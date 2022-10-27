The heckling Senator Ted Cruz was subjected to on The View was so predictable that only a fool would think that the studio audience was not handpicked for its disruptive reputation.

TED CRUZ GETS HECKLED DURING ‘THE VIEW’ APPEARANCE

COOTER OCTOBER 25, 2022

Virtually every major mainstream media source is infested with liberal ideologues. The progressive left has corrupted nearly all the cable news networks. Probably the most obvious is ABC. The level of leftist-leaning propaganda on ABC is astounding.

One of ABC’s notorious leftist shows is “The View.” If its radical Marxist ideas didn’t fool so many Americans, it might be funny. Watching this bevy of hosts banter about anti-American rhetoric is depressing. It’s no wonder hardened liberals are so negative.

The View wallows in racist-driven conversations like racism infests every single American household. This circus show abhors the American dream. One thing is for certain, the cast members on The View do not hide their animosity towards America.

Patriotic Americans certainly find the show impossible to watch. However, someone has to keep tabs on such liberal antics. It must be an agonizing job for those entrusted with watching such anti-American garbage.

Occasionally, ABC does provide a voice for dissenting opinions. The instances are rare, and they hardly ever provide an unbiased platform for discussion. Recently, Texas Senator Ted Cruz was one of those unfortunates who made the effort to be bipartisan.

The conservative senator did everything he could to be cordial and professional. However, obviously this radical leftist show has an audience infiltrated by like minds. It seems logical that a show that spews an insatiable hatred for conservatives wouldn’t have many in the studio audience.

The View’s audience is predominately stuffed with crazed radicals. Rarely are these leftist loonies able to calmly debate anything. They scream and shout, so differing opinions cannot be heard. It’s because their personal beliefs, ideas, and philosophies are hogwash.

Well, during Senator Cruz’s attempt at bipartisan conversation with his leftist hosts, the audience disrupted the whole show. It was a sad display of boorishness. Surprisingly, co-host Whoopi Goldberg tried to subdue the hecklers.

She chastised them; insisting that “We hear what you have to say, but you gotta go! You gotta go. You gotta let us do our job.” It didn’t work. The radicals continued to heckle the Texas Senator. Eventually, the show had to cut to a commercial break. What a sad joke.

Senator Cruz did remain on the show after the break. Apparently, the uncompromising radical hecklers were removed. It was a bad look for ABC. Nevertheless, the hosts tried to do as much damage control as we’re sure they could muster.

Co-host Ana Navarro attempted a feeble apology, stating: “I’ve been very vocal and critical of you, but I’m sorry that this has happened in our house.” Maybe if these radical leftists didn’t incite hatred on a daily basis, these types of people wouldn’t be part of their live audience.

Senator Cruz did not personally address the disappointing scene on The View, but he did retweet a clip from fellow Republican Andy Biggs. Previously, Biggs stated, “Liberals preach ‘tolerance’ but are the least tolerant people in America.”

This is proof of one thing. Liberals are blatant hypocrites. Every one of the hosts on The View is a hypocrite. Their apologies to Senator Cruz were inauthentic. They apologized for this radical disruption because they had to. Funny, they really didn’t seem too surprised.

If the truth were to be revealed, they probably all had a good laugh backstage at the expense of the conservative senator. The people to blame aren’t the childish hecklers. Thousands of Americans are being brainwashed by this anti-American mainstream garbage.

Those responsible are the ones who call themselves “adults in the room.” These are the guilty parties who continue to peddle their uncompromising hypocritical hatred. The View hosts should be ashamed because they’re the ones truly to blame.