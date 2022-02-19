A MESSAGE FROM OUR MOTHER, MARY



Words from our Blessed Mother

February 12, 2022

“In the unfolding of these days in which the light of heaven seems not to touch the earth,

Days warped by sin and dripping with the residue of broken lives,

Days in which hope seems a fleeting thing,

And despair has crept into every crack,

Give me your heart,

Broken though it might be by the world,

And I will hold it for you,

And keep it safe,

And I will infuse it with my love,

And mend its brokenness so that it might be a fit heart to offer a King.

When the anger of the world is poured upon you,

And all that should be good and true seems tainted by evil,

And your step grows slower as joy becomes an elusive thing,

Give me your heart,

Broken though it might be by the world,

And I will hold it for you,

And keep it safe,

And I will fill it with love from my Immaculate Heart,

And mend its brokenness,

That you might present it to His Sacred Heart,

Whole and unblemished.

When the days seem untouched by heaven,

And bathed in the desolation of a world that seems enslaved by hell,

And your heart has been trampled by feet

That march to the discordant sound of an angry mob,

Give me your heart,

And I will hold it for you,

And keep it safe,

And I will infuse it with my love,

And mend its brokenness,

That you might present it to my Son,

Pristine and whole,

For He is in love with you,

And desires your heart above all else.

I will hold your heart,

And kiss away its hurt,

And mend its brokenness,

And make all things better as mothers do.

So give me your heart,

And I will keep it safe,

That you might present it to my Son,

Who is so in love with you.”

-S