TCE 44: Liz Yore and the Catholic Church in China

The underground, brave & faithful Catholics of China should be an inspiration to us all in these times where it is so difficult to express our Christian beliefs without being vilified and persecuted one way or another.

Cardinal Zen tried to meet with Francis and kept saying, ‘If you sign this deal, it will be a sell-out, it will be a suicide pact, it will be a total betrayal’ – Liz Yore and the crushed Catholic Church in China

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QgQ4rM1txbk 90 mins

Heroic Cardinal Zen: ‘Martyrdom is normal in our Church’

