GAVIN NEWSOM’S DEMONIC BEHAVIOR

Catholic League president Bill Donohue comments on California Gov. Gavin Newsom:

Any man who helps to kill his mother is capable of invoking the Bible to justify killing children. That man is California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

On September 15, he tweeted, “To any woman seeking an abortion in these anti-freedom states: CA will defend your right to make decisions about your health.”

This was a master spin job. States that pass laws protecting the right of an unborn baby to enjoy the freedoms guaranteed by the Declaration of Independence, which includes the unalienable right to life, are labeled “anti-freedom.” Moreover, pregnant women who agree to abort their baby are, according to Newsom, making decisions about their own health, not decisions about the health of their baby.

Newsom didn’t settle for a tweet. On social media he showed pictures of billboards going up in Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Indiana, Ohio, South Carolina, and South Dakota. “Texas doesn’t own your body” is an example. A total of 18 pro-abortion billboards are being erected.

As vile as these billboards are, they are nothing compared to the ones slated for Mississippi and Oklahoma. Those billboards include a passage from Scripture: “Love your neighbor as yourself. There is no greater commandment than these.” Mark 12:31

This is not in bad taste—it is demonic. To advertise in other states for women to come to California to have their children killed—in the name of God—is demonic.

This is not the first time Newsom has engaged in behavior that can properly be called evil.

In May, 2002, his mother decided to end her life via assisted suicide. Newsom recalled, “She left me a message, because I was too busy. ‘Hope you’re well. Next Wednesday will be the last day for me. Hope you can make it.’”

According to his sister, Hilary, who has a cassette of what was said, he was consumed with his own well-being, not his mother’s. After he crossed his arms and jammed his hands into his armpits, he said, “I have P.T.S.D., and this is bringing it all back.” It was all about himself.

Newsom explained his role in his mother’s death with aplomb. “The night before we gave her the drugs, I cooked her dinner, hard-boiled eggs, and she told me, ‘Get out of politics.’ She was worried about the stress on me.”

This account has been ignored by the media. If anyone doubts the veracity of this macabre story, click here (see the bottom of p. 8). The New Yorker is hardly a right-wing source.

Ordinarily, it’s a nice gesture when a son cooks dinner for his ailing mother. But what kind of man cooks dinner for his mother before putting her down? The same kind of man who invokes the Bible to entice women from out of state to come to California to get rid of their unborn babies.

If these acts aren’t demonic, the word has no meaning.

Contact the executive secretary to Gov. Newsom, Jim DeBoo: Jim.DeBoo@gov.ca.gov