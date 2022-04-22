WHAT IS WRONG WITH OBAMA? ARE ALL DEMOCRATS AS CRAZY AS HE IS IN THIS INSTANCE?

News

Obama Dismisses First Amendment: ‘Doesn’t Apply to Facebook and Twitter’

Keely Compson

April 21, 2022

News

Imagine a former president of the United States completely disregarding our First Amendment rights….

Oh wait! You don’t have to imagine.

Former President Barack Obama gave a speech on Thursday in which he called for more regulation of social media content, declaring that the First Amendment doesn’t apply to Facebook and Twitter.

Obama began by stating that he is a “pretty close to a First Amendment absolutist” but then went to explaining exactly the opposite.

“The First Amendment is a check on the power of the state. It doesn’t apply to private companies like Facebook and Twitter,” he said. “While content moderation can limit the distribution of clearly dangerous content, it doesn’t go far enough.”

Dangerous content? I think he means opinions that clash with his.

“[O]ver time we lose our capacity to distinguish between fact, opinion, and wholesale fiction. Or maybe we just stop caring,” Obama continued. “Our brains aren’t accustomed to taking in this much information this fast, and a lot of us are experiencing overload.”