotica, national team). Died in a car accident (did she have a cardiac arrest while driving?)  News Story
        15. 25/11/21 Spain
          Pedro Acosta (17), Moto 3 World Champion collapsed while speaking at a podium after a race. Recovered a short time later, collapse may have been due to exhaustion and nerves. Twitter video
        16. 06/12/21 Lancaster, UK
          Cliff Trickett (age unknown), long-time referee died suddenly, cause of death unknown.
        17. 06/12/21 UK Dead
          Marvin Morgan (38), former Aldershot Town, Shrewsbury Town, Plymouth Argyle and Hartlepool United player and fashion brand designer. In 2018, he was diagnosed with a cavernoma, a cluster of abnormal blood vessels usually in the brain or spinal cord, that cause seizures, strokes and possibly premature death. Vax status unknown. Died while on business travel in Europe.  News Story
        18. 07/12/21 USA Dead
          Glenn Foster (31), former New Orleans Saints defensive lineman died on in Alabama after a high speed police chase and crash into a tree. He was bipolar. An autopsy is expected.  News Story
      Most Likely Not Vax RelatedThese collapses or deaths are most likely unrelated to COVID vaccinations.09/12/20 France
      Dimitri Linard, 33, Strasbourg FC footballer, collapsed during a game with Lyon. He has played at least 10 matches in 2021, after his collapse. It seems highly unlikely his 2020 collapse was related to vaccine.  News Story25/01/21 USA
      Jack Draper (19), Tennis player collapsed during a game against Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin at Miami Open first set on a hot humid day. Possibly heat-related, but it was only the first set30/01/21 Indianapolis, USA  Dead
      Wayne Radford, 64, an NBA star and former Indianapolis team star, died at his home in Indianapolis. Possibly of cancer  News Story
    12/12/20 Florida, USA
    Keyontae Johnson (21), University of Florida basketball star. Hospitalized after collapsing face first four minutes into the game against Florida State. Released from hospital. Unlikely to to be vaccine-related because it was December 2020, a time when he was unlikely to have been able to get the shot.  News Story16/03/21 Moscow, Russia
    Timur Faizutdinov (19), was playing for Dynamo St. Petersburg junior team in a playoff game against Loko Yaroslavl when he was hit in the head by a puck. He collapsed and then died in hospital.  News Story
  2. 15/04/21 Preston, Australia
    Goce “Colakot” Gruevski (47), former Macedonia national team and Preston Lions goalkeeper and current goalkeeper coach. No cause of death given.  Facebook03/12/21 Lancaster, UK
    Kortney Hause (26), Aston Villa footballer crashed his Lamborghini into a school fence after losing control of the vehicle on a wet road. He was dazed but uninjured and nobody was hurt. He had a record of speeding and being late. Update NotesUpdate 30 Nov – 4 Dec: Added Sabrina Soravilla, Valentin Rodionov, Sean Wainui, Shelby Grace Allen, Carly Stevenson, Fatimah Shabazz, Laura Henderson, Adans João Santos Alencar, Tremaine Stewart, Jow Bradshaw, Haitem Fathallah. Headline edited to reflect issues other than cardiac arrest.
    1. Update 27 Nov: 60 new listings discovered, almost all died.
    2. Update Nov 26: Unnamed player from 8/10/21 identified as Benoit Sabard
    3. Update: Nov 23, 14 additions, and 10 deathsUpdate: Nov 22 Bodybuilder additions, and date additionsUpdate: Nov 16, 2021, 30 added, 23 more deaths, dates checks in progress.Update: Nov 9, 2021, Five added, two more deaths.Update: Oct 28, Rugby player Tevita Bryce, listed as dead, was actually revived after his heart stopped for 28 minutes
      SummaryThat is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot.  Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat.These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning.We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news.More Information.Why are athletes collapsing?

Comments (14)

