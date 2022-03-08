IF YOU WANT TO BE RELEVANT BE IRRELEVANT!

|Why Relevant Religions Are IrrelevantMarch 8, 2022Catholic League president Bill Donohue comments on why some religions are losing members faster than others:The surest way to kill a Western religion is to change its teachings to mirror those of the dominant culture. The data are clear: The more relevant a religion’s teachings become, the more irrelevant the religion is.People want to join a group or an organization because there is something special about it. This is as true of fraternities and sororities as it is religions. If there is nothing special about them, why bother?Regarding Catholicism, it is not the most orthodox dioceses or orders of priests and nuns that are in trouble; it’s the least orthodox. Evangelical Protestants are not in dire straits the way mainstream Protestant denominations are. In fact, evangelicals and Pentecostals are the fastest growing Christian denominations in the world. Similarly, Orthodox Jews are witnessing an uptick in members; the Conservative and Reform branches are declining.In other words, orthodoxy attracts; heterodoxy repels.One person who knows this better than most is Juhana Pohjola. He is on trial in a “free” country for being a Christian. To be specific, he is a Finnish Lutheran bishop who has been accused (along with a former political leader in Finland) of a hate crime for publicly professing the biblical teaching on marriage. Both face up to two years in prison.Not surprisingly, Bishop Pohjola has been quite critical of the extent of which Finland has bowed to militant secularism. His most poignant comments, however, are reserved for the secularization of Christianity in his home country. The Lutheran Church, he says, has taken its cues from secular society.”Unfortunately it did not have the strength to be faithful to its own confession and calling in the society and go against the cultural and anti-Christian tide. But it followed more the voice of people (vox populus) than God in his revealed Word (vox Dei). The lack of clear confession of Christ Jesus, sin and grace and questions of natural law like sanctity of life and marriage have made the established church more and more irrelevant and meaningless in the public arena and everyday life among the people (my italics).”Ditto for all Western religions. Instead of resisting the morally debased dominant culture, they have succumbed to it. There is no virtue in Christian religions playing copy cat with postmodernism. The denial of truth—that there is an objective reality based on what nature and nature’s God has ordained—is at the heart of the crisis in Christianity in the West.It is this denial of truth that allows some to deny that there is a human being inside a pregnant woman. It is the denial of truth that allows some to deny that marriage was founded exclusively for one man and one woman, the only two people who can naturally create a family. It is the denial of truth that allows some to deny our status as a man or a woman is fixed and unalterable.Denying the existence of truth is not only a violation of our Judeo-Christian ethos, and therefore morally wrong, it is also a recipe for self-destruction. We either stick to our principles, as found in the natural law, the Ten Commandments and (for Catholics) the Catechism, or we become so trendy that we become invisible.Phone: 212-371-3191E-mail: pr@catholicleague.org
-
Archives
- March 2022
- February 2022
- January 2022
- December 2021
- November 2021
- October 2021
- September 2021
- August 2021
- July 2021
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- IF YOU WANT TO BE RELEVANT BE IRRELEVANT!
- ON THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE CRISIS: A Message from Abp. Viganò, Former Apostolic Nuncio to the U.S.
- JORGE BERGOLIO SEEMS TO BE PROMOTING WORLD WAR III WITH RUSSIA
- How do you, JOSEPH BIDEN, as President of the United States, give a State of the Union address claiming the country is unified when you have spent the last 13 months sowing disunity into the country, and you’ve been implementing policies with the sole intent on destabilizing the very country you are supposed to be stabilizing
- The use of human shields in warfare of any kind is a horrifying satanic tactic, and, ironically, it is most effective against people who are truly humane. The tactic uses our humanity against us, because we don’t want the innocent to be harmed.
Top Posts & Pages
- ON THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE CRISIS: A Message from Abp. Viganò, Former Apostolic Nuncio to the U.S.
- JORGE BERGOLIO SEEMS TO BE PROMOTING WORLD WAR III WITH RUSSIA
- READ THIS AND WEEP AND NEVER TRUST THE GOVERNMENT AGAIN WHEN IT PUSHES A VACCINATION ON THE PUBLIC
- THANK YOU, Patrick Coffin, FOR THIS EXCELLENT POST
- The use of human shields in warfare of any kind is a horrifying satanic tactic, and, ironically, it is most effective against people who are truly humane. The tactic uses our humanity against us, because we don’t want the innocent to be harmed.
- ARCHBISH0P CARLO MARIA VIGANO OFFERS US THIS REFLECTION ON THE TRUE MEANING OF LENT. READ THIS TODAY, Ash Wednesday, AND MEDITATE ON IT SEVERAL TIMES TODAY!!!
- A SOMEWHAT TROUBLING MESSAGE FROM HER GUARDIAN ANGEL
- A PRAYER OF DELIVERANCE FOR PRESIDENT Donald Trump
- 2 ABOUT ME
- THE SCANDAL OF THE VISITATION OF THE CARMELITE NUNS
Top Clicks