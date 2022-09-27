4 of 36
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
• Mark Houck Pleads Not Guilty to Bogus Charges From Biden Administration
• Mark Houck’s Family Raises $250,000 for Legal Defense Against Joe Biden’s Persecution
• Congressman Chip Roy Slams FBI Raid on Pro-Life Advocate: “This is a Brazen Abuse of Power”
• Man Admits Shooting Elderly Pro-Life Woman, His Wife’s a Leftist Who Threatens ConservativesMore Pro-Life News• Targeting of Peaceful Pro-Life Advocate is a Politically-Motivated Abuse of Federal Law
• Pro-Life Group Will Spend $78 Million to Get Millions of Pro-Life Americans to Vote
• Poll Shows Abortion Less Important for Voters as Economy Keeps Getting Worse
• Liberal Media Still Burying Political Murder of Republican Teen Cayler Ellingson
