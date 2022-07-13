WHAT IS THE PRESENT DAY EQUIVALENT OF JEWS SUPPORTING ADOLPH HITLER’S PERSECUTION OF JEWS: IT IS BLACK LEADERS SUPPORTING PLANNED PARENTHOOD’S KILLING OF BLACK BABIES

Is Abortion Good For Blacks?
July 13, 2022
Catholic League president Bill Donohue questions why some black leaders are championing abortion for blacks:
White supremacists have always championed population control for blacks, whether it be in the form of birth control or abortion. Today this cause is being led by black Congresswomen.
Last month, 20 black Congresswomen—all Democrats—led by Rep. Ayanna Pressley, wrote a letter to President Biden pleading with him to address the impact of abortion restrictions on black women (note: they incorrectly used the term “pregnant people,” implying men can get pregnant). Anticipating the reversal of Roe v. Wade, they said this decision “will be devastating” to black women.
The effects of abortion on the unborn child—sudden death—was not the problem. The alleged “increase in maternal deaths” was the problem. Thus did they slice and dice this issue.
This week, Pressely went further, stating that the pro-life movement is “rooted in white supremacy.” She is factually wrong: it is the pro-abortion movement that has been “rooted in white supremacy” all along.
Margaret Sanger founded Planned Parenthood for the purpose of decreasing the black population. She was a white supremacist, par excellence. Initially, Planned Parenthood focused on birth control, but it eventually became the major driver of abortion in the United States.
Sanger was a eugenicist who shared the identical mindset of the Nazis. She sought to extinguish those “meaningless, aimless lives which cram this world of ours…. Such human weeds clog up the path, drain up the energies and the resources of this little earth.”
Who she had in mind is incontestable—she meant blacks. They were the “undesirables” in need of being “weed[ed] out.” Her eugenicist journal, Birth Control Review, boasted that “Many of the colored citizens are fine specimens of humanity.” Thus did she sound very much like a slavemaster at an auction.
Not all blacks, however, were a choice cut. “A good share of them, however, constitute a large percentage of Kalamazoo’s human scrap pile.” This was written in 1932, the year before Hitler took over in Germany. In fact, Sanger published several articles by Nazi officials; they were dealing with the “human scrap pile” of Jews on their way to the concentration camps.
Edwin Black wrote an influential book about Sanger’s contribution to the eugenics movement, War Against the Weak. While he defended her against her critics, he admitted that she “surrounded herself with some of the eugenics movement’s most outspoken racists and white supremacists.” She also “openly welcomed” racists and anti-Semites into “the birth control movement.”
The ruling class has long supported Sanger, especially the Rockefellers. In 1972, John D. Rockefeller presented President Richard Nixon with a report arguing that “if blacks could have the number of children they want and no more, their fertility and that of the majority white population would be very similar.” This was the polite WASP way of dealing with the “urban problem.”
What has since changed is the advent of black Congresswomen joining the white supremacist cause of decreasing the black population. It’s working: In 2020, 86% of Planned Parenthood’s clinics were located in or near minority neighborhoods. Moreover, in the CDC’s latest report on abortion, it found that the abortion rate for blacks (38.4 percent) was higher than that of whites (33.4 percent) or Hispanics (21.0 percent). Blacks are approximately 13 percent of the population.
When I taught in Spanish Harlem in the 1970s, I was able to tell my black and Puerto Rican students that Rev. Jesse Jackson called abortion “black genocide.” But like almost all pro-life Democrats in the 1970s, Jackson became a pro-abortion advocate.
Rep. Pressley is not only ignorant of history—she has become an existential threat to the health and safety of African Americans. Howironic that she is now on the same side as the Klan.
