REPRISE: “THE HORROR, THE HORROR!!!”

Based on this report, plus the thought you should see Crusade Prayer 84 (Book of Truth). Stunning, when you consider how odd this message would have been to the world in 2012…long before any pandemic, or even much awareness of child trafficking such as we have today. Here it is: Crusade Prayer (84) to enlighten the souls of the elites who rule the worldFriday, November 9th, 2012 @ 21:00 "O dear Jesus, I beg You to enlighten the souls of the elites who rule the world. Show them the proof of Your Mercy.Help them to become open of heart and to show true humility, in honour of Your great Sacrifice, by Your Death on the Cross, when You died for their sins.Help them to discern Who their True Maker is, Who their Creator is, and fill them with the Graces to see the Truth. Please prevent their plans to hurt millions of people through vaccinations, shortage of foods, forced adoptions of innocent children, and the splitting up of families from taking place. Heal them. Cover them with Your Light and take them into the Bosom of Your Heart to save them from the snares of the evil one. Amen." And here are two more that I am drawn to very much these days. Crusade Prayer (85) to save the United States of America from the hand of the deceiverSaturday, November 17th, 2012 @ 19:00 "O dear Jesus, cover our nation with Your Most Precious Protection. Forgive us our sins against God's Commandments.Help the American people to turn back to God. Open their minds to the True Path of the Lord.Unlock their hardened hearts, so that they will welcome Your Hand of Mercy. Help this nation to stand up against the blasphemies, which may be inflicted upon us to force us to deny Your Presence. We beseech You, Jesus, to save us, protect us from all harm and embrace our people in Your Sacred Heart. Amen." Crusade Prayer (87) Protect our Nation from EvilFriday, November 30th, 2012 @ 15:55 "O Father, on behalf of Your Son, save us from communism. Save us from dictatorship. Protect our nation against paganism.Save our children from harm. Help us to see the Light of God. Open our hearts to the Teachings of Your Son. Help all Churches to remain true to the Word of God. We beg You to keep our nations safe from persecution.Dearest Lord, look upon us with Mercy, no matter how we offend You. Jesus, Son of Man, cover us with Your Precious Blood.Save us from the snares of the evil one. We implore You, dear God, to intervene and stop evil from engulfing the world at this time. Amen." Your Jesus(WOW!!!!!!!! I have constructed a 'END TIMES' Chaplet that I pray daily, based on the contents of different Crusade Prayers. When the Divine Mercy Chaplet would normally have us recite "For the sake of His sorrowful passion, have Mercy on us…" on the Hail Mary beads, I recite: "We implore You, dear God, to intervene and stop evil from engulfing the world at this time." Every single time I recite this, my heart is filled with complete Faith, Confidence, and Trust that God will respond as requested. After all, He would not give us a prayer He did not fully intend, and desire to answer! The Warning will be this intervention…and it will bring Billions back to God.May we all drop to our knees and ask forgiveness for our sins.God bless you! I am richly blessed to know you. David B. Kurrasch
OH! THE HORROR! THE HORROR!by abyssum1 of 30From cybersex to child sacrifice: New report explores 'children in crisis'
January 24, 2022
gwooding@inchristcommunications.com
From Cybersex to Child Sacrifice: New GFA World Report Probes ‘Children in Crisis’ From U.S. border to South Asia, 1.2 billion children face ‘horrors,’ exploitation on sickening scale WILLS POINT, Texas — America’s humanitarian border crisis is featured in a shocking new report that examines the horrors facing the world’s children in 2022. Many migrant boys and girls fall prey to human traffickers, smugglers, and drug cartels en route to the U.S., according to the report “Children in Crisis: The World’s Greatest ‘Badge of Shame’” (http://www.gfa.org/press/KidsCrisis) by Texas-based humanitarian agency GFA World (www.gfa.org). The report highlights a terrifying U.S. Border Patrol video that shows human smugglers dropping sisters – 3 and 5 years old from Ecuador – over a 14-foot section of the border fence in the New Mexico desert. The smugglers ran off, leaving the young girls alone in the dark. The border situation, says the report, is a “stark reminder” that children are “in crisis right on our doorstep … wherever we live in the world. And the problem is growing worse.” Situation CriticalThe report estimates 1.2 billion children worldwide are vulnerable to a host of calamities, including abuse, hunger and diseases. It’s a “toxic combination” driven largely by poverty and supercharged by the pandemic, the report says. Among the horrors are child slavery, sexual exploitation – including the online cybersex industry – and even child sacrifice. In Uganda, a young mother found the headless body of her 17-month-old son in a shallow grave. The child’s killer turned out to be his own father who was paid $2,000 by a businessman in return for the boy’s head, the report says. It’s believed the child’s head was considered by him to be a “good luck” charm. The report highlights the following disturbing facts:30-35% of sex workers in the Mekong sub-region of Southeast Asia are 12-17 years oldMexico’s social service agency reports more than 16,000 children engage in prostitution, mostly in tourist destinations20-50% of prostitutes in Lithuania are believed to be children – sometimes as young as 11 – and orphans have been exploited to make pornographic moviesNorth Korean girls, some as young as 9, are forced to perform sex acts in front of webcams, live-streamed to paying customers worldwide “GFA World is helping children escape poverty and protect themselves against such vile abuse and atrocities,” said the organization’s founder K.P. Yohannan, also known as Metropolitan Yohan. “Unless we act now to protect all children and show them God’s love is real, the consequences will be unforgivable.” ### GFA World (www.gfa.org) is a leading faith-based global mission agency helping national workers bring vital assistance and spiritual hope to millions across the world, especially in Asia and Africa, and sharing the love of God. In GFA World’s latest yearly report, this included thousands of community development projects that benefit downtrodden families and their children, free medical camps conducted in more than 1,200 villages and remote communities, over 4,800 clean water wells drilled, over 12,000 water filters installed, income-generating Christmas gifts for more than 260,000 needy families, and teaching providing hope and encouragement in 110 languages in 14 nations through radio ministry. GFA World has launched programs in Africa, starting with compassion projects in Rwanda. For all the latest news, visit the Press Room at https://gfanews.org/news. PHOTO CUTLINE: CYBERSEX TO CHILD SACRIFICE: The humanitarian crisis on America’s southern border featured in a shocking new report that examines the horrors facing the world’s children in 2022. “Children in Crisis: The World’s Greatest ‘Badge of Shame’” (http://www.gfa.org/press/KidsCrisis), just released by Texas-based mission agency GFA World (www.gfa.org), reveals child exploitation on a global scale.abyssum | January 24, 2022 at 12:00 pm | Categories: Uncategorized | URL: https://wp.me/px5Zw-dKV
