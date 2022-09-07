What Biden’s Speech Revealed

The Demos’ midterm “hate and division”

strategy is now in full bloom.

By: MARK ALEXANDER

The Patriot Post

September 6, 2022

Last week, Joe Biden delivered the most stridently partisan and hate-filled presidential speech in my lifetime. I covered his tirade in “President ‘UNITY™!’ to Rescue the Soul of America!”

Despite assurances by his spokes-parrot Karine Jean-Pierre that it was “not a political speech,” it was nothing but political, and we now know why all but a few cable channels, predictably CNN and MSNBC, rejected Biden’s primetime diatribe it was too much for even his most fawning and sycophantic Leftmedia talking heads and scribes to tolerate. Notably, even his leftist Demos have been oddly quiet about this one, as have Republicans, the latter preferring instead to let Joe fry in his own rancid oil.

Some people become more docile as they descend into dementia; others become angrier. But Biden did not write the words he read and he did not arrange the venue, which is to say his puppeteers prepped his vitriolic hate and division remarks with a deliberate strategy: Keep the spotlight on Donald Trump rather than the Biden administration’s failures to rally his unhinged leftist base ahead of the midterm elections. Most low-info Demo voters don’t possess the ability to discern between Biden’s lies and reality.

And that strategy is working.

Biden’s polling and the Left’s midterm prospects started recovering after the Mar-a-Lago search and seizure. Make no mistake, Biden may be noncompos mentis, but his socialist handlers are masters at tactical manipulation of public opinion and successfully running campaigns on hate and division, as they demonstrated in the 2020 election.

Since his low approval benchmark of 36.8% at the end of July, Biden is now at 42% approval. As political analyst John Podhoretz notes: “Biden wants Trump angry, and loud, and silencing every other voice but his own. It’s not an accident that Biden’s rise and the Democratic enthusiasm surge have come in tandem with Trump once again at the top of the American news agenda over the past six weeks. Biden knows he won in 2020 by successfully making the election a referendum on Trump. Nothing would make him happier than having the 2022 election continue in that vein.”

The latest Wall Street Journal poll shows that independents, who favored Republicans by 12 points when Trump was out of the news, now prefer Democrats by three points, a 15-point swing.

So, what Biden said and, more importantly, what he didn’t say in his Philadelphia remarks provide an outline of the Democrats’ campaign strategy over the next nine weeks until Election Day.

Indicative of the Demos’ priorities, here are the number of times Biden repeated keywords: “Republicans” 16, “MAGA” 13, “Elections” 11, “Violence” 10, “Extremism” 6, and “Unity” 2.

And here are some key words Americans care most about: “Inflation” 0, “Debt” 0, “Crime” 0, “Border” 0, “Immigration” 0, “Fentanyl” 0, “BLM” 0, “Terrorism” 0, “China” 0, “Russia” 0, “Iran” 0, and, of course, “Afghanistan” 0.

Oh, and Kamala Harris: 0.

Regarding her claim that Biden’s speech was “not political,”Jean-Pierre now claims: “Standing up for democracy is not political.”

Notably, Biden mentioned “Democracy” 32 times while mentioning “Republic” only twice. Political analyst Scott Johnson concluded: “I think the anti-Constitutional gist of it can be summed up in three words: ‘I, the People.’ Biden’s 32 references to ‘democracy’ reflect not so much a misunderstanding of, but rather a fundamental disagreement with, our constitutional set-up.” The speech was supposed to be about the “soul of America,” but he mentioned that only once. Biden did mention “I” 44 times.

A day after Biden claimed “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic,” when asked if he thought “all Trump supporters were a threat to the country,” Biden responded, “I don’t consider any Trump supporter a threat to the country.”

Biden added: “I do think anyone who calls for the use of violence, fails to condemn violence when it’s used, refuses to acknowledge an election has been won, insists upon changing how we rule and count votes, that is a threat to democracy.”

So just exactly who “calls for the use of violence” and who “fails to condemn violence when it’s used”? Oh, that is more projection of Democrat strategy — you know, the Party that unleashed a record surge of violence that has yet to subside, promoting a pre-2020 election “summer of rage” featuring its radical Black Lives Matter and Antifa constituents.

And for Biden, to “insist upon” the most rudimentary requirement for voting, the global standard of producing an ID to ensure election integrity constitutes “a threat to democracy.” In fact, it constitutes a threat to the systemic election fraud Democrats would like to implement nationwide.

As for those who question the 2020 election results — about half the country — Biden has forgotten the fact that he and many Demos are on record as “election deniers.”

Trump trolled Biden after his speech with his own rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, but this one was attended by thousands of MAGA Republicans — uh, I mean, “thousands of threats to democracy” — unlike Biden’s sparsely attended event there last week. Trump had some words for Biden: “Someone should explain to Joe Biden, slowly but passionately, that MAGA means, as powerfully as mere words can get, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! If he doesn’t want to Make America Great Again, which through words, action, and thought, he doesn’t, then he certainly should not be representing the United States of America!”

Yesterday, Biden was doubling down on his hate and division strategy at a Labor Day event in Milwaukee. As a heckler was being bounced from that venue, Biden said, “Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.” He has certainly demonstrated that.

