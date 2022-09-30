DO TRANSGENDERISM AND TREASON ALWAYS GO TOGETHER LIKE A HORSE AND BUGGY?

First Openly Transgender Officer in Army Charged with Giving Info to Russia

The very first openly transgender officer in the Army was indicted this week on charges that they tried to give American service members medical information for the Russian Government.

The officer, Maj. Jamie Lee Henry was brought before a federal grand jury in Baltimore, MD. Maj. Henry and his wife, Anna Gabrielan who is a Johns Hopkins anesthesiologist, were faced with counts of conspiracy and wrongful disclosure of individually identifiable health information (IIHI), according to court documents.

Henry and Gabrielan were approached by an undercover FBI agent posing as a Russian diplomat. Gabrielan questioned the agent if she was from the Russian Embassy and the agent said she was.

Gabrielan gave the undercover agent medical information from Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Gabrielan told the FBI agent that she was “motivated by patriotism toward Russia to provide any assistance she could to Russia, even if it meant going to jail.”

“Gabrielan also told the UC during that meeting that Henry, a military officer, was currently a more important source for Russia than she was since Henry had more helpful information, including on how the U.S. military establishes an army hospital in war conditions and about previous training the U.S. military provided to Ukrainian military personnel,” the court documents said.

There was a second meeting with both Henry and Gabrielan meeting with the UC. Court documents describe this: “During that meeting, Henry explained to the UC he was committed to assisting Russia, and he had looked into volunteering to join the Russian Army after the conflict in Ukraine began, but Russia wanted people with ‘combat experience,’ and he did not have any. Henry further stated: ‘the way I am viewing what is going on in Ukraine now is that the United States is using Ukrainians as a proxy for their own hatred toward Russia.’”

According to The Baltimore Banner, Henry, a doctor at Fort Bragg, gave the undercover agent material on five patients at a military facility. The information reportedly included a retired Army officer, a current Department of Defense employee, and the spouses of deceased Army veterans.