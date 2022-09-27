HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF AGAIN AND AGAIN AND AGAIN

SEARCH

Francis’s “Personal Friend[s]”: One is “Convicted… of ‘Simple, Continued and Aggravated Sexual Abuse’” & Another was Accused of Gang “Abuse” of Girl

September 20, 2022

In 2020, the Francis apologist website Crux admitted that Bishop Gustavo “Zanchetta is a personal friend and ally of Pope Francis.” [https://cruxnow.com/news-analysis/2020/12/top-five-catholic-dogs-that-didnt-bark-in-2020]

This year, the Guardian reported that Bishop “Gustavo Zanchetta, 57, was convicted… of ‘simple, continued and aggravated sexual abuse’, with his offense aggravated by his role as a religious minster.” [https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/mar/04/argentine-catholic-bishop-gustavo-zanchetta-sentenced-sexual-abuse-pope-francis]

Francis’s “personal friend and ally” Archbishop Gustavo Zanchetta, who apparently lived or may live “in Casa Santa Marta, where Francis himself resides,” is a pervert.

(Lifesitenews, “Vatican sex abuse cover-up unravels as prosecutors home in on bishop protected by Pope Francis,” February 18, 2019)



To put this situation in perspective, imagine Donald Trump’s personal friend being a pervert who lived in the same residence as the president.



Or better yet, imagine you had a personal friend who was a pervert living in your residence.



What would that say about you?



Generally, most normal people’s personal friends who live in the same residence with them are like them in beliefs and lifestyle or they usually aren’t their friend nor living in their residence.



What does it say, if it is true, that Francis’s “personal friend” who apparently lives in his residence is a gay pervert?



Moreover, on September 24, 2018, LifeSiteNews reported that another “friend” of Francis was protected by him from a credible allegation when he blocked an investigation of a abused woman who credibly accused a group of priests including Francis’s friend Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O’Connor.



The woman, also, accused, among the group of priests, the pedophile priest Fr. Michael “Hill [of] abus[ing] her in the late 1960s, there were several other priests present and involved. She claims that Murphy-O’Connor was among them”:



“Pope Francis told Cardinal Gerhard Müller in 2013 to stop investigating abuse allegations against British Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O’Connor, according to a highly-placed Vatican source who spoke to Marco Tossati. Murphy-O’Connor, as a member of the “Sankt [St.] Gallen mafia,” played a pivotal role in getting Jorge Bergoglio elected Pope in 2013.”



“…The lady who accused Murphy-O’Connor himself of abuse, claims that when Hill abused her in the late 1960s, there were several other priests present and involved. She claims that Murphy-O’Connor was among them. She, who then lived in what is now the Diocese of Arundel and Brighton, had entered in the early 2000s into an agreement with the Diocese and received £40,000 payment for the abuse of Father Hill.”

[https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.lifesitenews.com/mobile/blogs/source-pope-blocked-investigation-of-abuse-allegations-against-cardinal-who#ampshare=https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/source-pope-blocked-investigation-of-abuse-allegations-against-cardinal-who]



The website The Eponymous Flower summed up the Francis cover-up:



“Marco Tosatti, together with the Canadian news website LifeSiteNews, now raises serious allegations against Pope Francis. His gratitude to his great election victory went so far as to stop investigations by the Congregation of the Faith against Murphy-O’Connor. Tosatti refers to a ‘Vatican source’, which he describes as a ‘prominent former figure of the Roman Curia.’”



“The incident took place in June 2013, three months after the election of Pope Francis. The Prefect of the Faith, Gerhard Müller, was celebrating Mass with a group of German students when his secretary came to him and whispered in his ear that Pope Francis wanted to speak to him immediately. The Pope does not care if he is celebrating. He wanted to talk to him right now. In the sacristy, the Prefect of Faith met a “frustrated” Francis. He gave him the unequivocal order to immediately stop the initial proceedings against a friend of the pope.”



“The ‘Friend of the Pope,’ Tosatti said, was no lesser than Cardinal Murphy-O-Connor. There was an investigation against the former Archbishop of Westminister from the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, of situation reported by a woman claiming to have been abused by a priest at the age of 13/14. For fifteen years she had tried in vain to draw attention to her case without being heard by the competent authorities. The highest competent body was Cardinal Murphy-O-Connor. Finally, she turned directly to the Congregation of the Faith in Rome.”

[http://eponymousflower.blogspot.com/2018/09/pope-stopped-investigation-into-old.html?m=1]



Francis’s “friend” Murphy-O’Connor was not only “involved” in the credible allegation of the gang “abuse” of a girl “13 or 14 years of age,” but covered-up for the pedophile Hill:



“LifeSiteNews reached out to a reliable source from England who is very well informed about exactly that same lady who had been accusing the English cardinal. According to this English source, the lady has never gone public with her charges. But she has been in contact with Church authorities for about 15 years now, without ever having received a thorough investigation of her claims. This lady is already an acknowledged abuse victim, having received a settlement from the Archdiocese. She had been abused, when she was 13 or 14 years of age, by Father Michael Hill.”



“The pedophile Father Hill was imprisoned for five years in 2002 for abusing three minor children between 10 and 14. He had previously been imprisoned, in 1997, also for abusing children. He is thought to have attacked about 30 boys between his ordination in 1960 and the late 1980s. As The Guardian put it at the time: “His case is particularly notorious because the church’s leader, Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O’Connor, gave him a post despite warnings that he had abused young boys.” Hill had been moved to different parishes, in spite of the ongoing complaints of parents. Finally he underwent therapy in the 1980s.”



“Murphy-O’Connor, then bishop of the Diocese of Arundel and Brighton, had appointed Hill in 1985 and made him chaplain at Gatwick Airport. Hill then was charged with abusing a teenager with learning difficulties who had missed a flight and was visiting the airport’s chapel.”



‘As later reports showed, Murphy-O’Connor had been warned by therapists that Hill would be abusive again. Murphy-O’Connor accepted that the diocese should pay compensation to those victims of Hill, but requested their silence on the matter of their abuse. Murphy-O’Connor had also been accused of trying to pay hush money to Father Hill – some £50,000 to buy his silence when he was released from prison. Murphy-O’Connor “utterly” denied that claim. It was said that a junior bishop made the offer on his behalf during a visit to Hill’s Belmarsh prison in London.”



“… As The Guardian puts it: ‘A few months after his election, the former Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio was apparently lightheartedly to credit Murphy-O’Connor, when the two met at a papal audience. The pope pointed to his old friend and said, ‘You’re to blame!’”



Murphy-O’Connor, it became clear, was an old friend of Bergoglio. As The Guardian‘s obituary states, Murphy-O’Connor called Pope Francis ‘my man’: ‘And, of course, his [Murphy-O’Connor’s] presence in Rome in 2013 [was in order] to witness the election of his friend as Pope Francis. He looked on in pleasure at the impact made by the Argentinian whom he liked, jokingly, to refer to as ‘my man.””

[[https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.lifesitenews.com/mobile/blogs/source-pope-blocked-investigation-of-abuse-allegations-against-cardinal-who#ampshare=https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/source-pope-blocked-investigation-of-abuse-allegations-against-cardinal-who]

Pray an Our Father now for the sins of Francis’s Amoris Laetitia.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:

“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)

Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:

The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”

– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:

“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”

– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:

“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html

– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1

– A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1

What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.

Pray an Our Father now for America.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of MarySHARE