And on the subject of his idiocy, here is a collection of observations from political analysts on Biden’s latest “hate and division” platform:

“In his soul-crushing ‘soul of the nation’ speech, the president threw half the country back into Hillary Clinton’s basket of deplorables. Anyone who refuses to go along with his radical agenda that’s bankrupting the country is a threat. Anyone who stands up for religious liberty is an extremist. Anyone who is a voice for voiceless and vulnerable unborn babies is a danger to democracy. That’s the picture Biden painted of America. But his illustration of our country and her people couldn’t be more disconnected from reality. The truth is this speech was a feeble attempt to distract American voters from Democrats’ abysmal record heading into the midterms. … Americans are tired! Tired of the constant attacks. Tired of being told that their traditional values are extreme. Tired of being told to hate their neighbors or themselves. It’s time to turn the page on this cynical playbook of division. Our country is in desperate need of leaders who boldly tell the truth about who we are and who we can be.” —Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC)

“Hard to imagine a speech with less self-awareness than the one Biden gave. The exact opposite of what our country needed — in tone, appearance, and substance. This man simply isn’t fit to lead.” —Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX)

“If [Joe Biden] had delivered this speech about the leaders of China or Russia or Iran or transnational Islamist terrorist groups, last night’s speech would be universally praised as a rousing rallying cry and metaphorical call to arms against a dangerous enemy. But in this speech, the enemy is … other American citizens. Also, he wants to unite the country.” —Jim Geraghty

“Last week, President Biden stole a trillion dollars from the U.S. Treasury. Last night, dressed as a villain from a Disney-era Star Wars flick, he had the temerity to cast himself as a defender of the U.S. Constitution.” —Charles C.W. Cooke

“For the White House press secretary to say that this speech was not going to be political is pretty remarkable. This speech essentially was a convention speech.” —Bret Baier

“Joe Biden controls the House, the Senate and the White House (Big tech, the legacy media, the NGOs, the universities and Hollywood) but blames MAGA Republicans for his problems.” —former acting DNI Richard Grenell

“Biden’s speech at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall on Thursday was one of the most remarkable in living memory. By ‘remarkable,’ I hasten to add that I do not mean ‘good.’ On the contrary, it was a breathtaking act of what the psychoanalysts call ‘projection,’ blaming others for the bad things you do yourself. It was a malignant act of demagoguery. … Joe Biden’s speech will soon be forgotten. But the malignant and divisive spirit it conjured up will not easily be quelled. Joe Biden just declared war on half the country.” —Roger Kimball

“Once resigned to a huge loss, some Democrats now believe the party has a chance to keep control of the House and Senate. … Democrats are happy that Trump’s profile, always high, has risen even higher as the midterm campaign gets underway in earnest. … The true darkness in Biden’s speech came in his long attacks on Trump and Trump’s supporters…” Byron York

“A string of clichés interspersed with bile.” —Miranda Devine

“There is nothing even remotely fascistic about the Party of Lincoln. Fascists use violence to achieve their ends. Biden and his party refused to condemn the BLM/Antifa riots of 2020, when business districts across the country went up in flames and murders were committed in the name of racial justice.” —Don Feder

“To call it a hateful speech doesn’t do justice to its awfulness. The promise of an address on the soul of our nation and the setting of Philadelphia’s Independence Hall suggested it would be an appeal to our better angels. Instead, with lurid red lighting and two Marines standing at attention to serving as props, Biden delivered a 24-minute screed that was disjointed, rancidly partisan, and, at heart, a declaration of war against those Americans who do not support him.” —Michael Goodwin

(For the record: The Marines ordered to stand behind Biden as military props were not at “attention” or “parade rest,” as the media keeps insisting. In fact, their position is not one recognized by the Marine Drill and Ceremonies Manual. However, the Marine Barracks at 8th and I Street has some non-standard ceremonial positions, and I am thinking this one is called “Whiskey Tango Foxtrot.”)

“The Biden team has more or less been using this vitriol since coming to power but they had been disinclined to say the ‘secret part’ out loud. … His team is desperate and out of options. Their hope is to slander anyone who doesn’t support them in lockstep as being an enemy of the state.” —Kevin McCullough

“Yes let’s listen to the people who want to castrate children, execute infants minutes before birth, abolish the police and put pornography in elementary schools about the dangers of extremism. They are experts on the subject after all.” —Matt Walsh

“That was the most demagogic, outrageous, and divisive speech I have ever seen from an American president. Joe Biden essentially declared all those who oppose him and his agenda enemies of the republic. Truly shameful. … If you’re pro-life, pro-Constitution, pro-marriage, you’re a traitor.”—Ben Shapiro

“Every time I think Biden and crew can’t be dumber they outdo themselves. Seriously who gives a speech warning people about how dangerous Republicans are to Democracy while having a background that looks like the Soviet Union and Hitler had a baby?” —Dave Portnoy

Finally, a few representative comments from Biden’s media fans…

From the cable network that did, dutifully, cary Biden’s speech: “It was a very, very patriotic speech. This speech, it felt like a reset—like a reset that the president, the administration felt like they needed.” CNN national politics reporter Eva McKend Mind numbing…

BTW, apparently CNN exercised some video magic to tone down the red backdrop. It was even too red for them…

“We’re all parsing The Speech, Joe Biden’s ‘Soul of the Nation’ address about the growing anti-constitutionalism of Republican extremism. … Indeed, I’m not sure it was strong enough. I bristled a bit when the president spoke of the reasonable Republicans with whom he could work. Who are these Republicans? Where are they?” Leftist Atlantic writer Tom Nichols, a hater who, hilariously, authors of its newsletter “Peacefield.”

“The speech last night to me sounded like a president delivering a wartime address. … It’s a battle for the preservation of our democracy. To me, the significant thing was he called out the MAGA Republican officials and followers, who, you know, for whatever motive, under whatever delusion, are going down this authoritarian path, this undemocratic path and trying to take the nation with them. … It was an urgent wartime address.” WaPo columnist and MSNBC talking head Eugene Robinson.

Semper Vigilans Fortis Paratus et Fidelis

Pro Deo et Libertate — 1776