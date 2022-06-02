In a time when the nation is already divided along many social and cultural lines, we don’t need more celebrations of how different we are. The emphasis should be on how much we have in common with our fellow man, while at the same time respecting diversity.

Ruling Class Embraces Gay Pride Mania
June 2, 2022
Catholic League president Bill Donohue addresses gay pride month:
Most Americans don’t care whether someone is a heterosexual or a homosexual, but they do care when they are told they must affirm his status. Tolerance is one thing—to tolerate is to “put up with”—and that is what everyone is entitled to. But no one is entitled to require that others ratify their status, and this is particularly true when status affirmation becomes part of a larger agenda.
The ruling class—the elites in government, law, business, education, the media, the arts and the foundations—is consumed with celebrating gay pride in the month of June.
President Biden has issued “A Proclamation on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, And Intersex Pride Month, 2022.” He says that “this month, we celebrate generations of LGBTQI+ people who have fought to make the possibilities of our Nation real for every American.”
Biden’s federal agencies are posting images of the “Progress Pride Flag,” giving special attention to men and women who falsely claim that they are of the other sex. The Air Force and Marines are also “recognizing and honoring the contributions of our LGBTQ service members.”
Corporations are funding gay pride events in and out of the workplace. Colleges and universities, including Catholic ones that previously had an orthodox reputation, have embraced this agenda. The media are second to none heralding gay pride events.
Unlike racial and ethnic groups which celebrate their contributions to America, the ruling class is raising the flag for those who are celebrating their sexual behavior, not their ascribed status. Conduct, unlike racial and ethnic identities, is normative, meaning that it is subject to moral review. It is therefore open to commendation or condemnation.No one should be required to affirm someone else’s sexual practices, and despite what the ruling class says, that is one of the reasons for holding gay pride events. The source of gay “pride” is what the actors do in bed and with whom, thus making them qualitatively different from racial and ethnic celebratory events. Fixated on their body, not their heritage, makes gays radically different from all other demographic groups. It is a function of their narcissistic tendencies.
Those who think this is being unfair should read what a prominent gay activist and author, Brandan Robertson, has to say about gay pride parades. “So, yes, people of all shapes, sizes, religions, ethnicities, races, and cultures will be marching through the streets shirtless, and perhaps pantless (hello speedos!) but this has a lot less to do with LGBT+ being hyper-sexual or promiscuous—instead, it’s a radical display of liberation and safety, a time to let our bodies and lives be seen as the beautiful displays of creativity and majesty that they are—something, again, that straight people get to see and do every single day.”
There is not a single racial or ethnic celebration that can be described this way. It is gays who make their body, and their sexual practices, the primary source of their identification, not others.
The other reason we have these events is to normalize what is intrinsically abnormal, i.e., the notion that the sexes are interchangeable. They manifestly are not. There are but two sexes—man and woman—and the gender roles that are attached to them are universally recognized. They are the same everywhere, historically and worldwide, and that is because they are a reflection of human nature, which is an immutable condition.
In a time when the nation is already divided along many social and cultural lines, we don’t need more celebrations of how different we are. The emphasis should be on how much we have in common with our fellow man, while at the same time respecting diversity.
The ruling class, however, is busy seeking to divide us, carving us up into endless segments of society; this began with the multicultural agenda in the schools in the 1980s. Indeed, our elites have become the primary source of intolerance in this country. Resistance to them is long overdue.
-
Archives
- June 2022
- May 2022
- April 2022
- March 2022
- February 2022
- January 2022
- December 2021
- November 2021
- October 2021
- September 2021
- August 2021
- July 2021
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- In a time when the nation is already divided along many social and cultural lines, we don’t need more celebrations of how different we are. The emphasis should be on how much we have in common with our fellow man, while at the same time respecting diversity
- THE FIRE AT THE PARISH SCHOOL
- LIFE AFTER DOBBS
- The use of the term “abortion fight” says nothing about the actual subject being discussed, nor does it convey the urgency of the quest to end the murder of little babies before they are born.
- HAIL HOLY CROSS, OUR ONLY HOPE
Top Posts & Pages
- Lefebvre Was Right? The “Disobedient” Ordination of Alcuin Reid
- In a time when the nation is already divided along many social and cultural lines, we don't need more celebrations of how different we are. The emphasis should be on how much we have in common with our fellow man, while at the same time respecting diversity
- POLICE MISCONDUCT IS WRONG WHEN THE VICTIM IS WHITE BUT IT IS IGNORED WHEN THE VICTIM IS A CATHOLIC PRIEST
- THE FIRE AT THE PARISH SCHOOL
- AN OPEN LETTER TO THE CARDINALS OF THE HOLY ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH AND OTHER CATHOLIC CHRISTIAN FAITHFUL IN COMMUNION WITH THE APOSTOLIC SEE
- WHEN JORGE BERGOLIO WALKED OUT ON THE BALCONY OF SAINT PETER BASILICA IMMEDIATELY AFTER OF THE CONCLUSION OF THE CONCLAVE IMPROPERLY DRESSED AND FLANKED BY TWO MEN WHO WERE KNOWN OR SUSPECTED TO BE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY INVOLVED IN THE GROWING SCANDAL OF HOMOSEXUAL PERVERSION IN THE CHURCH AND THEY WERE ASSISTED BY ONE OF THE PONTIFICAL MASTERS OF CEREMONIES WHO WAS ASSISTNG ME TO BE VESTED TO CELEBRATE THE PILGRIMS MASS IN SAINT PETERS BASILICA THE PREVIOUS HOLY YEAR WHO LEFT ME STANDING WAITING TO PUT ON THE CHASUBLE WHILE HE KISSED A NEW SERVER ON THE LIPS. I WAS NOT ALONE IN IMMEDIATELY QUESTIONING THE VALIDITY OF THE ELECTION OF BERGOLIO TO THE CHAIR OF SAINT PETER
- 2 ABOUT ME
- Cardinal Burke needs to take the advice of St. Catherine who is not only one of the greatest saints in history, but a Doctor of the Church.
- ELECTION FRAUD IN ARIZONA VERIFIED BY AUDIT
- THERE IS NO DOUBT BUT THAT THE APOSTOLIC CONSTITUTION Universi Dominici Gregis PUBLISHED BY SAINT POPE John Paul II GOVERNED EVERYTHING PERTAINING TO THE ELECTION OF THE SUCCESSOR OF SAINT POPE John Paul II AND THAT JORGE BERGOLIO WAS NOT AND IS NOT THE LEGITIMATE SUCCESSOR OF SAINT POPE John Paul II.
Top Clicks