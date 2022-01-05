SEARCH

“Before the Epstein Scandal, There Was the Franklin Scandal” & Archbishop Sheehan who ordained Cupich who is Francis’s USA Right Hand Man

January 04, 2022

The Epoch Times@EpochTimesAccording to Nick Bryant, the lack of transparency around #JeffreyEpstein and the #GhislaineMaxwellTrial isn’t the first time the #DOJ and #FBI have worked to cover up a pedophile network that catered to the country’s political and wealthy elite. [https://mobile.twitter.com/EpochTimes/status/1465846866155868165] In an interview with WMAQ-TV that same day, Cupich said “The Pope has a bigger agenda [than sex abuse cover-ups]. He’s got to get on with other things—of talking about the environment and protecting migrants and carrying on the work of the Church. We’re not going to go down a rabbit hole on this.” When asked about those criticizing the Pope, Cupich responded, “Quite frankly, they also don’t like him because he’s a Latino.”[55] Cupich later stated that his remarks were not referring to abuse by clergy, which must be exposed, reported, apologized for, and ended. – Wikipedia [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blase_J._Cupich]

Yesterday, Dinesh D’Souza wrote about the “conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell’ who was the main pimp for the “Jeffrey Epstein [international] pedophile sex ring”. He asked who were all the “most privileged circles of the world’s rich and famous” involved in this ring:

Was it sufficient for Epstein to be the provider of young girls, so that he would be initiated into one of the most privileged circles of the world’s rich and famous?

The critical question here is obviously: Who are these men? This is important to know because there are obviously a considerable number of very powerful individuals roaming around who are sexual criminals of the worst sort. These are not mere participants in a prostitution ring. Rather, they are pedophiles and sex predators who know full well that having sex with underage girls is a form of rape, since those girls are not legally capable of giving free consent.

Epstein knew who those men are, but Epstein can’t talk, because Epstein was found dead in his cell. To this day, the circumstances are highly suspicious. The guards left their posts. The cameras were turned off or didn’t function. The guards then allegedly altered records to conceal their locations. Former Attorney [RINO George Bush and Opus Dei collaborator] Gen. William Barr said he’s satisfied, upon a review of the internal investigation, that Epstein hanged himself, but the results of that investigation have never been made public. [https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/sing-ghislaine-maxwell-sing_4189304.html?utm_source=Morningbrief&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2022-01-04&mktids=2164b04e22d32ab99628001bc4a429d5&est=Ac5ZY0UedtS98faP15XJ54xyaGpTIjqCgUmqx95QEKMsh1co6V71K%2BcbIPt2]

In November, The Epoch Times showed that the Epstein scandal mirrored the older Franklin scandal that involved the Catholic Boys Town which was part of the Archdiocese of Omaha, Nebraska:

On Dec. 4, demonstrators will rally in New York to protest what they say is a cover-up of the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell alleged pedophile network.

“The nonviolent, non-politically partisan demonstration will send a message to the Department of Justice that the American people will not settle for only Maxwell being indicted on one count of child trafficking, because the Epstein/Maxwell child trafficking network had multiple procurers and perpetrators,” event organizer Nick Bryant told The Epoch Times.

According to Bryant, this isn’t the first time the DOJ and FBI have worked to cover up a pedophile network that catered to the country’s political and wealthy elite.

He would know. One of the leading researchers on sex trafficking networks and child abuse, Bryant made his mark in the Epstein scandal when he obtained and eventually had published Epstein’s infamous black book—revealing the international financier’s numerous high-profile contacts.

But before that, Bryant came across another explosive document that would lead to his sweeping account of what’s now known as the Franklin Scandal—a child sex-trafficking ring that ran rampant throughout the United States in the 1980s…

… Bryant said the report suggests to him that the CIA quashed the investigation into the Finders. Up until that point, Bryant said he didn’t believe in the notion that a sex trafficking ring could operate with government knowledge—or even consent.

“That one document opened up my mind to entertaining ideas that I previously wouldn’t have entertained,” he said.

