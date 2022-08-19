IF YOU THINK WE HAVE A FOOD SHORTAGE NOW, WAIT AND WHEN CHINA ACTS OUR FOOD SUPPLY WILL BECOME IMPOSSIBLE TO RECTIFY

Chinese companies with ties to the Communist Party are buying up America’s farmland in massive amounts.
|abyssumAug 19“China made huge land purchase just minutes from top secret US military drone base”
– Washington ExaminerChinese companies with ties to the Communist Party are buying up America’s farmland in massive amounts. Their plan: Control America’s food supply. Control America’s energy resources. Control America.Make no mistake: this is a soft invasion. China thinks they can just buy up our country and take it over without having to fire a single shot.
BAN CHINA FROM BUYING U.S. FARMLAND

Yet, Joe Biden and the Radical Leftists in Congress have done absolutely nothing to stop this major national security threat. House Republicans, however, understand what is at stake here.
