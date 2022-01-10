SEARCH

Jan. 6: Why have “None of the Suspicious Individuals [like Ray Epps] who Led the Charge… received any attention from Law Enforcement [FBI] Officials, the Mainstream Press, or even Pelosi”?

January 09, 2022 Jenna Ryan@dotjennaBOMBSHELL: Revolver Investigation Exposes Massive Web Of Unindicted Operatives Who Coordinated Alongside Ray Epps To Turn January 6th Into a Riot https://thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/bombshell-revolver-investigation-exposes-massive-web-unindicted-operatives-coordinated-alongside-ray-epps-turn-january-6th-riot/?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=PostTopSharingButtons&utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttonsvia @gatewaypundit [https://twitter.com/dotjenna/status/1472396337006141443?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw]

David Eugene AndrewsIs retired Marine sergeant Ray Epps suspect number 16 on the FBI’s original “Violence at the United States Capitol” poster? Why was the picture of #suspectnumber16 removed on July 1, 2021? Who is #fencecutterbulwark ? Who is #nwscaffoldcommander? Who is #blackskimask ? Who is #becivilguy ? And who is #towermanmale19 ? Why hasn’t the person who planted the bombs at the Republican and Democrat HQ in DC been caught? A picture shows him using a cell phone. Location data can identify him, can it not? Many unanswered questions. – Linkedin {https://www.linkedin.com/posts/jameswilliamstevenparker_bombshell-revolver-investigation-exposes-activity-6878156957035958272-pzsn]

Roger L. Simon, the co-founder of PJMedia, and editor-at-large for The Epoch Times, seemed to implicitly ask if the January 6 incident might be a “false flag most likely belonge[ing] to the FBI”:

I remembered how, back in the seventies, they seemed to be involved in everything. The joke was that every lefty organization was at least half FBI agents. I didn’t know if that was an exaggeration. Actually, I wasn’t much for organizations, then and now, and didn’t like being a member. But I suspected it was close to the truth.

So I came to a conclusion as I headed close to Nashville that was an early, mostly instinctual version of what has been alleged recently in far more detail—with evidence on offer—by Revolver.News.

The real false flag most likely belonged to the FBI. They were the McGuffin I was looking for.

I don’t mean to brag about this. I don’t think it was a particularly brilliant insight. It was, frankly, Occam’s Razor—the most obvious is true. Nothing else added up.

Moreover, I didn’t do anything about it. It was only a hunch and I had no evidence. I probably should have gone further, but life went on, and I put it away as the fantasy of a onetime detective writer who hadn’t written a mystery in years.

But when I read a few weeks ago on Revolver about these various characters—Ray Epps, FenceCutter Bulwark, the Scaffold Commander and so forth—and saw the many videos and photographs offered as evidence by their lead writer Darren Beattie of FBI intervention, my mouth dropped open. The blanks in my own fantasy were being filled in.

Did I know what he had written was a hundred percent true? I had no way of knowing but it made sense and I am in no way a conspiracy theorist. (I believe Oswald acted alone from the Texas Schoolbook Depository—at least for now.)

If what Beattie says can be proven, if those people can be found and admit their identities—Epps may be forced to—it will make a mockery of the nauseating absurdities from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (Jan. 6 is another 9/11 or Pearl Harbor?) we all had to listen to on the anniversary of the “insurrection.”

What I find fascinating in all this is that our friends in the MSM have taken no interest whatsoever in this,—although it would seem relatively easy for larger organizations to follow up—other than branding the whole thing with their favorite word—“debunked.”

I can’t say I’m surprised. What would they get out of it? You don’t win a Pulitzer these days for telling the truth. [https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/occams-razor-and-my-hunch-about-jan-6_4199156.html?utm_source=Morningbrief&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2022-01-09&mktids=62d0a3752b4e860bb5e6984d01755221&est=ZcdJ776B91D677KiYmJPu0p42l%2B6JmLOvVRata83r6GyxFuFPggXf%2FjKUIcT]

The Gateway Pundit summed up The Epoch Times editor’s speculation in three paragraphs:

Revolver’s latest investigation breaks down the timeline of events on 1/6 and highlights the network of still-unindicted operators who appear to have been at work either with or in response to Ray Epps during the initial breach into Capitol grounds.

Unsurprisingly, none of the suspicious individuals who led the charge have received any attentionfrom law enforcement officials, the mainstream press, or even Pelosi’s sham witch hunt committee, despite mounting video evidence of their coordinated and indispensable roles in starting the incident at the Capitol.

