TRUMP SEEMED TO HAVEEMOTIONALY ACTED/DE SANTIS SEEMS TO HAVE COOLY RESPONDED: TRUMP 0 /DE SANTIS 1

DeSantis Keeps His Powder Dry Amid Attacks From Trump

Earlier this week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection by a landslide, blowing Crist out of the water. DeSantis’ 20-point victory over his Democratic opponent not only solidified Florida’s status as a red state, but it also showed the effectiveness of his own leadership.

Much of the conservative movement is rallying around DeSantis and showing support for him starting a 2024 presidential run. This is something that former President Trump finds threatening, seeing as he is expected to announce his own run for the White House.

Without provocation from DeSantis, Trump has been lashing out. The former president is calling the Florida governor “Ron DeSanctimonious” and claiming that he’s responsible for DeSantis’ 2018 win.

Meanwhile, as the attacks from Trump come, Red State reports that DeSantis has a clear strategy for how to weather all of this.

Staying Above the Fray

By Trump making these attacks against DeSantis, much of the country interprets this as the former president being scared of DeSantis and the rise he’s making in conservative politics.

Thus far, reports indicate that DeSantis has absolutely no plans to respond to Trump or the wild posts he’s putting out on Truth Social. In other words, the Florida governor is letting Trump scream into the ether, while others criticize Trump for his anti-DeSantis attacks.

Though if DeSantis does choose to run for president, he will eventually have to take on Trump, who is very unlikely to stop his attacks. This is when Americans will truly get to see DeSantis and Trump go head-to-head.

For now, however, some have said that DeSantis’ strategy of simply ignoring Trump is a smart one. Certain critics even believe the Florida governor looks unbothered and above it all, while Trump clearly has DeSantis living in his head.

A Bad Look For Trump

Right now, Trump’s constant attacks are not doing him any favors. They are turning off some conservatives, considering the immense popularity DeSantis has.

During the midterms, DeSantis performed far better than most Republicans, including those who were endorsed by Trump. The former president is also taking hits from the New York Post and others in conservative media, due to how he’s chosen to go after DeSantis.

At this rate, there is no indication that Trump has any plans to stop what he’s doing or reconsider. Though questions have been raised about where Trump’s advisers are in all of this and why they haven’t been able to get through to him.

What do you think about how DeSantis is responding to the attacks against him from Trump? Do you believe these attacks are hurting the former president? Let us know in the comments area what you think will come next in the saga that is DeSantis vs. Trump.