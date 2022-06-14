A PRIVATE MESSAGE FROM HER GUARDIAN ANGEL

>>
>> Guardian Angel
>> June 11, 2022
>>
>> The world is heartsick
>> For man has been made in the image of God who is love
>> And so he seeks a heart wherein resides that infinite love for which he has been made
>> But alas, in creatures of the world it is not found.
>>
>> The world is heartsick
>> For man seeks a heart that beats in synchrony with his own
>> But although he looks far and wide
>> He finds not what he seeks
>> And thus experiences not two hearts that beat as one.
>>
>> The world is heartsick
>> For man longs for the warmth of hearth and home
>> But human hearts are hard and stone cold
>> And yet there is a fire that blazes forth from a sacred heart
>> That warms a man and sets him on fire.
>>
>> The world is heartsick
>> And this sickness brings havoc and sorrow upon the world
>> But the cure for this sickness is found only in the One who first offered His heart to man
>> And who waits in love for man’s response.
>>
>> The world is heartsick
>> For man yearns for a passionate heart
>> That would die rather than live without him
>> But in one place only is this found –
>> In the heart from which infinite goodness and mercy flow.
>>
>> The world is heartsick
>> For man shuns God and turns to things of the world
>> But he finds things of the world are heartless.
>> But God has a heart- the Sacred Heart of Jesus
>> In which burns the furnace of divine love.
>>
>> The world is heartsick
>> Oh but here is sweet medicine
>> And here are hearts healed
>> And made whole
>> In the Sacred Heart of Jesus.
>>
>> Come here before the Eucharistic Heart of Jesus
>> And enter in.”
-S
>>
>>
>>
>>
🙏💕
