

Former AG Barr Defends Trump, Calls AG James’ Lawsuit A ‘Political Hitjob’

Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr defended former President Donald Trump on Wednesday, calling the lawsuit against Trump levied by New York Attorney General Letitia James a “political hitjob.”

James filed a civil lawsuit on Wednesday in the State Supreme Court in Manhattan seeking a $250 million judgment, among other penalties, against Trump, his children, and their corporation and its executives.

“We found that Mr, Trump, his children, and the corporation used more than 200 false asset valuations over a ten-year period,” James announced.

James alleges that the Trumps engaged in a scheme of “persistent and repeated business fraud” by overstating valuations in order to obtain more favorable terms from lenders.

“The scheme to inflate Mr. Trump’s net worth also remained consistent year after year,” she added.

Barr appeared on Fox News on Wednesday criticizing James for abusing her power to target Trump.

“And this is a woman who campaigned for office saying that — promising she was going to go after Trump, which I think is a tremendous abuse of office to go head-hunting and targeting individuals,” he said.

Regardless of whether James had a case against Trump, Barr contended, she should have never involved his children in the lawsuit.

“Now, I’m not even sure she has a good case against Trump himself,” he continued. “But what ultimately persuades me that this is a political hit job is, she grossly overreaches when she tries to drag the children into this.”

“[T]his is his personal financial statement, prepared by the CFO, accounting firms were involved in it,” Barr continued. “The children aren’t going to know the details of that, nor are they expected in the real world to do their own due diligence and have it reviewed independently.”

Trump himself also blasted James’ lawsuit as politically motivated.

“I never thought this case would be brought – until I saw her really bad poll numbers,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social. “She is a fraud who campaigned on a ‘get Trump’ platform, despite the fact that the city is one of the crime and murder disasters of the world under her watch!”