The Customs report would lead Bryant down a rabbit hole to Omaha, Nebraska, where another sex-trafficking ring was said to have been operated by the head of the now-defunct, eponymous Franklin Federal Credit Union.

Separate state and federal grand juries concluded in 1990 that the Franklin sex-trafficking allegations were a “carefully crafted hoax,” but Bryant’s work suggests that the DOJ and FBI worked to subvert investigations.

For instance, Bryant said the FBI pressured one of the victims, then-21-year-old Alicia Owen, to recant her allegations that she was trafficked by the Franklin network during her adolescence. When Owen refused, she was charged with 16 counts of perjury and served more than four years in prison—about two of them in solitary confinement.

“The authorities wanted to destroy her,” Bryant said.

Franklin victims eventually received some vindication in 1999, when U.S. District Judge Warren Urbom issued a summary judgment against the former Franklin head in civil proceedings. [https://www.theepochtimes.com/before-the-epstein-scandal-there-was-the-franklin-scandal_4130748.html?utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=digitalsub&slsuccess=1]

Former state Senator John DeCamp in his book “The Franklin Cover-Up” wrote about how not only the FBI would do “nothing” to uncover the cover-up, but also the media and the bishop of Omaha:

In May 1992, shortly after the first edition of this book was published, Monsignor Robert Hupp, who had been the head of Boys Town from the late 1970s through the decade of the 1980s – the critical time in question for the Franklin case, contacted me and asked to have a meeting, at which he specified that witnesses must be present. I anticipated that his purpose was to attack me, and to deny what I had written about Boys Town.

I was completely wrong. With two witnesses present, Monsignor Hupp opened our discussion with the simple statement: “John DeCamp, your book stated the game; I hope I can help with some of the names.”

Monsignor Hupp and I then entered into an in-depth discussion on the entire situation involving Boys Town, Larry King, Peter Citron, the pedophile problem in general, and the entire story of the Franklin cover-up. He verified piece after piece of evidence of the Franklin story for me, and provided guidance on other directions in which to look, to develop further proof of the children’s stories of abuse by this country’s wealthy and powerful.

When I asked Monsignor Hupp how this ever could have happened at Boys Town, he looked at me and told me, so apologetically, “I am like the wife who did not know, and was the last to find out. And when I finally did suspect something and tried to act, the Archbishop [Daniel Sheehan] elected to do nothing about it, when I asked him to help. And then, when I came upon something horribly evil, I found public officials and the Church would do nothing – apparently terrified at the damage it would do to the Church and to the entire city of Omaha,” Monsignor Hupp said.

“What are you talking about?” I asked him. “Is there some particular story or incident you are talking about in the book that you have more information about? Please explain what you mean,” I asked the Monsignor.

He then described an incident in 1985, in which a young boy named Shattuck, who lived in Elkhorn, Nebraska, had been sexually abused and then killed. The Monsignor told me that he was certain who had killed the boy, a man he identified as a member of the Catholic clergy in the Omaha Archdiocese. Monsignor Hupp provided precise detail which he said proved beyond any doubt, that the particular individual he named was, in fact, the child’s murderer. {{ |”The Church is plagued by these sexual abuse problems across the country and by the devastating publicity the clergy abuse incidents have caused,” Monsignor Hupp explained. “The Church’s reaction to these sexual abuse problems is, in most cases, to immediately get the clergy member involved out of the state and, if possible, out of the country, and hopefully into treatment. I know that may not be right, but it is a difficult situation to deal with, and simply moving the priest or the brother out of the state or country has been the traditional approach by the Church in America to addressing the problems. In this case, where an innocent child was murdered and where I know that a member of our clergy has done this, I felt I had a moral obligation overriding all other things, to bring the situation to the attention of the appropriate authorities. And I did,” }} Hupp concluded.

The Monsignor then shocked me for the second time that day – and in a way that brought back to me the horrible memories of the Franklin cover-up.