The new report again centers around the suspicious actions of Ray Epps, who is proving to be more involved than even originally thought, but he doesn’t seem to have been acting alone. [https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/bombshell-revolver-investigation-exposes-massive-web-unindicted-operatives-coordinated-alongside-ray-epps-turn-january-6th-riot/]

Please read the Revolver’s investigative piece. Here is a part the important investigative piece to wet your appetite:

Out of all of the thousands of January 6’s protesters, and the thousands of hours of publicly available footage from that fateful day, Ray Epps has turned out to be perhaps the only person nailed dead to rights confessing on camera to plotting a pre-planned attack on the Capitol. On both January 5 and January 6, Epps announced multiple times, at multiple locations, his upcoming plot to breach the US Capitol. He then spent hours attempting to recruit hundreds of others to join him. On top of it all, Epps was seen leading key people and managing key aspects of the initial breach of the Capitol grounds himself.

It would be one thing if Epps’s repeated calls on January 5 to “go into the Capitol” had simply amounted to bluster. But Epps followed through on his stated mission to shepherd others inside. In clips 4-6 of the above compilation, we see Epps actively orchestrate elements of the very first breach of the Capitol barricades at 12:50 p.m, while Trump still had 20 minutes left in his rally speech.

It is noteworthy that this Ray Epps breach occurs just one minute after Capitol Police began responding to reports of two “pipe bombs” located at DNC and GOP headquarters, respectively. Rather conveniently, the already-handicapped Capitol Police thus had still-fewer resources with which to respond to the barricade breach in question.

While the “pipe bombs” turned out to be a dud, the Ray Epps breach proved fateful. Today, the official stories told by the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the US Justice Department all depict the apparent Ray Epps-orchestrated 12:50 p.m. initial breach of metal barricades as the “Big Bang” event of January 6.

In large part, this description is hardly an exaggeration. Indeed, it was the 12:50 p.m. breach of the Capitol grounds, in conjunction with a handful of suspicious individuals ripping down fencing and signage, that set in motion the conditions allowing for 1/6 to turn from a rally into a riot.

In this report, we will blow open this network of still-unindicted key operators who appear to have been at work either with or around Ray Epps during the initial Capitol grounds breach. You, dear reader, will be scandalized — though perhaps unsurprised — to learn that none of the actors covered in this report have received attention in the mainstream press, despite their active and indispensable roles in the events of 1/6.

As we explained in detail in our previous report, the FBI originally put Ray Epps’s face on its Capitol Violence “Most Wanted List” on January 8, 2021, just two days after 1/6. They offered a cash reward for information leading to his arrest. In fact, rank-and-file FBI agents initially deemed Epps’s role as an apparent riot organizer so important that they named him Suspect #16—one of the first 20 high-profile FBI targets in a database now packed with more than 500 suspects.

Then, six months later on June 30, 2021, both Revolver News and The New York Times published inconvenient stories that encouraged a more aggressive interrogation of the “Ray Epps third rail,” leading reasonable people to wonder why this publicly identified man on the Most Wanted List still had no charges filed against him.

The FBI responded to these important media stories the very next day. But their response was to quietly purge all online Ray Epps files from their website, then switch to a posture of “What? Who? Ray Epps? Never heard of him.”

Agents of the FBI Field Office in Phoenix (where Epps lives) have gone so far as to explicitly deny knowledge that Ray Epps even exists. Instead of pursuing Epps, FBI agents have instead pursued journalists who had the temerity to ask Epps in person if he was a government operative. “I understand that, but I can’t say anything,” is all Epps would tell them.

Here’s a quick visual synopsis of this timeline:

The sham Congressional January 6 Commission seems to be going along with the charade of Ray Epps denialism. For all of its recent gesticulations about Mark Meadows’s benign text messages, the Commission has yet to express even a basic interest in Ray Epps or his communications leading up to and on January 6.

But the specter of Ray Epps, and the ominous questions his immunity raises, loom too large to be memory-holed by poorly coordinated efforts of government denial. In light of the above, it is both amusing and symbolically appropriate that despite the FBI’s attempt to purge Epps’s face from its “Wanted” database (and public denials of his existence from authorized agents), the FBI DC Field Office still features Ray Epps as a “Wanted” man in its current pinned Twitter image (look closely and you’ll find it).If Epps turns out to have been some kind of government operative, which at present is the only clean and simple explanation for his immunity, it is game over for the official “MAGA insurrection” narrative of 1/6. Epps was the day’s loudest riot recruiter, and its apparent leader of the very first breach of Capitol grounds. [https://www.revolver.news/2021/12/damning-new-details-massive-web-unindicted-operators-january-6/]

Pray an Our Father now for reparation for the sins committed because of Francis’s Amoris Laetitia.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– If Francis betrays Benedict XVI & the”Roman Rite Communities” like he betrayed the Chinese Catholics we must respond like St. Athanasius, the Saintly English Bishop Robert Grosseteste & “Eminent Canonists and Theologians” by “Resist[ing]” him: https://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/12/if-francis-betrays-benedict-xvi.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1 – A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1 What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.

