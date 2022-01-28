The videographic record of the celebration of the Golden Jubilee Mass of his Episcopal Ordination by his Most Reverend Rene Henry Gracida, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Corpus Christi, Texas, celebrated in his personal chapel in Sinton, Texas, on January 25, 2022. Videography by Ernesto Lee Trevino.

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