He explained that after he determined that the Catholic Archbishop of Omaha was not going to take action on the case, he then went to the FBI and to the Omaha law enforcement authorities to provide complete details on the child’s murder.

So, what happened as a result of Monsignor Hupp’s actions?

Apparently, nothing. Each year on the anniversary of the child’s murder – now almost ten years – the media talks about the case as still being ‘under investigation’, and street rumors persist about the Catholic clergyman – the one Monsignor Hupp believes killed the child – who was shipped out of state for alcohol treatment right after the murder. In the aftermath of our meeting, Monsignor Hupp ran into his own problems. In September 1992, the Monsignor advised me that he was receiving all kinds of pressure and criticism and was, he feared, being forced to leave Boys Town.

Shortly after that discussion, in a controversy that received national press attention on how resources should be used at Boys Town, Monsignor Hupp was removed from his post. He now lives quietly in a home in West Omaha, Nebraska. Monsignor Hupp has shown incredible courage, as he has continued to provide me direction and assistance in the Franklin investigation and related matters.

Monsignor Hupp is not some 13 year old kid whom the cops say they cannot trust or believe. On the contrary, he is one of America’s most famous and nationally honored clergymen; the author of two best sellers; a former Presidential Appointee as Special Ambassador to the United Nations; and the former head of America’s most famous child care institution (Boys Town). Monsignor Hupp showed his courage yet again, when he repeated his charges a year later to a British TV team making a documentary on the Franklin cover-up, entitled Conspiracy of Silence. [https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Document:The_Franklin_Cover-up]

Interestingly, Archbishop Sheehan who did “nothing” to uncover the cover-up ordained Cardinal Blase Cupich who is Francis’s right hand man in the United States who said “The Pope has a bigger agenda [than sex abuse cover-ups]. [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blase_J._Cupich and https://www.catholic-hierarchy.org/bishop/bcupich.html%5D

Ironically, speaking of a “bigger agenda,” Francis apparently is also involved in sex abuse cover-ups.

On Jun 10, 2019, Crux reported a “personal friend” of Francis was charged with “aggravated continuous sexual abuse”:



“Argentine Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta… was charged with ‘aggravated continuous sexual abuse committed by a minister of a religious organization’…”



“[He was charged] by the prosecutor’s office in the Argentine northern province of Salta. The bishop was charged with “aggravated continuous sexual abuse committed by a minister of a religious organization. Zanchetta, the former bishop of Oran, was accused of “strange behavior” in 2015 when a diocesan secretary found pornographic pictures on the prelate’s phone. The images included gay porn featuring young men, but not minors, as well as images of Zanchetta touching himself. They were allegedly sent to unknown third parties.”

[https://cruxnow.com/church-in-the-americas/2019/06/10/argentine-bishop-at-heart-of-phone-porn-scandal-charged-with-abusing-seminarians/]



LifeSiteNews reported that “Zanchetta was a personal friend of the Holy Father”:



“[T]he words of the priest who signed the second document [testimony], “Zanchetta was a personal friend of the Holy Father.”

(LifeSiteNews, “Pope Francis knew of Bishop’s abuse years before Vatican posting, new document indicate,” February 27, 2019)



Francis’s “personal friend” Archbishop Gustavo Zanchetta, who apparently lives “in Casa Santa Marta, where Francis himself resides,” is a gay pervert according to the document.

(Lifesitenews, “Vatican sex abuse cover-up unravels as prosecutors home in on bishop protected by Pope Francis,” February 18, 2019)



That is unless the testimony on Zanchetta by Argentinian Church officials is only them lying through their teeth about the “personal friend” of Francis.



Is lying through your teeth about your boss’s “personal friend” something any normal person is going to do?



To put this situation in perspective, imagine President Donald Trump’s personal friend being a pervert who lived in the same residence as the president.



Or better yet, imagine you had a personal friend who was a pervert living in your residence.



What would that say about you?



Generally, most normal people’s personal friends who live in the same residence with them are like them in beliefs and lifestyle or they usually aren’t their friend nor living in their residence.



