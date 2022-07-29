BIDEN SHOULD BE IMPEACHED FOR SELLING OFF OUR EMERGENCY OIL RESERVES TO COMMUNIST CHINA

It’s hard to believe this is real, Friend.
Biden Sells Off America’s Emergency Oil Reserves To Communist China
Daily Caller, 7/18/22
Since July of last year, the Biden Administration has sold nearly SIX MILLION barrels of oil from America’s emergency reserves to a Chinese state-run energy firm.
Just in case you missed that: Joe Biden is selling off our emergency oil reserves to the Chinese Communist Party in the middle of an energy crisis.
This is outrageous, baffling, and downright lunacy.
Instead of helping China, we should be holding them accountable for their appalling actions.
Let’s not forget they have stolen our intellectual property, threatened our military, and unleashed a deadly pandemic on our country that left millions dead.
To ensure that these transgressions do not go unanswered, I’m asking that you join me in supporting America First patriots who will STAND UP TO CHINA.
SUPPORT PATRIOTS WHO WILL STAND UP TO CHINA
We cannot allow the Democrats to aid and abet the Chinese Communist Party one second longer, so please help me in supporting America First patriots!
Never Give An Inch,
Mike Pompeo
