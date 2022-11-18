A WORD OF CAUTION TO PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP



Top GOP Senator Reacts to Trump News–Drops Truth Bomb on Former President

Donald Trump announced his bid for re-election in 2024. It was news many people had been waiting for–and it kicked off the 2024 election two years out. Plenty of people will weigh in on Trump and his chances at re-election. It is impossible to predict what will happen–and even if he will get the GOP nomination.

It’s clear he will be facing off against the Republican establishment once again. Much like in 2016, he will have to defy both parties to win the nomination and secure the White House. But, unlike in 2016, things are very different. And one top GOP senator pointed that out.

If President Trump continues this tone and delivers this message on a consistent basis, he will be hard to beat.

His speech tonight, contrasting his policies and results against the Biden Administration, charts a winning path for him in the primaries and general election.

As we listen to President Trump remind us of what is possible regarding our borders, economy, and national security, it is my hope that he will continue to focus on the solutions that he offered tonight to restore a broken America. [Source: Twitter]

Sen. Lindsey Graham appeared to be offering some advice to Donald Trump. He said that if Trump kept the tone from his recent speech and focused on his message, he would be “hard to beat.” The Republican said Trump needs to focus on contrasting the success of his administration against Biden’s complete failure.

If Trump can convince voters his leadership worked, securing a strong America, then Biden has nothing to counter it. Under Biden, the economy is in free fall and most Americans believe we are on the wrong track. Biden is a failure by every metric and any Republican candidate can crush him.

Trump has the upper hand because he already served in the White House. His first three years were marked by tremendous growth and success. Biden can’t even come close. If Trump focuses on that, he will have an advantage over every candidate, Republican or Democrat.

But it seems Graham is also warning Trump. If Trump deviates from this winning strategy and devolves into petty insults, attacking his own party, and other polarizing antics, he will lose hard. Most agree the nation is divided. And when Trump is at his worst, he only hurts the problem.

If he sticks to promising a better future, reversing Biden’s failures, he just might be unbeatable.

Author: Jim Stone