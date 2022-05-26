GUARD YOUR CHURCH BUILDING – THE WORST IS YET TO COME!!!

Abortion Activists Vandalize Mississippi Church as Pro-Abortion Violence Continues Nationwide

State | Micaiah Bilger | May 26, 2022 | 10:08AM | Jackson, Mississippi

A rural Mississippi church was vandalized with pro-abortion graffiti Monday, the latest in dozens of attacks against churches and pro-life organizations in recent weeks.

The walls, doors and windows of Mt. Avery Missionary Baptist Church in Columbus, near the Alabama border, were found covered with pro-abortion slogans and what appears to be a drawing of a sexual assault, WCBI News reports.

St. Elmore Armistad, a deacon at the church, said someone noticed the graffiti Monday afternoon and called him, according to the Associated Press.

“Why us? That’s the first thing I wondered,” Armistad said. “You hear about things like that happening other places, but you don’t get a grip on it until it happens to you.”

Photos taken by the local news show phrases like “Keep your laws off my body,” “Girls just want to have fundamental human rights” and comments about sexual assault painted all over the building.

Armistad said the congregation is poor, older and African American, and just a handful of people attend every week.

“Everybody is on disability that’s here,” he told the local news. “Except for some young ones that attend sometimes. You know how young people don’t attend church anymore.”

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins is investigating, but the church is located in such a rural area off a small country road that he said it will be difficult to find witnesses, according to the reports.

Hawkins and Armistad said they suspect the vandals chose to target the church because they would not get caught. Armistad said he does not know what other reason there could be, because the congregation is not political.

“We don’t preach abortion,” he said. “We preach Jesus Christ. It just don’t add up.”

Four other churches also were vandalized with pro-abortion graffiti this week in Washington state, and dozens of attacks on pro-life and Christian groups have occurred since news broke earlier this month about a leaked draft U.S. Supreme Court ruling that shows the justices overturning Roe v. Wade through the Mississippi case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health.

Even prominent pro-abortion groups are using words that hint at possible insurrection and violence. Earlier this month, Rachel O’Leary Carmona, executive director of Women’s March, warned that abortion activists will be “ungovernable” until the government legalizes abortion on demand.

Other pro-abortion groups have been calling for churches to be the target of abortion activists’ outrage. And one group posted the addresses of the Supreme Court justices online to urge people to protest outside their homes.

The Supreme Court has not issued a final ruling on the abortion case yet, but the Department of Homeland Security released a report last week warning that radical abortion activists plan to burn down or storm the Supreme Court building and murder justices and their law clerks if the court overturns Roe v. Wade. The report indicates these pro-abortion extremists also plan to target churches and other places of worship with violence and vandalism.

LifeNews has been keeping track of reports of pro-abortion vandalism, violence, threats and other incidents since the leak. They include:

Oregon – Pro-Life Billboard Vandalized in Portland: “Abort the Supreme Court” (Andy Ngo)

Washington state – Four Churches Vandalized by Pro-Abortion Radicals in Olympia (more from Center for Security Policy)

Alabama – Vicar, Parishioners Respond to Vandalism at Pro-Life Women’s Clinic in Auburn (Opelika-Auburn News)

Kansas – Supports of Pro-Life “Value The Both” Amendment Report Yard Signs Stolen (KAKE)

Arizona – Planned Parenthood Chair Brags How Her Husband Assaulted Man in “Blacks for Trump” Shirt

USA – Abortion Activists Threaten to Burn Down Supreme Court, Kill Justices When Roe is Overturned (more at CBS News)

Arizona – Watch: Pro-Abortion Demonstrators Attack, Spit on ‘Students for Kari’ Volunteers (College Fix)

Missouri – Pro-life Student Group at University of Missouri Calls for Dialogue after its Memorial Was Vandalized (Campus Reform)

Indiana – Pro-Life Student Advocates Shoved, Grabbed from Behind at Pro-Abortion Rally (Students for Life)

Idaho – Two Arrested at Pro-Abortion Rally, Protester Allegedly Kicked Police Officer (KTVB 7)

Maryland – Birthright of Frederick Vandalized: “F— Fake Clinics”

Maryland – Alpha Pregnancy Center in Reisterstown Vandalized with Pro-Abortion Graffiti (Andy Ngo) (more at WBAL-TV 11)

USA – Video: Pro-Life Student Activists Kicked, Shoved by Pro-Abortion Protesters (Students for Life)

Michigan – Michigan Catholic Church Vandalized with Satanic Symbols after Roe Leak (more at The Tennessee Star)

New York City – Abortion Activists Threaten to Bomb, Burn Down St. Patrick’s Catholic Church

Maine – Republican Senator Receives Threats after Voting No on Radical Pro-Abortion Bill (Boston Globe)

Texas – Another Pro-Life Pregnancy Center Vandalized in Denton (NRL News)

Virginia – Pro-Life Organization Office Vandalized; Man Exposes Himself, Urinates on Front Door (Concerned Women for America)

Washington, D.C. – Justice Alito and His Family Taken to Secure Location to Protect Them From Pro-Abortion Violence

Colorado – Parish church in Fort Collins tagged with pro-abortion graffiti; police investigating (Catholic News Agency)

Oregon – Oregon Right to Life Firebombed With Molotov Cocktail

Texas – Catholic Churches Vandalized with Pro-Abortion Graffiti

Virginia – Pregnancy Center Vandalized with Pro-Abortion Graffiti in Northern Virginia (National Review) (more from Human Coalition)

USA – Pro-Abortion Feminist Calls for Violence against Pro-Life Americans, Celebrates Arson

Wisconsin – Abortion Activists Light Fire in Pro-Life Group’s Office, Throw Molotov Cocktails

Texas – Pro-Life Pregnancy Center Vandalized in Denton, Texas (more from Students for Life)

Oregon, Maryland – Radical Abortion Activists Vandalize Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers That Help Pregnant Women

Washington, D.C. – Two Pro-Life Leaders Say Abortion Activists Punched Them at D.C. Protest (Stand True)

Texas – Pro-Abortion Group Brags about Vandalizing Trotter House Pregnancy Center in Austin (Stop the Sweeps ATX) (more at Pregnancy Help News)

Texas – Pro-Life University of North Texas Student Says Antifa Vandalized Door, Issued Threats (Fox News)

Washington state – Antifa Assault News Crew during Pro-Abortion Rally in Seattle (Andy Ngo)

Colorado – Catholic Church in Boulder Defiled Following Roe v. Wade Draft Opinion Leak (Denver Gazette)

Oregon – Pro-Abortion Protesters Damage Property In Portland Following SCOTUS Leak On Abortion (KXL 101 FM News) (more at KOIN 6)

California – Two Police Officers Injured at Pro-Abortion Protest in Los Angeles (more at CBS News)

