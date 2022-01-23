WHY IS IT THAT TRADITIONAL DEFENDERS OF THE TRADITION OF THE CATHOLIC FAITH CAN BE EXCOMMUNICATED BY THE PROVISIONS OF THE CHURCH’S CODE OF CANON LAW WHILE MASS KILLING POLITICIANS LIKE PRO-ABORT Andrew Cuomo AND ADOLPH HITLER CANNOT?

SEARCH

“A Lefebvre Moment”: “Why is it that Defenders of Catholic… Tradition can be Excommunicated by Canon Law while Mass Killing Politicians like Pro-Abort Cuomo and Hitler can’t?”

January 23, 2022

“As for the use of the 1962 Missal as a ‘Forma extraordinaria’ of the liturgy of the Mass, I would like to draw attention to the fact that this Missal was never juridically abrogated and, consequently, in principle, was always permitted.” – Pope Benedict XVI in LETTER FROM POPE TO BISHOPS ON “SUMMORUM PONTIFICUM” VATICAN CITY, JUL 7, 2007

One thing you could say for the Vatican’s position in 1976 was that there was an uncontestedly legitimate pope who ordered Lefebvre to refrain from the traditional ordination of priests. The same cannot be said for 2022.

Even if Bergoglio were pope, his orders to block the traditional Mass and sacraments are just as invalid, assuming for a moment they were drafted in accordance with the law. His censures are equally invalid should they be issued for a priest, prelate or layman making use of his right to the Mass and Sacraments. Lastly, Bergoglio’s motives are so more obvious in their hatred for the Mass, the Sacraments, the faithful, and Him of Whom he claims to be vicar…

… This is 1976. But really it isn’t. A Lefebvre moment is being forced on us in 2022. it starts in Chicago on February 6. It will occur worldwide by Midsummer. Let us remain faithful to Christ and to His sacraments. Let us respond with at least as much courage as Lefebvre showed in 1976.

This is the reality, whether Bergoglio or Pope Benedict XVI is pope. That question need not divide us nor cause us to waver. The prohibition against the Mass is invalid either way. But I would add this could very well be the perfect time to bring that question to a head for the good of souls. The time has come to acknowledge, and come to the aid of Pope Benedict XVI. That would save the Mass, and so much more. – St. Louis Catholic website said we are presently in “a Lefebvre moment”

In 2019, Canon lawyer Ed Peters was basically saying the new canon law makes it nearly impossible to excommunicate politicians like a Andrew Cuomo or a Adolf Hitler.



On a more important note: if the new canon law makes it nearly impossible to excommunicate anyone even a Cuomo or a Hitler, does this mean that Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre and Francis critic Fr. Alessandro Maria Minutella were never excommunicated?



Why is it that defenders of Catholic orthodoxy and tradition can be excommunicated by canon law while mass killing politicians like Cuomo and Hitler can’t?



But getting back to the point, Peters in his new excommunication article on Cardinal Timothy Dolan needed to more forcefully restate what he said two weeks ago on Canon 915 about Cuomo and other pro-abortion politicians not receiving Communion:



“Canon 915 … requires… action… alerts an individual about his or her morally gravely dangerous public conduct, to protect the faith community from scandal… Are these not the key goals sought by those calling for … Cuomo’s excommunication?.. why try to purse those goals with a cumbersome penal institute such as excommunication when Canon 915 is sitting in front of us?”



“In short, has not Canon 915’s moment, at last, arrived.”

(Canon Law Blog, “Canon 915’s moment has arrived,” January 25, 2018)



Canon 915 says:



Those “who obstinately persist in manifest grave sin, are not to be admitted to Communion.”



Spokane Bishop Thomas Daly just used Canon 915 to declared to pro-abortion politicians that they “should not” receive Communion in his diocese.



I hope that Peters will again as he did in 2019 say forcefully that Dolan should Canon 915 Cuomo.