What does it say, if it is true, that Francis’s “personal friend” who apparently lives in his residence is a gay pervert?



Moreover, on September 24, 2018, LifeSiteNews reported that another “friend” of Francis was protected by him from a credible allegation when he blocked an investigation of a abused woman who credibly accused a group of priests including Francis’s friend Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O’Connor.



The woman, also, accused, among the group of priests, the pedophile priest Fr. Michael “Hill [of] abus[ing] her in the late 1960s, there were several other priests present and involved. She claims that Murphy-O’Connor was among them”:



“Pope Francis told Cardinal Gerhard Müller in 2013 to stop investigating abuse allegations against British Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O’Connor, according to a highly-placed Vatican source who spoke to Marco Tossati. Murphy-O’Connor, as a member of the “Sankt [St.] Gallen mafia,” played a pivotal role in getting Jorge Bergoglio elected Pope in 2013.”



“…The lady who accused Murphy-O’Connor himself of abuse, claims that when Hill abused her in the late 1960s, there were several other priests present and involved. She claims that Murphy-O’Connor was among them. She, who then lived in what is now the Diocese of Arundel and Brighton, had entered in the early 2000s into an agreement with the Diocese and received £40,000 payment for the abuse of Father Hill.”

[https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.lifesitenews.com/mobile/blogs/source-pope-blocked-investigation-of-abuse-allegations-against-cardinal-who#ampshare=https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/source-pope-blocked-investigation-of-abuse-allegations-against-cardinal-who]



The website The Eponymous Flower summed up the Francis cover-up:



“Marco Tosatti, together with the Canadian news website LifeSiteNews, now raises serious allegations against Pope Francis. His gratitude to his great election victory went so far as to stop investigations by the Congregation of the Faith against Murphy-O’Connor. Tosatti refers to a ‘Vatican source’, which he describes as a ‘prominent former figure of the Roman Curia.’”



“The incident took place in June 2013, three months after the election of Pope Francis. The Prefect of the Faith, Gerhard Müller, was celebrating Mass with a group of German students when his secretary came to him and whispered in his ear that Pope Francis wanted to speak to him immediately. The Pope does not care if he is celebrating. He wanted to talk to him right now. In the sacristy, the Prefect of Faith met a “frustrated” Francis. He gave him the unequivocal order to immediately stop the initial proceedings against a friend of the pope.”

“The ‘Friend of the Pope,’ Tosatti said, was no lesser than Cardinal Murphy-O-Connor. There was an investigation against the former Archbishop of Westminister from the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, of situation reported by a woman claiming to have been abused by a priest at the age of 13/14. For fifteen years she had tried in vain to draw attention to her case without being heard by the competent authorities. The highest competent body was Cardinal Murphy-O-Connor. Finally, she turned directly to the Congregation of the Faith in Rome.”[http://eponymousflower.blogspot.com/2018/09/pope-stopped-investigation-into-old.html?m=1]

Francis’s “friend” Murphy-O’Connor was not only “involved” in the credible allegation of the gang “abuse” of a girl “13 or 14 years of age,” but covered-up for the pedophile Hill:

“LifeSiteNews reached out to a reliable source from England who is very well informed about exactly that same lady who had been accusing the English cardinal. According to this English source, the lady has never gone public with her charges. But she has been in contact with Church authorities for about 15 years now, without ever having received a thorough investigation of her claims. This lady is already an acknowledged abuse victim, having received a settlement from the Archdiocese. She had been abused, when she was 13 or 14 years of age, by Father Michael Hill.”

“The pedophile Father Hill was imprisoned for five years in 2002 for abusing three minor children between 10 and 14. He had previously been imprisoned, in 1997, also for abusing children. He is thought to have attacked about 30 boys between his ordination in 1960 and the late 1980s. As The Guardian put it at the time: “His case is particularly notorious because the church’s leader, Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O’Connor, gave him a post despite warnings that he had abused young boys.” Hill had been moved to different parishes, in spite of the ongoing complaints of parents. Finally he underwent therapy in the 1980s.”

