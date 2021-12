GOOD CATHOLICS FAST WHEN THEY CALLED TO BY THE CHURCH, UNLESS THEY ARE OTHERWISE EXCUSED FROM FASTING

Today, Friday, and Saturday are Ember DaysToday (Wednesday 12/15) is an Ember Day, allowing for two small meatless meals which together should not equal in size the main meal (that may contain meat). Friday and Saturday of this week have the same restrictions except on Friday the main meal cannot contain meat, whereas the main meal on Saturday can contain meat.



All Catholics over 7 and under 59, who are not expectant or nursing mothers, or exempted due to health reasons, are obliged to observe these regulations.