  • AvatarGeraint HughesDecember 9, 2021 at 7:48 pm | #These athletes are all supposed to have top doctros advising them. They should not be telling them to get jabs or boosters but should instead be telling them to get Vit d, c, zinc and magnesium. So the real question is, why arent they? Reply
    • AvatarTom ODecember 9, 2021 at 10:41 pm | #That may be true, but many of them are playing for organizations that are mandating the shots. You get it or you don’t compete in doing something you love. It isn’t just sport to them, or if older, a source of income. In all cases it is something they love to do – it is part of living to them. To be deprived of playing is like depriving them of life itself. So if they have to get the shot to do what they love, they do it. After all, EVERYONE knows they are safe and effective!(Sarc. In case someone might think that last statement true.)To a lesser extent, that is also something that drives others. Many people actually love what they do for a living. Being a nurse, or a mechanic or a pipe layer, whatever. They can’t imagine living without doing what they do and for who they do it. It may seem stupid to people that are NOT attached in any way to what they do, but it often factors in to why they take that shot. There may be 100s of millions of people that are in social media and on the internet, but there are also 100s of millions that aren’t into these, thus end up getting their information through the MSM and don’t know just how dangerous the jab is. Reply
  • AvatarChris*December 9, 2021 at 11:58 pm | #I think this list is only the tip of the iceberg . These young people are playing at an elite level, however there are many young people who also put all their energy, heart and soul into their sport, they are just not elite standard.
    How many young ones are there from local football clubs, tennis clubs swimming clubs etc who have had an “adverse reaction” and only the ambulance , the coach and their parents know.? Reply
  • AvatarJaKoDecember 10, 2021 at 4:43 am | #I wonder, are all those vax pushers aware that they’re being watched and there is still a chance they will be held accountable in their life-time? Do e.g. Faust (my favorite spelling of Fauci) or William Henry III (aka Gates) have nightmares of their trials and executions?
    I can’t think they do. Therefore, it would be very useful to somehow demonstrate to them what may happen to them for all the harm they’ve caused to so many others.
    I wish I knew how; all legitimate ways are totally blocked now…
    Cheers, JaKo Reply
    • AvatarChris*December 10, 2021 at 8:07 am | #Hi Jako, I don’t share your optimism, Pfizer and the FDA want to keep their records secure and away from prying eyes until 2097. By then all the main players and their first generation offspring will be dead and buried. Reply
      • AvatarJaKoDecember 10, 2021 at 4:09 pm | #Hi Chris*,
        One swoosh of a guillotine blade on an uncooperative administrator will open all archives around the world instantly; and destroying documentation will be treated as admission of the worst, swoosh again… Deep state are mostly heinous cowards, see today’s “Covid Hypocrites…” by Tom Woods to taste their “nature.”
        Cheers, JaKo Reply
  • AvatarDnomsedDecember 10, 2021 at 6:36 am | #The vaxxed have become needle-dependent drug addicts.Sudden Adult Death syndrome was predicted by Dr Dolores Cahill many months ago, for young sportsmen. Literally during her interview on Vejon, the Danish footballer collapsed on the pitch.So the death march continues. Reply
    • AvatarAnthony Bright-PaulDecember 10, 2021 at 8:11 am | #Since I am a tennis nut the name of Jeremy Chardy struck out. Novak Djokovic has still not declared and may be forbidden the Australian open. The hysteria is getting worse. Everyone in Supermarkets are now mask wearing. That alone could lead to Hypoxia. The cause of Covid deaths surely is the so-called vaccine. Who will stand on my right hand and keep the bridge with me? Reply
  • AvatarTomDecember 10, 2021 at 12:33 pm | #Those super nasty spike proteins are destroying the endothelial tissue within the main artery walls. This usually happens over long periods of time and can lead to all kinds of heart problems. Why it is happening so quickly in some and not others remains a mystery. Why the young and healthy? The answers might be in those 350,000 pages of documented reactions for the first 3 months of mRNA injections from pfizer…the same data they want to slowly release over the next 75 years. The same data they want the CDC to hide in a vault until 2076. Reply
  • AvatarSchutzhundDecember 10, 2021 at 3:07 pm | #What about the lower level local school athletes? Who is keeping track of them? Reply
  • AvatarJerry KrauseDecember 10, 2021 at 5:42 pm | #Hi PSI Readers,I suspect some of your know about me as I know about Very Old White Guy , JaKo, MattH, etc..Relative to Covid I had no direct experience with it and therefore I could not personally evaluate that which I read as I could about meteorology data which I personally have measured.This article is about news reports of the results of vaccinations and I have learned not to trust every news report that I might read.I write this comment for I now personally know friends that have become vaccinated and have recently gotten Corvid. And I have a new tenant who had been vaccination and described to me yesterday the physical problems he had been experiencing during past few days. And because I had been learning about this man as I improved the residence, I concluded that he had never read about that which he described to me. But I knew that the stroke which emergency room personnel described to him that he had had, was a PREDICTED CONSEQUENCE of the vaccine. He was walking around yet he certainly knows he is not healthy and was uncertain about what the near future might be.So as a scientist, I no longer question the predicted consequences of the Covid Vaccinations. They have becomeI observed facts and not only someone’s theory.Have a good day, Jerry

1 Response to QUESTION: WHY ARE SO MANY ATHLETES DYING OF CARDIAC ARRESTS AFTER RECEIVING THE COVID VAX

  1. claire reiss says:
    December 12, 2021 at 9:23 pm

    Simply, it conflicted with the personal immunity!

    On Sun, Dec 12, 2021 at 7:19 PM ABYSSUS ABYSSUM INVOCAT / DEEP CALLS TO DEEP wrote:

    > abyssum posted: ” OUR PUBLICATIONSPROMABOUTCONTACT US 295 Athlete Cardiac > Arrests, 169 Dead, After COVID Shot Published on December 9, 2021 Written > by goodsciencing.com It is definitely not normal for young athletes to > suffer from cardiac arrests or t” >

