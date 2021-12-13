LIKE A BAD PENNY, SISTER GRAMICK SHOWS UP AND RECEIVES AN ENDORSEMENT FROM JORGE BERGOLIO, JUST WHAT THE CHURCH NEEDS!!!

Posted on December 13, 2021 by abyssum

Progressivism in the Church

donate
Books
CDs
updates
search
contact

Church Revolution in Pictures

Photo of the Week

Sister Jeannine Gramick - 1

Francis: ‘Sr. Gramick is a valiant woman’

On December 8, 2021, New Ways Ministry executive director Francis DeBernardo mentioned that he received two letters from Pope Francis praising the work of his pro-homosexual movement. 

According to DeBernardo, Francis referred to its co-founder, Loreto Sister Jeannine Gramick, as a “valiant woman” who had suffered much for her ministry. “Thank you for your neighborly work,” Bergoglio wrote in his June 17 letter to De Bernardo. 

By writing these letters Francis surpasses his own record of supporting homosexuality. 

reader who sent us the news report aptly commented: “Contrary to how the Saints performed acts that constantly led them to attain new apexes of holiness, today we have a Pope who constantly descends into new abysses of evil and horror.” 

Adding insult to the injury, the letters praising the pro-homo ministry were released on the Feast of the Immaculate Conception. 

Above and below first and second rows, Sr. Gramick in a “gay pride” parade in Prague, August 2015; third row, on a New Ways Ministry pilgrimage to Rome in 2012; fourth row, in Charlotte, Maryland, promoting Question 6, favoring homo marriages; fifth row, conversing with Card. Peter Turkson on his visit to the U.S in 2013 at a Peacebuilding conference at Catholic University; sixth row, with Bishop John Stowe pushing the LGBT agenda. 

Sister Jeannine Gramick 2

Photos from the Internet

FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestEmailPrintPosted December 12, 2021 ___________________________

Related Topics of Interest

________________________



Our Lady of La Salette,
 restore the Holy Church.



Pictures  |  Home  |  Books  |  CDs  |  Search  |  Contact Us |  Donate
____________________________________________________________________________ 
© 2002-2021    Tradition in Action, Inc.   All Rights Reserved

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

1 Response to LIKE A BAD PENNY, SISTER GRAMICK SHOWS UP AND RECEIVES AN ENDORSEMENT FROM JORGE BERGOLIO, JUST WHAT THE CHURCH NEEDS!!!

  1. Jay Hochstedt says:
    December 13, 2021 at 11:09 pm

    It’s really tedious to try to persuade anyone who doesn’t know Bergoglio is an Antipope that he isn’t and could not possibly be pope. if the papacy has any sort of charism for protecting the deposit of faith or for teaching without error on faith and morals, then no logic twisting can get around the fact that he does nothing but promote and inculcate the opposite of the gospel.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s