Getting back to Archbishop Lefebvre, the St. Louis Catholic website said this is “a Lefebvre moment”:

As it turns out, the claim that Lefebvre saved the traditional Mass (which retains its obvious merit) makes way more sense to me now. Not because of 1988. But because of 1976. Wait, 1976, you ask? Let me explain.

The issue involved the ability of a bishop of the Catholic Church being able to ordain priests in an approved Catholic rite of priestly ordination. The traditional Mass had not been abrogated, nor had the rite of priestly ordination. But Pope Paul VI forbade Lefebvre from ordaining the priests in the traditional rite. He didn’t forbid their ordinations, but just the use of the traditional rite of ordination.

Does this sound familiar?

Archbishop Lefebvre judged that he had the right to ordain these priests in the traditional manner. As Pope Benedict confirmed in Summorum Pontificum, he did indeed. But Pope Paul VI declared him and his priests suspended a divinis. Because he judged he was in the right legally and morally, Archbishop Lefebvre continued to ordain traditional priests and always maintained that the suspensions were illegitimate and invalid. It was this action, much more than in 1988, that one can claim that Lefebvre saved the Mass, in a manner of speaking (Our Lord is Sovereign and responsible for all good). He died without knowing whether his position would be vindicated.

You could say that it is 1976 again for traditional societies and institutes previously under the Pontifical Commission Ecclesia Dei. The Vatican has said traditional priestly ordinations are no longer possible. The FSSP, ICRSP and others have lots of vocations and of course have ordinations scheduled this year. And some bishops, like the odious Cardinal Cupich, have forbidden even traditional societies from celebrating the traditional Mass on the first Sunday of every month and on high holy days, beginning February 6. A watershed moment awaits.

One thing you could say for the Vatican’s position in 1976 was that there was an uncontestedly legitimate pope who ordered Lefebvre to refrain from the traditional ordination of priests. The same cannot be said for 2022.

Even if Bergoglio were pope, his orders to block the traditional Mass and sacraments are just as invalid, assuming for a moment they were drafted in accordance with the law. His censures are equally invalid should they be issued for a priest, prelate or layman making use of his right to the Mass and Sacraments. Lastly, Bergoglio’s motives are so more obvious in their hatred for the Mass, the Sacraments, the faithful, and Him of Whom he claims to be vicar.

Fr. Laguerie of the IBP stated it very well that we must simply persevere in our lawful adherence to the traditional Mass and sacraments. That there must be a continuation of everything the traditional societies have been doing already. Father notes what lots of us sense— he hears of none of his confreres who will cave into the unjust forcing of the novus ordo onto traditional priests. The traditional laity have their back and will not betray faithful priests. There is a large traditional community.

We are in the right.

This is 1976. But really it isn’t. A Lefebvre moment is being forced on us in 2022. it starts in Chicago on February 6. It will occur worldwide by Midsummer. Let us remain faithful to Christ and to His sacraments. Let us respond with at least as much courage as Lefebvre showed in 1976.

This is the reality, whether Bergoglio or Pope Benedict XVI is pope. That question need not divide us nor cause us to waver. The prohibition against the Mass is invalid either way. But I would add this could very well be the perfect time to bring that question to a head for the good of souls. The time has come to acknowledge, and come to the aid of Pope Benedict XVI. That would save the Mass, and so much more.[https://stlouiscatholic.wordpress.com/2022/01/22/we-are-approaching-our-lefebvre-moment-but-not-the-one-you-think/]

Pray an Our Father now for reparation for the sins committed because of Francis’s Amoris Laetitia.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– If Francis betrays Benedict XVI & the”Roman Rite Communities” like he betrayed the Chinese Catholics we must respond like St. Athanasius, the Saintly English Bishop Robert Grosseteste & “Eminent Canonists and Theologians” by “Resist[ing]” him: https://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/12/if-francis-betrays-benedict-xvi.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1 – A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1 What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.