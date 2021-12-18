HOW TO RECOGNIZE A SCAM WHEN YOU ENCOUNTER ONE

The COVID Scam:

The Progressive Path to

Power, and Tyranny

By: J. Deane Waldman, MD

December 18, 2021

Physicians who still practice medicine cannot afford to write or say the following for fear of being canceled. As a recently retired physician, I can no longer be coerced to keep silent with threats to my medical license or hospital privileges.

COVID-19 is probably the greatest and most successful “epidemiological swindle” in history. By comparison, Carlo Ponzi and Bernie Madoff were pikers. The COVID scam has affected most of earth’s 7.8 billion inhabitants, consumed trillions of dollars — and achieved

a level of government control unprecedented in modern democracies.

The COVID “pandemic of fear” is a con, perpetrated by those in power to extend and expand their power. Their scheme is simple. Take a new flu-like respiratory virus created in China, SARS-CoV-2; tout it as a threat to all human life; suspend (“temporarily,” of course!) personal liberty and freedom; then justify their tyranny by asserting a need to protect all Americans from death by virus. When the threat recedes, redefine the terms, demand vaccine passports, and booster shots to maintain public fear. As new viral variants evolve such as Delta or Omicron, resume draconian measures including masks and lockdowns, more boosters, and loss of employment if unvaccinated.

Make sure any evidence exposing the scam is labeled “misinformation.” Censor any reports that call into question the accuracy of official narratives. Punish those who question the government or refuse the mandates.

ü Is COVID a scam, or is it a real danger?

ü Are masks safe?

ü What are the effects of Washington’s anti-COVID policies: medical, political, financial, and social?

ü Does natural immunity protect us?

ü Do medications work?

ü What do the data show us?

Medical risk.

Based on CDC data, the risk of death for children is less than 0.1 percent and for healthy adults less than 0.17 percent. COVID is dangerous only to a small segment of the population: the elderly, diabetics, and the infirm with serious pre-existing medical conditions such as immunocompromise, chronic lung disease, kidney or heart failure, often several of these illnesses in a single patient.

Since the true health risk could never justify the imposition of pseudo-martial law and taking away constitutionally guaranteed freedoms, Washington said COVID was an existential threat to all, like bubonic plague or Ebola.

To provoke public panic, Washington reported “COVID deaths” on a daily (sometimes hourly) basis, claiming a total COVID death toll of more than 790,000. This mortality data is distorted. Only 12 to 23 percent of the deaths were actually due to the virus, based on autopsy data and medical demographics respectively. The majority died primarily because of their pre-existing conditions. Anyone who died with a positive COVID test was classified by the CDC as a COVID death regardless of the real reason they died, viz., a fatal motorcycle crash.

Mask mandates.

The Washington swamp mandated lockdowns, social distancing, and wearing face masks, as a demonstration of their power.

It may seem reasonable that masks are protective, but medical data from Sweden, Israel, and U.S. schools suggest otherwise. They don’t protect. Worse, masks may actually be dangerous. A group of concerned Florida parents performed a study, which revealed that kids’ face masks contained dangerous pathogens that can cause pneumonia, Lyme disease, tuberculosis, and meningitis, among others. Mask efficacy and safety research was not done by Washington as it would have revealed their scam.

Effects of Washington policies.

The touted benefit of Washington’s COVID mandates is saving lives. The cost of their mandates – lockdowns, PPE, social distancing, and coerced injections – is both staggering and ignored by the feds. Deaths due to social isolation are up, in the elderly as well as teenage suicides. So too are both crime and drug usage. Mental health has declined as have opportunities to learn for school-age children. Economic losses, particularly in small businesses, are massive.

Would Americans have accepted such self-destruction if Washington had been truthful about COVID being merely a new flu, dangerous only to a small fraction of the population?

Immune protection.

In those with intact immune systems, viral infection first induces protective antibodies and later T-cells and B-cells. Antibodies gradually fade months after the infection, but the T- and B- killer cells retain the memory of the viral signature and provide long-term protection. This is called natural immunity. When enough people have acquired such post-infection (natural) protection, herd immunity stops viral spread.

A natural immune response occurs when the killer cells’ memory sees any one of the numerous viral protein “spikes.” Vaccination with mRNA gene therapy teaches the immune system to identify and respond to only one protein spike. Natural immunity is stronger and more protective than mRNA injection, even with boosters.

The precise number of Americans with natural immunity is grossly underestimated because the true number of COVID infections is not known. For the first year of COVID, only symptomatic patients were tested. How many asymptomatic COVID “cases” were never identified? Almost certainly, tens of millions.

The federal government minimizes the number of asymptomatic COVID infections because of natural immunity. Washington even denies natural immunity’s protective nature. Admitting this would reduce the fear factor.

Treatment.

To maintain the COVID scam, Washington has to ignore, disparage, and even suppress information about treatments for COVID such as Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin, and monoclonal antibodies. Otherwise, there would be no justification for imposing mandates.

The FDA cannot lawfully approve any medication under an “emergency use” designation as is the case for the existing Covid vaccines if there are any other medications that will offer similar protection, (i.e. Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin, and monoclonal antibodies), therefore, these must be denied as effective.

Call to Action

Americans have a bone-deep commitment to individual liberty and freedom. This is apparent from the grassroots activities pushing back against recent authoritarian over-reach, from parents suing school boards over CRT, and vaccine mandates for kids to sinking poll numbers for the Biden administration.

With the COVID scam exposed, the following is our call to action.

Recognize what is happening and why. Washington has created a false threat from COVID. The scam is designed to circumvent the Constitution and restore tyranny, this time by the professional political class rather than an aristocracy.

Resist Washington’s power-grab. Wear a face mask or don’t: you choose. Spend your money at businesses that reject Washington mandates. Use the courts to push back against federal overreach and illegal orders.

Reject self-styled medical authorities with megalomaniacal statements like “I represent science,” as though other physicians’ studies or experience aren’t real science. When bureaucrat-MDs like Anthony Fauci tell Americans what reports and data they cannot see, reject such censorship. When President Biden orders you to inject yourself with experimental gene therapy (mRNA), reject his instructions. Decide for yourself.

Also reject news outlets and social media that support Washington’s scam, viz., New York Times, Washington Post, CNN; and YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

Question closely studies labeled “misinformation,” denigrated, downplayed, or outright censored. A Google search for the Great Barrington Declaration produced: “This site can’t be reached.”

Replace government officials who support and encourage the federal scam. Use the ballot box at all levels, from president, congress, governors, and state representatives to your local school board and city council.

Progressive Democrats, temporarily in control of both Congress and the White House, are engaged in realpolitik, German for practical politics. Realpolitik is a system of decision-making focused solely on increasing one’s power — with no regard for ethics, morality, or effect on others.The COVID scam may be their greatest ploy as they move forward on their Path to Power and the resumption of tyranny.

Deane Waldman, M.D., MBA is Professor Emeritus of Pediatrics, Pathology, and Decision Science; former director of the Center for Healthcare Policy at Texas Public Policy Foundation; former Director, New Mexico Health Insurance Exchange; and author of the multi-award-winning book Curing the Cancer in U.S. Healthcare: StatesCare and Market-Based Medicine.