“Murphy-O’Connor, then bishop of the Diocese of Arundel and Brighton, had appointed Hill in 1985 and made him chaplain at Gatwick Airport. Hill then was charged with abusing a teenager with learning difficulties who had missed a flight and was visiting the airport’s chapel.”

‘As later reports showed, Murphy-O’Connor had been warned by therapists that Hill would be abusive again. Murphy-O’Connor accepted that the diocese should pay compensation to those victims of Hill, but requested their silence on the matter of their abuse. Murphy-O’Connor had also been accused of trying to pay hush money to Father Hill – some £50,000 to buy his silence when he was released from prison. Murphy-O’Connor “utterly” denied that claim. It was said that a junior bishop made the offer on his behalf during a visit to Hill’s Belmarsh prison in London.”

“… As The Guardianputs it: ‘A few months after his election, the former Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio was apparently lightheartedly to credit Murphy-O’Connor, when the two met at a papal audience. The pope pointed to his old friend and said, ‘You’re to blame!’”

Murphy-O’Connor, it became clear, was an old friend of Bergoglio. As The Guardian‘s obituary states, Murphy-O’Connor called Pope Francis ‘my man’: ‘And, of course, his [Murphy-O’Connor’s] presence in Rome in 2013 [was in order] to witness the election of his friend as Pope Francis. He looked on in pleasure at the impact made by the Argentinian whom he liked, jokingly, to refer to as ‘my man.””

[https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.lifesitenews.com/mobile/blogs/source-pope-blocked-investigation-of-abuse-allegations-against-cardinal-who#ampshare=https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/source-pope-blocked-investigation-of-abuse-allegations-against-cardinal-who]

Leo Zagami, the Italian author of a book on Francis called “l’Ultima Papa?,” also possibly may have connected some more dots in another cover-up case involving Cardinal Godfried Danneels who is seemingly another person who helped Francis:

Cardinal Coccopalmerio, who is a key figure in this network of liberal perverts, is a member of the Congregation for the Doctrine since 2010, and is not only a staunch supporter and elector of Pope Francis, but was also a member of the secret and irregular Masonic Lodge known as “The Mafia of San Gallo” ( the St. Gallen Mafia), that has conspired for years behind the scenes, for the progressive and liberal take over of the Church, in a series of secret meetings, that took place in the town of San Gallo in Switzerland, headed by the late Jesuit Cardinal and Freemason, Carlo Maria Martini, described in detail in a biography by Jürgen Mettepenningen and Karim Schelkens, dedicated to the now retired Cardinal Godfried Danneels, who has been heavily criticized for trying to dissuade a victim of sexual abuse from denouncing his perpetrator, a Bishop who was the uncle of the victim, and for this reason during the 2013 Conclave in Belgium, there were those who wondered if he was eligible to even elect the new Pope.

Cover of Godfried Danneels biography by Jürgen Mettepenningen and Karim Schelkens

Godfried Danneels admitted himself to be part of “The Mafia Club of San Gallo” in a public conference available on video:

https://nieuws.vtm.be/binnenland/159605-danneels-zat-soort-maffiaclub

Even the Italian press realized the importance of this book, and what the Cardinal defined as the “Mafia Club”, and decided to write about it in an article published in 2015, in one of Italy’s most popular newspapers, La Stampa: http://www.lastampa.it/2015/09/24/blogs/san-pietro-e-dintorni/francesco-elezione-preparata-da-anni-PAu2giegWwslaElPmNfC1L/pagina.html

So Bergoglio under pressure from what is known as “the San Gallo Mafia” which helped him to get elected in 2013, declined to renew Gerhard Ludwig Müller’s mandate, and conveniently replaced him with his deputy, Archbishop Luis Ladaria, 73, a Jesuit. [https://leozagami.com/2017/07/11/jesuit-and-pedophiles-take-over-the-catholic-faith-guided-by-a-secret-masonic-lodge/]

