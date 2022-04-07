WE NEED AN “IMPERFECT COUNCIL”

SEARCH

Why don’t you, Mr. Ferrara, in 2022, again, Call for an “Imperfect Council” & present your Friend Fr. Gruner’s Evidence that Francis’s Papacy is Invalid?

April 07, 2022

In my opinion, one of the smartest journalists in the Catholic Church in the United States is pro-life attorney Christopher A. Ferrara.



On September 17, 2018, Ferrara, president of the American Catholic Lawyers Association wrote a brilliant article calling for a “imperfect council” to be enjoined to investigate and possibly “declare” Francis “deposed” from the papacy:



“The Synod [of Sutri in 1046] was convoked by Henry III, the German king and soon-to-be-crowned Holy Roman Emperor, a pious and austere Christian and an exponent of the Cluniac spirit of reform. The Synod declared that Benedict IX (who had refused to appear) was deposed notwithstanding his attempt to undo his resignation. As for Sylvester, the Synod declared that he be “stripped of his sacerdotal rank and shut up in a monastery.” Gregory was also declared deposed, either by the act of the Synod itself or by Gregory’s own voluntary resignation in view of the Synod [Historian Warren Carroll states in “The Building of Christendom” that it was by his resignation, Page 464.].”



“… What would be the grounds for a declaration of deposition at such a gathering of prelates? One could readily point to the evidence that a faction that included Bergoglio himself had agreed upon his election before the conclave, and that all those involved, including Bergoglio, were thereby excommunicated latae sententiae in accordance with Article 81 of John Paul II’s Universi Dominici Gregis, which provides:

‘The Cardinal electors shall further abstain from any form of pact, agreement, promise or other commitment of any kind which could oblige them to give or deny their vote to a person or persons. If this were in fact done, even under oath, I decree that such a commitment shall be null and void and that no one shall be bound to observe it; and I hereby impose the penalty of excommunication latae sententiae upon those who violate this prohibition.'”

“To quote Cajetan on this point (citations taken from the linked article by Robert Siscoe), deposition by an imperfect council is appropriate ‘when one or more Popes suffer uncertainty.