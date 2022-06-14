A PRIVATE MESSAGE FROM HER GUARDIAN ANGEL



>>

>> Guardian Angel

>> June 11, 2022

>>

>> The world is heartsick

>> For man has been made in the image of God who is love

>> And so he seeks a heart wherein resides that infinite love for which he has been made

>> But alas, in creatures of the world it is not found.

>>

>> The world is heartsick

>> For man seeks a heart that beats in synchrony with his own

>> But although he looks far and wide

>> He finds not what he seeks

>> And thus experiences not two hearts that beat as one.

>>

>> The world is heartsick

>> For man longs for the warmth of hearth and home

>> But human hearts are hard and stone cold

>> And yet there is a fire that blazes forth from a sacred heart

>> That warms a man and sets him on fire.

>>

>> The world is heartsick

>> And this sickness brings havoc and sorrow upon the world

>> But the cure for this sickness is found only in the One who first offered His heart to man

>> And who waits in love for man’s response.

>>

>> The world is heartsick

>> For man yearns for a passionate heart

>> That would die rather than live without him

>> But in one place only is this found –

>> In the heart from which infinite goodness and mercy flow.

>>

>> The world is heartsick

>> For man shuns God and turns to things of the world

>> But he finds things of the world are heartless.

>> But God has a heart- the Sacred Heart of Jesus

>> In which burns the furnace of divine love.

>>

>> The world is heartsick

>> Oh but here is sweet medicine

>> And here are hearts healed

>> And made whole

>> In the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

>>

>> Come here before the Eucharistic Heart of Jesus

>> And enter in.”

-S

>>

>>

>>

>>