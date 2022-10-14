ALAS, POOR NOTRE DAME UNIVERSITY!!! I KNEW IT WELL, HORATIO!!!

SEARCH MENU

Notre Dame Professor Caught Offering to Help Students Kill Their Babies in Abortions

National | Micaiah Bilger | Oct 13, 2022 | 2:42PM | Washington, DC

A professor at one of the most well-known Catholic schools in the U.S., the University of Notre Dame, recently was caught offering to help students abort their unborn babies after Indiana banned abortions.

The Irish Rover, a student newspaper, broke the news this week, reporting that Professor Tamara Kay of the Keough School of Global Affairs advertised abortions to students on her office door and on social media in defiance of Catholic teachings about the sanctity of human life.

“For me, abortion is a policy issue. And yes, my view runs afoul of Church teaching, but in other areas, my positions are perfectly aligned [with the Church],” Kay told the newspaper.

On Sept. 15, Indiana began enforcing its new pro-life law, which bans the killing of unborn babies in elective abortions with a few exceptions. Pro-life leaders estimate the law will save about 161 babies from abortion every day. However, a judge temporarily blocked the law about a week later after several Indiana abortion facilities sued.

According to the report, Kay posted a lot of pro-abortion information directed at students on social media around Sept. 15, including groups that explain how to get abortion pills through the mail or pay travel costs for abortions.

On her office door on campus, she also posted a sign that read, “This is a SAFE SPACE to get help and information on ALL Healthcare issues and access—confidentially with care and compassion,” the Rover discovered.

ACTION: Send your complaints to Notre Dame here.

The sign also included a large capital “J,” a symbol that Notre Dame professors use to advertise their willingness to help students get abortions, according to the report.

“We are here (as private citizens, not representatives of ND) to help you access healthcare when you need it, and we are prepared in every way,” Kay wrote on social media. “Look for the ‘J,’ Spread the word to students!”

Here’s more from the report:

These professors, including Kay, offer help in obtaining both Plan B “morning after” pills and “Plan C” abortion pills … In another September 16 Twitter post, Kay shared photos of “Need to be un-pregnant” stickers with QR codes that led to “PlanCPills.org,” preceded by the text, “DM me if you want some physical stickers. A lot have been ordered. Sharing information is still legal in Indiana!”

Kay defended her abortion advocacy in a statement, saying: “I am doing that as a private citizen, so that’s been cleared by the university … I talked to the dean and have also spoken to ND Media about policies.”

University officials did not respond to a request for comment from the Rover.

Later, the student newspaper noticed that Kay deleted her social media posts directed at students and added a note to her Twitter page that says, “I don’t speak for my employer (duh!).” She also took down the signs on her office door.

An automated response to her Notre Dame email account accuses “white nationalist Catholic hate groups” of targeting her because of her “academic work on reproductive health, rights and justice,” the report continues.

“But ND supports my academic freedom, so if you are interested, check out my website below. Have a wonderful day!” her email states.

After the article came out, student author W. Joseph DeReuil said university leaders have “remained silent” on the matter.

Responding Wednesday, a local pro-life leader expressed outrage that the Catholic university is ignoring the promotion of killing unborn babies by its teachers.

“Catholic universities cannot remain silent as their faculty push and promote abortion. Shame on Notre Dame Administration,” Mary Carmen Zakrajsek, the Indiana regional coordinator for Students for Life, wrote on Twitter.

The Catholic Church teaches that every human being from conception to natural death is valuable because he or she is created in the image of God, and killing an innocent human being is a grave moral evil.

For years, many Catholics have expressed concerns about the liberal leanings of Notre Dame, one of the most prominent Catholic universities in America. A few years ago, its administrators faced criticism after naming pro-abortion Democrat Pete Buttigieg as a faculty fellow. In 2019, a group of its professors blasted pro-life advocates as racists during a campus event hosted by the Notre Dame Gender Studies Department. And in 2016, the university faced a strong public outcry after it gave one of its most prestigious awards to Joe Biden, despite his pro-abortion record.

ACTION: Send your complaints to Notre Dame here.