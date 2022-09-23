USQUEQUO, DOMINE, USQUEQUO?



Illegal Immigrant Suspected in Killing Colorado Deputy

Tragically a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run, and authorities arrested an illegal alien believed to be responsible.

Colorado office deputy for Weld County, 24-year-old Alexis Hein-Nutz, was pronounced dead after someone hit her with a vehicle when she was on her way to work.

“Alexis was hired in November 2018 and assigned to the Weld County Jail where she served as a detentions deputy,” Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams said in a statement on Facebook.

“She joined our ranks at the age of 21. Alexis was born in Bismarck, N.D. It was a childhood dream to someday serve others as a peace officer,” he continued.

The sheriff’s office, Colorado State Patrol and Fort Collins police arrested Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia the next day. He is in the United States illegally and is in his late 30s.

An investigation is underway by the Colorado State Patrol, and the victim’s own Weld County Sheriff’s Office is helping to try and bring justice to all involved.

The deputy was on a motorcycle heading to work when she was hit by a Ford van driven by Gonzalez-Garcia, who fled the scene. The illegal immigrant left a stop sign and collided with Hein-Nutz with her motorcycle, which then caught on fire.

“We do believe the driver of the van was under the influence at the time; there is evidence to support that,” Colorado State Patrol’s Joshua Lewis said.

After collecting evidence that connected Gonzalez-Garcia to the scene, they discovered he had a fake Green Card and a falsified social security card in his vehicle.

The sheriff’s office wants to raise money for the victim’s family.

“Alexis was a hard worker, a caring deputy and a positive force for our agency,” Reams said. “I share in my deputies’ grief and in their anger over her senseless and tragic passing. But we are a family, and we will get through this painful event together.”

Under President Joe Biden, millions of illegal immigrants have come across the U.S.-Mexico border, leaving chaos in their midst.

Drugs and crime have poured through the border, leaving Americans to pick up the pieces.

Unfortunately, the deputy is far from the only one to lose their life due to open border policies and, sadly, won’t be the last.