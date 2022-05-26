Posted on May 26, 2022 by abyssum


Some weekend viewing for you!!!

TCE 44: Liz Yore and the Catholic Church in China 

This is an absolute MUST SEE!!!

The underground, brave & faithful Catholics of China should be an inspiration to us all in these times where it is so difficult to express our Christian beliefs without being vilified and persecuted one way or another.

Cardinal Zen tried to meet with Francis and kept saying, ‘If you sign this deal, it will be a sell-out, it will be a suicide pact, it will be a total betrayal’ – Liz Yore and the crushed Catholic Church in China 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QgQ4rM1txbk   90 mins

++++++++++++++++++++++

Heroic Cardinal Zen: ‘Martyrdom is normal in our Church’ 

Cardinal Zen: ‘Martyrdom is normal in our Church’

Sent with Proton Mail secure email.

Attachments area

Preview YouTube video TCE 44: Liz Yore and the Catholic Church in China

TCE 44: Liz Yore and the Catholic Church in China

ReplyReply allForward

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s