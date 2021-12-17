PFIZER AND MERCK ARE ANTICIPATED TO EARN A COMBINED $20,000,000,000 IN THE SALE OF CORONAVIRUS VACCINE NEXT YEAR, WITH PFIZER EARNING $17,000,000,000 AND MERCK/RIDGEBACK EARNING $2,500,000,000. BILL GATES IS HAPPY!

NATIONS LINING UP FOR COVID ANTIVIRALS — Pfizer and Merck are on pace for a combined $20 billion in sales of their Covid-19 antiviral pills next year as countries seek new ways to combat the virus, POLITICO’s Carmen Paun reports.Pfizer is expected to account for $17 billion of that revenue, according to science and analytics firm Airfinity. The Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics–developed molnupiravir could generate roughly $2.5 billion.The U.S. is likely to be the pills’ biggest buyer, spending about $10.8 billion, according to the Airfinity estimate. The European Union and the U.K. could combine for $4.9 billion, with the rest of the world accounting for the remaining amount.Both pills are still awaiting FDA authorization, though Pfizer’s treatment appears to do a better job in reducing the risk of hospitalization or death from Covid-19.